Metaversal today announced its partnership with Crypt TV the television horror studio with a Youtube subscriber base that is almost 4-million strong. The companies will launch Monster Fight Club a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV's Monster Universe, allowing fans to own a monster and benefit from the success of its IP. With Monster Fight Club, Crypt TV will evolve from a Web2 company to a Web3 one, ...

