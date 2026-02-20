Mesoblast Financial Results and Corporate Update Webcast

Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host a webcast to discuss operational highlights and financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2025.

The webcast will begin at 5.00pm EST, Thursday, February 26; 9.00am AEDT, Friday, February 27, 2026. It can be accessed via: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/msb-hyr-2026/

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company's website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast (the Company) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The therapies from the Company's proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast's Ryoncil® (remestemcel-L-rknd) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD) in pediatric patients 2 months and older is the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy. Please see the full Prescribing Information at www.ryoncil.com.

Mesoblast is committed to developing additional cell therapies for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L allogeneic stromal cell technology platforms. Ryoncil® is being developed for additional inflammatory diseases including SR-aGvHD in adults and biologic-resistant inflammatory bowel disease. Rexlemestrocel-L is being developed for heart failure and chronic low back pain. The Company has established commercial partnerships in Japan, Europe and China.

About Mesoblast intellectual property: Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio, with over 1,000 granted patents or patent applications covering mesenchymal stromal cell compositions of matter, methods of manufacturing and indications. These granted patents and patent applications provide commercial protection extending through to at least 2044 in all major markets.

About Mesoblast manufacturing: The Company's proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / Investors  
Paul Hughes  
T: +61 3 9639 6036  
   
Media – Global Media – Australia
Rubenstein BlueDot Media
Caroline Nelson Steve Dabkowski
T: +1 703 489 3037 T: +61 419 880 486
E: cnelson@rubenstein.com E: steve@bluedot.net.au

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

