E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

Medtronic Mobile Labs Head to College

Medtronic

The Medtronic Mobile Lab is a classroom on wheels. Primarily used to train healthcare providers in the latest healthcare technology, the Mobile Lab also headed to college for the first time - specifically at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU).

Built to simulate an operating room, each truck is equipped with the latest in surgical equipment and technology and a dedicated staff, which allows for an immersive clinical experience without the need for travel.

Last year, we doubled our fleet to reach 5,000 clinicians in 38 states with healthcare technology education.

And this time, students and recent alumni from the university were able to walk through the Mobile Lab, learn about the latest Medtronic-developed technology that is used in operating rooms, and consider educational and career pathways in healthcare and other science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

"It was very eye-opening, we got to ask a lot of questions," said Nymeer, a student at Alabama A&M. "The people who work at Medtronic, they're very friendly. When I left, I felt a little bit more confident, and I'm actually going to look more into medical school."

The Mobile Lab's visit is just one more example of how Medtronic is aiming to advance diversity in STEM fields, in which Black and African Americans are significantly underrepresented.

"[This experience] makes sure our students aren't overlooking avenues within the STEM realm," said Aaron Thompson, assistant VP for advancement and branding at Alabama A&M University. "One of our mantras here at Alabama A&M is, ‘Start here, go anywhere,' and this partnership and this experience here today really helps our students be able to do that."

Learn more about Medtronic's commitment to ID&E in the annual ID&E report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773644/Medtronic-Mobile-Labs-Head-to-College

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

