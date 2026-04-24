Meta Signs Agreement With AWS to Power Agentic AI on AWS Graviton Chips

Meta Signs Agreement With AWS to Power Agentic AI on AWS Graviton Chips

The deal helps power the agentic workloads behind Meta's AI efforts

Key takeaways

  • The deployment starts with tens of millions of Graviton cores, with the potential to expand.
  • Meta is now one of the largest Graviton customers in the world.
  • The deal builds on Meta's long-standing AWS relationship and use of Amazon Bedrock at scale to support its next generation of AI.

Meta has signed an agreement to deploy AWS Graviton processors at scale. The deal marks a significant expansion of a long-standing partnership between the two companies as Meta builds its next generation of AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424641117/en/

The deployment starts with tens of millions of Graviton cores, with the flexibility to expand as Meta's AI capabilities grow. The deal reflects a shift in how AI infrastructure gets built: while GPUs remain essential for training large models, the rise of agentic AI is creating massive demand for CPU-intensive workloads—real-time reasoning, code generation, search, and orchestrating multi-step tasks. Graviton5 is purpose-built for these workloads, giving Meta the processing power to run them efficiently at scale.

The chips will power various workloads at Meta, including supporting the company's AI efforts. That work requires infrastructure that can handle billions of interactions while coordinating complex, multi-step agent workflows—exactly the kind of CPU-intensive work Graviton is designed for.

To get the full story, visit About Amazon .

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .

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