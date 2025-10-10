Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 7-9 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 15 th .
Please schedule 1x1 meetings here

October 7 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Tesoro Gold Ltd. (OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)
Cyprium Metals Limited (OTCQB: CYPMF | ASX: CYM)
Gold Terra Resources Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
White Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
1911 Gold Corporation (OTCQB: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
ACG Metals Limited (OTCQX: ACGAF | LSE: ACG)
First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
Rua Gold Inc. (OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
Alta Copper Corp. (OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU)
Alaska Silver Corp (OTCQX: WAMFF | TSXV: WAM)


October 8 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Amaroq Ltd. (OTCQX: AMRQF | TSXV: AMRQ)
Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | ASX: NVO | TSX: NVO)
Power Metals Resources Plc. (OTCQB: POWMF | AIM: POW)
Fortune Bay Corp. (OTCQB: FTBYF | TSXV: FOR)
Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
Royalties, Inc. (OTCID: ROYIF | CSE: RI)
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
CoTec Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: CTHCF | TSXV: CTH)
Founders Metals Inc. (OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
Silver X Mining Corp. (OTCQB: AGXPF | TSXV: AGX)


October 9 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
Mineros S.A. (OTCQX: MNSAF | TSX: MSA)
Prince Silver Corp. (OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
GoldGroup Mining Inc. (OTCQX: GGAZF | TSXV: GGA)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


