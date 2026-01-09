Metals Creek Acquires 0.5 % NSR on the Tillex Property from Blue Moon Metals Inc.

Metals Creek Acquires 0.5 % NSR on the Tillex Property from Blue Moon Metals Inc.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) from Blue Moon Metals Inc. (Blue Moon), (formerly Savant Explorations Ltd. ("Savant")) on the Tillex property located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

On the 29th November 2008, Metals Creek and Savant entered into a purchase agreement pursuant to which Metals Creek acquired the 85% interest in the Tillex property owned by Savant subject to a 0.5% NSR in favor of Savant which Metals Creek had the right to purchase..

In accordance with the agreement, Metals Creek has exercised its right to acquire the 0.5% NSR in consideration of the issuance of 50,000 Metals Creek common shares to Blue Moon.

This transaction is subject to TSXV approval.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279901

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek ResourcesTSXV:MEKGold Investing
MEK:CC
The Conversation (0)
metals creek

Metals Creek Resources

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 24, 2025. 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by... Keep Reading...
Yvonne Blaszczyk, gold bars and chess piece.

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold Still Far from "Ultimate High," US$5,000 is Next

Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, sees the gold price hitting US$5,000 per ounce in Q1 on the back of a complex geopolitical landscape. "In terms of the geopolitical configuration of the world, we are witnessing history right now," she said. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited Closes the Market

One Bullion Limited Closes the Market

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer and President, One Bullion Limited, ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL) and its executive management team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 24, 2025. 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by... Keep Reading...
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Identifies Significant AU-AG-CU Halo Associated With The Structural / Magnetic Feature On Mosseau

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / January 8, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second series of assay results from its maiden drill program at its Mosseau property in the Urban Barry Belt in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

Related News

Energy Investing

Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Base Metals Investing

Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

Rare Earth Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Energy Transition Minerals Leads With Greenland Rare Earths

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto, Glencore Restart Talks on US$260 Billion Mining Mega-Merger

Lithium Investing

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)