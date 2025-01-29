Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mount Hope Mining

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: MHM – ‘Mount Hope Mining’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its quarterly activities for December 2024.

Highlights

Successful ASX listing

  • Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following the successful completion of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) raising $5 million.

Orientation Soil Survey Completed

  • Orientation soil geochemical survey completed, with results anticipated imminently.

Geophysical Targeting Commenced

  • Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) engaged to refine existing targets and plan on-ground geophysical surveys commencing February.

Mount Hope Mining Managing Director Fergus Kiley commented:

“The December quarter has been transformative for Mount Hope Mining, headlined by our successful IPO listing on the ASX raising $5 million.

“We also completed an orientation soil geochemical survey using three complementary sampling methods, with results expected by the end of January 2025. These results will guide our exploration efforts as we refine our existing advanced projects and define new targets across this underexplored and mineral-rich region.

“Southern Geoscience has been engaged to undertake a detailed review of existing geophysical datasets, including reprocessing the 2021 airborne electromagnetic survey. This work will enhance our understanding of the project’s structural controls for mineralisation and identify further high-priority exploration areas.

“Our 175km² Mount Hope Project, located in the prolific Cobar mining district of NSW, offers strong potential for high- grade copper and gold discoveries. With a clear, data-driven strategy and solid local infrastructure, we are well-positioned to unlock its value, build on the district’s historic success, and deliver shareholder value through potential further discoveries.

“I would like to thank our shareholders for their support during the IPO and look forward to keeping the market updated as we progress exploration at the Mount Hope Project.”

Figure 1: Mount Hope geological map with operating and historic mines & current resources.

Orientation Soil Geochemical Survey

In December 2024, Mount Hope Mining completed an orientation soil geochemical survey across two targets within the Mount Hope Project area (Figure 2). The survey was designed to assess and refine the geochemical sampling techniques considered most effective for detecting buried mineralisation in this region.

The Company will test multiple sampling types to determine the optimal sampling technique for each of the geological terrains. Results from the survey are expected to be finalised imminently.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Mount Hope Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MHM:AU
Mount Hope Mining
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Short-term Price Target, Plus Key Trend I'm Riding Now

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, joined the Investing News Network to share his near-term outlook for gold, also explaining what he's doing to preserve wealth in a year that promises to be "very, very crazy for all asset classes."

"I think the key really this year is to be happy with not losing money," he said.

"It sounds so boring, but if what unfolds is what I think is going to unfold, it's either you lose 30 or 50 percent of your wealth, (or) you sit in cash ... or you take advantage of a strategy that can benefit from falling markets. I'm all about — avoid the chaos and continue to earn some interest, let everything reset. And take advantage of some of the falling prices."

B2Gold Completes Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") has closed its previously announced offering of 2.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$460 million (the "Offering"), which includes exercise of the full amount of the option to purchase an additional US$60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 315.2088 common shares of the Company ("Shares") per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$3.17 per Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. In order to reduce interest expense, the Company will initially apply the net proceeds to pay down the outstanding balance under the Company's revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility") and then subsequently use future draws on the Revolving Credit Facility to fund such working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Altair Minerals

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Altair Minerals Limited (‘ALR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ALR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 30 January 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

×