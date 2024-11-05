Medtronic to announce financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Medtronic to announce financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Friday, October 25, 2024 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on November 19, 2024 , to discuss results for its second quarter of full fiscal year 2025. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its third, and fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 and Wednesday, May 21, 2025 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people second, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2025-302296872.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/05/c6463.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CMS grants Transitional Pass-Through Payment for Medtronic Symplicity Spyral renal denervation catheter

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure offers patients a new adjunct approach to lowering blood pressure

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted transitional pass-through (TPT) payment for the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral ™ renal denervation (RDN) catheter, used in the Symplicity ™ blood pressure procedure, under the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System. TPT payment, which will be effective for up to three years beginning January 1, 2025 aims to support patient access to new and innovative technology, including devices granted Breakthrough Device Designations like the Symplicity Spyral RDN system.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

CONNEQT Pulse Pre-orders Commence

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX) (the Company) is pleased to announce pre-orders for the CONNEQT Arterial Health Assessment, which comes complete with the CONNEQT Pulse vascular biometric monitor, have commenced in the USA.

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184 or International 1-289-819-1350
Webcast   : www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Limited

Cardiex September 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.
Keep reading...Show less

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study shows significant, consistent, long-term blood pressure lowering effect at two years

Company commits to advancing clinical data for Symplicity™ with the SPYRAL Gemini clinical trial and expansion of the GSR-DEFINE clinical trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced new, long-term data from its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial that showed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation with the Symplicity™ Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system had significantly greater reductions in 24-hr ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM), and office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP) compared to sham patients at two years. The data were presented as a part of the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ACG Presidential Plenary to Highlight Analysis of Xifaxan Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Additional ACG presentation to focus on impact of Xifaxan on OHE rehospitalizations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), announced that results of an analysis of Xifaxan® (rifaximin) monotherapy will be presented during a Presidential Plenary Session of The American College of Gastroenterology® 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place October 25-30 in Philadelphia, PA. This post hoc analysis of data from two randomized trials evaluated the efficacy of Xifaxan monotherapy compared to lactulose monotherapy for risk reduction of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and all-cause mortality

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Laguna Verde Operational Update

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Related News

Uranium Investing

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

lithium investing

Laguna Verde Operational Update

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy: Natural Gas Production, Exploration at the Montney Region in British Columbia

Gold Investing

Riverside Resources: Project Generator with a Diversified Portfolio of Assets in Canada, Mexico

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

×