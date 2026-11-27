Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) announces that the board of directors of Metalla (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan"), effective as of November 26, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Odyssey Trust Company, as rights agent.
The Rights Plan is consistent with shareholder rights plans adopted by other Canadian public companies and is intended to promote the fair treatment of all shareholders in the event of a take-over bid and to protect against "creeping bids," which may result in the accumulation of 20% or more of the Company's common shares outside the formal take-over bid process. The Rights Plan has not been implemented in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the Company and the Board is not aware of any pending or threatened take-over bid for the Company.
Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right was issued and attached to each common share of the Company outstanding as of the effective time of the Rights Plan. A right will also be attached to each common share issued after the Effective Date in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan. The issuance of the rights will not change the manner in which shareholders trade their common shares of Metalla and the rights will automatically attach to the common shares with no further action by shareholders being required. Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights become exercisable in the event that any person (including associates and affiliates and persons acting in concert) becomes a beneficial holder of 20% or more of Metalla's outstanding common shares, without complying with the "Permitted Bid" provisions under the Rights Plan. In such event, holders of the rights (other than the acquiring person and its related parties) will be permitted to exercise their rights to purchase additional common shares of the Company at a substantial discount to the then market price of the Company's common shares.
The Rights Plan is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and to ratification by shareholders of the Company within six months of its adoption. If shareholders do not ratify the Rights Plan within that period, the Rights Plan and all rights issued under it will terminate. The Company will seek shareholder ratification of the Rights Plan, and a summary of its principal terms will be included in the management information circular to be delivered to shareholders and a complete copy of the Rights Plan will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
ABOUT METALLA
Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious and strategic metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.
For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.
ON BEHALF OF Metalla Royalty & Streaming LTD.
(signed) "Brett Heath"
Chief Executive Officer
Website: www.metallaroyalty.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Information contained on any website or document referred to or hyperlinked in this press release shall not be deemed to be a part of this press release.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements about: the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Rights Plan; and the ratification by shareholders of the Rights Plan and the timing thereof.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase precious metals or from which it will receive stream or royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans are refined; problems related to the ability to market precious metals or other metals; industry conditions, including commodity price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; interpretation by government entities of tax laws or the implementation of new tax laws; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty or stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; risks related to global pandemics, and the spread of viruses or pathogens; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Metalla; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the volatility of the stock market; competition; future sales or issuances of debt or equity securities; use of proceeds; dividend policy and future payment of dividends; liquidity; market for securities; enforcement of civil judgments; and risks relating to Metalla potentially being a passive foreign investment company within the meaning of U.S. federal tax laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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SOURCE Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/27/c8252.html