Medtronic to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026

Recent statistics paint a stark picture of the prevalence and burden of these infections. Approximately 75 percent of women experience vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) — commonly known as vaginal yeast infection — at some point in their lives, with the annual global prevalence reaching a staggering 134 million cases. The impact is particularly pronounced in developing countries, where the associated morbidity leads to increased healthcare costs and a significant compromise in quality of life for affected women.
The economic ramifications of recurrent VVC are substantial, encompassing both direct costs such as medical visits and medications, and indirect costs related to lost productivity. A study published in the Lancet estimates that in high-income countries, the economic burden attributed to RVVC could reach approximately US$14.39 billion annually. With nearly 500 million women worldwide impacted by VVC, including both initial and recurrent cases, the need for innovative solutions has never been more pressing.
The antifungal market: Gaps and opportunities
Despite the clear need, the current antifungal market faces significant challenges. The limited number of available drug classes — only three primary classes — restricts treatment options and increases the risk of drug resistance.
This situation is exacerbated by rising resistance rates among common fungal genera like Candida and Aspergillus, coupled with a lack of new antifungal classes in development.
The complexity of diagnosing fungal infections often leads to treatment delays, contributing to inappropriate drug use and further increasing the risk of resistance. Moreover, the emergence of drug-resistant fungal species from environmental sources poses additional challenges within clinical settings, underscoring the urgent need for innovative approaches in antifungal therapy development and resistance management.
Advancements in antifungal treatments
Amidst these challenges, recent research has highlighted significant advancements in antifungal treatments specifically addressing women's health concerns. The development of oral oteseconazole, for instance, has shown promising efficacy in clinical trials for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis, indicating a potential shift towards more effective management strategies.
Innovative approaches combining antifungal treatments with probiotics aim to restore the natural flora of the vaginal microbiome, offering a holistic solution to improve outcomes for women experiencing recurrent infections. Furthermore, research into new antifungal targets specific to fungal pathogens affecting women has surged, potentially leading to the development of therapies with fewer side effects and improved efficacy against resistant strains.
Zero Candida: Pioneering innovation in women's health
The femtech market, projected to reach nearly $117.37 billion by 2029, represents a golden opportunity for innovative solutions in women's healthcare. At the forefront of antifungal innovation is Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT), a company poised to transform the landscape of women's health. Zero Candida is pioneering a SMART diagnostic and therapeutic device designed to provide a chemical-free treatment for candidiasis, aiming to reduce side effects commonly associated with traditional antifungal treatment.
Zero Candida’s groundbreaking approach to treating fungal infections is centred on its innovative device that treats infections without side effects. This aligns perfectly with the growing demand for non-chemical treatments to women's health issues, addressing a critical gap in the current market.
The company's innovative use of AI and blue light technology shines a new light on women's health. In a pre-clinical study, Zero Candida reported an impressive 99.99 percent success rate in treating Candida infections, a significant breakthrough considering that these infections affect 75 percent of women worldwide at some point in their lives.
Market potential and investor interest
The market for women's health and antifungal therapeutics is on a trajectory of significant growth. As of 2023, the global antifungal drugs market was valued at approximately US$15.8 billion, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8 percent from 2024 to 2030. Concurrently, the global women's health therapeutics market is expected to expand to US$61.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.05 percent from 2024 to 2032.
This growth is driven by increasing awareness of women's health issues, particularly in areas such as reproductive health and menopause-related therapies. The untapped potential in this sector is attracting significant investor interest, with women's health companies reportedly drawing 25 percent of the overall funding market in recent years.
Zero Candida's position at the intersection of antifungal innovation and women's health places it squarely in one of the most dynamic and promising areas of healthcare investment. By addressing the unmet needs in women's health with cutting-edge technology and a focus on non-chemical treatments, Zero Candida is not just participating in the market — it's helping to shape its future.
Investor takeaway
As investor interest grows and market projections continue to climb, the stage is set for a new era in women's health. The potential impact extends far beyond the bottom line, promising improved quality of life for women globally, and a significant reduction in the economic and social burdens associated with these prevalent conditions.
It's clear that the transformative impact of antifungal innovation on women's health is not just a possibility — it's an unfolding reality with profound implications for healthcare, investment and most importantly, the wellbeing of women around the world.
