Metals Creek Provides Exploration Update for Ogden 2026

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to provide an exploration update and drill plans for first quarter of 2026.

Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek is currently in the planning stage of an upcoming drill program on the Ogden Gold Project (See Figure 1) for the 1st Qtr of 2026. The Company is fully funded for the planned upcoming drill program which will consist of holes targeting the Thomas Ogden Zone and Porphyry Hill. The Ogden Project was last drilled in 2022.

The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Silver Corp. ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator. Highlights of more recent drilling (see MEK news release dated November 15, 2022) from the 2022 drill program include:

TOG-22-71 returned a downhole intercept of 1.13 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 12.14 meters (m), visible gold was noted in this intercept. A second zone of mineralization was intercepted returning 12.3 g/t Au over 1.05m.

TOG-22-74A returned a downhole intercept of 3.66 g/t Au over 14.66m including 4.30m of 5.13 g/t Au, visible gold was noted in this intercept.

TOG-21-65A returned a downhole intercept of 9.2 g/t Au over 4.47m (See MEK news release January 27, 2022), visible gold was noted in this intercept.

A structural analysis utilizing data generated from the oriented core program carried out on the latest drill program is currently in its final stages. Special emphasis on the orientation of the different generations of gold bearing quartz veins as well as determining plunge of prominent fold structures which appear to play an important role in the emplacement of the gold bearing veins.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/281706_00305304f43909bd_002.jpg

Figure 1: Ogden Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/281706_00305304f43909bd_002full.jpg

The Ogden Gold Project is located within the Timmins Gold Camp and has over 8km of strike length along the prolific Porcupine-Destor Break, the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Camp. This project was acquired in November, 2008 when MEK signed an Option Joint Venture Agreement with Goldcorp (Now Discovery Silver). Ogden is strategically located between Pan American Silvers' West Timmins Mine and Galleon Golds West Cache development to the west and Discovery Silvers' Dome Mine and Mill complex which is located 8km to the east. Currently there are six zones of mineralization identified; Naybob North, South and West, Porphyry Hill, Thomas Ogden (TOG) and Thomas Ogden West with Naybob South and TOG seeing the majority of the work. Highlights of drilling include 210.19 g/t gold over 12.53m from TOG-13-25 (see MEK news release dated may 22, 2013) and 9.24 g/t gold over 6.61m from Naybob South (See Corporation's website). Additional mineralization was discovered in drilling one kilometer west of TOG returning an intercept of 5.06 g/t gold over 2.60m (See News Release March 4, 2016) with a follow up hole returning a down hole intercept of 4.96 g/t gold over 3.97m including a second zone of mineralization assaying 1.43 g/t gold over 14.00m (see MEK news release date June 05, 2017). This further highlights the exploration potential on the western portion of the property, which is contiguous with Galleon Gold (See Figure 1) and has seen minimal work.

In addition, the Ogden Property is host to an Exploration Target at Naybob South of 750,000 - 1,000,000 tonnes @3.5 - 4.5 g/t gold (see disclaimer at end of this news release)

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Disclaimer
For the Exploration Target at Naybob South, the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The basis on which the disclosed potential quantity and grade has been determined is Canadian Mining Handbook, OGS MD142A06NW00022 references 1996, OGS OFR 5943 page 245.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

