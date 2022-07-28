GamingInvesting News

As of June 2022 the number of GameFi projects has reached 1,551 games according to Binance's half-yearly research report. With that huge choice, people might assume that GameFi market has already been at its peak. However, time may tell a different story when many of GameFi products are proved to be weak in economy structure and less interesting in gameplay.

Come to the scene a different competitor: MetaDoge . Despite how humble it looks, this is a high-quality project consisting of different game modes. With the vision of becoming an expandable ecosystem ,what MetaDoge does is create a product heavily focusing on the user's experience like a traditional game, instead of just putting earning above everything.

The biggest of MetaDoge's advantage is that besides owning a healthy ecosystem via the reinvestment encouragement mechanism, it also aims at bringing the excitement to the players. Rather than struggling to identify its position, MetaDoge shows the color of a familiar casual mobile game, easy to play but hard to master, possible to get the hearts of millions of players.

The modes of MetaDoge right now are:

  • Endless Runner - The skill-based mode, in which the players show off their skills to control the Space Doges to overcome obstacles, collect coins and level up.
  • Runner Tracker: A move-to-earn app dedicated to MetaDoge, designed to help players both increase their health and get resources to upgrade their Space Doge.
  • Virtual Racing: A PVP game between players. Instead of focusing on player's skill, this is the race for Doges with the best stats.

And those are not all. Since MetaDoge is an expandable ecosystem, more features, like SocialFi or Explore-to-Earn, will be integrated in the future, as stated by its development team.

In August, a series of important events related to MetaDoge's official launch will take place. The timeline is as follow:

  • August 03 - 04 : INO on multiple launchpads (Gate, Babylons, etc.)
  • August 06 - 11 : IDO Whitelist Open
  • August 08 : Beta Earn Launch
  • August 13 - 14 : IDO on multiple launchpads (BSCS, KDG, Diviner Protocol, etc.)
  • August 15 : Listing on exchange
  • August 28 : Official Game Mainnet

Besides, many AMAs, mini games and giveaways will also be organized alternatingly. Players can join MetaDoge to discover its universe via different ways. However, no matter how they proceed, more surprises are still waiting for them.

Information links:
- Website: https://metadoge.ai/
- Linktree: https://linktr.ee/MetaDogeBSC
- Whitepaper: https://metadogebsc.gitbook.io/metadoge-whitepaper/
- Pitchdeck: https://docsend.com/view/f847haeet8hsqrjs

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metadoge--a-gamefi-product-different-from-the-others-301594939.html

SOURCE MetaDoge

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Announcing Android Cloud Gaming & Media Processing & Delivery Solutions Based on the New Intel Data Center GPU Codenamed Arctic Sound-M

Supermicro to Expand its Total IT Solutions Using Intel Data Center GPU codenamed Arctic Sound-M (ATS-M), to Deliver Outstanding Performance for the Modern Enterprise -Over 540 1080p @60Hz Transcoded Streams Per System*

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, is announcing future Total IT Solutions for availability with Android Cloud Gaming and Media Processing & Delivery. These new solutions will incorporate the Intel Data Center GPU, codenamed Arctic Sound-M, and will be supported on several Supermicro servers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

two people holding gaming controllers together

Gaming Market Update: H1 2022 in Review

The video game investment market has seen seismic changes so far in 2022 advancing the expansion of interest and financial support for the market.

While the numbers of 2022 don’t match with the exponential growth seen recently early on in the pandemic, the gaming industry continues to show promising results as spending models change and opportunities expand.

Experts agree however that investors should be excited to see how far gaming investments have come and how vital it has been for the market to gain an increased level of appreciation throughout the pandemic years.

Magic Eden Introduces SFT Marketplace and Minting Capabilities for Genopets

The Genopets community can now trade in-game Semi-Fungible Tokens through Magic Eden's marketplace

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading community-centric, NFT marketplace on Solana, today introduced the Company's first Semi-Fungible Token (SFT) marketplace in conjunction with the popular move-to-earn NFT game Genopets. For the first time, members of the Genopets community can mint and trade in-game SFTs vital to their crafting economy, like Crystals and Terraform Seeds, through the Magic Eden marketplace, creating a more efficient gameplay model.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

XSET Makes History by Adding Pop Culture's Most Influential Tattoo Artist Ganga to their Gaming Organization

The Spanish tattoo artist is known for tattooing celebrities like Drake, LeBron James , and Odell Beckham Jr. and has a year long waiting list for his $100k artwork

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have officially signed Joaquin Ganga . Joaquin, known by most as simply "Ganga", is a tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and artist born and raised in Spain . Ganga is well known internationally for tattooing celebrities such as Drake, LeBron James Odell Beckham Jr Canelo Alvarez Tyga, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert Anthony Davis Lil Durk among many others.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

VersusPoker Brings the Fun and Flexibility of At-Home Games Online

Online destination for the weekly group poker game is now available for virtual play

Saritasa a leading custom software development and technology company, today announced the completion of a new web development project for VersusPoker, the ultimate private-game poker platform. VersusPoker was launched as an online destination for players to have that in-person poker experience online and for streamers, both professional and amateur, who want to give their games a televised feel.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sony AI Wins 2022 ACM SIGAI Industry Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

Company recognized for its recent AI breakthrough, Gran Turismo Sophy™, at the 31st Annual International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence

Sony AI established with the mission to unleash human imagination and creativity with artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has received the 2022 ACM SIGAI Industry Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its recent breakthrough in AI, Gran Turismo Sophy ™ (GT Sophy) . This honor was bestowed upon the company during the 31st Annual International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI), from July 23-29, 2022 in Vienna, Austria .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

