Medtronic initiates global pivotal study of cardiac pacing in a new patient population

Medtronic initiates global pivotal study of cardiac pacing in a new patient population

Study to evaluate whether a new approach to pacing the heart can improve the lives of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) who have limited treatment options today

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the initiation of a pivotal study evaluating the use of elevated and personalized cardiac pacing rates for the treatment of patients with Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (ELEVATE-HFpEF, NCT06678841 ). Physicians routinely use pacing therapy to treat patients whose hearts beat too slowly (bradycardia). This study, however, will investigate a potential novel treatment for patients with HFpEF by using conduction system pacing to improve patient outcomes and heart failure symptoms. Medtronic intends to use the study results to pursue a new pacing indication for patients with HFpEF who currently have limited clinically proven treatments.

HFpEF is a condition when the cardiac muscles stiffen and do not relax properly, causing diminished blood flow and an inability to meet the body's needs. Patients with HFpEF experience shortness of breath (especially during exercise or exertion, or when lying down), fast or irregular heartbeats, chest pain, weakness, and swelling in their lower legs. Researchers estimate that this condition affects around 32 million people worldwide and 3 million in the United States . 1 It represents approximately 50% of the overall heart failure population, and its prevalence is expected to rise with the aging population. 2

Earlier clinical studies have suggested that personalized elevated pacing rates could positively impact patient outcomes for those with HFpEF and bradycardia. 3 The ELEVATE-HFpEF trial seeks to validate this in a broader group, using personalized pacing settings and conduction system pacing in patients who do not have a current indication for pacing.

"Millions of people around the world have HFpEF and experience reduced quality of life and increased risk of hospitalization and death. For some patients with HFpEF, current medical management alone may not be enough to alleviate their symptoms, and new treatment strategies are needed to improve these outcomes," said Brett Atwater , M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at Inova Schar Heart and Vascular, Fairfax, Va. , and global co-principal investigator on the ELEVATE-HFpEF trial. "This pivotal study will provide important insights into the potential of personalized pacing as an innovative approach for improving quality of life and cardiac outcomes for patients living with this serious and often deadly condition."

ELEVATE-HFpEF is a randomized, controlled, double-blinded, multi-center, global study that will enroll up to 700 participants across the North America , Europe , Middle East , Africa , Australia , and Asia Pacific regions. Study participants will receive conduction system pacing with a commercially available Medtronic pacemaker and SelectSecure™ MRI SureScan™ Model 3830 pacing leads. Conduction system pacing is a type of pacing therapy that taps into the heart's natural electrical pathways to stimulate a coordinated heartbeat, closely mimicking the heart's physiologic contractions. Physicians will program study patients' pacemakers to either a personalized cardiac pacing rate using an allometric scale, which is based on each individual's body size, and baseline left ventricular ejection fraction (a measure of how well the heart pumps blood); or to provide backup pacing if needed (control group). Health care providers participating in the study will follow patients for one year as researchers assess the efficacy and safety of this investigative treatment.

The first study implant procedures were performed at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia and at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio . The global co-principal investigators for the study are Dr. Atwater and Harriette Van Spall , M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at McMaster University , Canada , and Director of Implementation Science at Baim Institute for Clinical Research, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada .

"Since Medtronic invented the first battery-powered pacemaker nearly 70 years ago, we have continually worked with physician and patient communities to both innovate new pacing technology and deliver landmark clinical evidence to broaden the types of patients that may benefit from pacing," said Robert C. Kowal , M.D., Ph.D., general manager for Cardiac Pacing Therapies in the Cardiac Rhythm Management business, which is part of the Medtronic Cardiovascular Portfolio. "With the initiation of this study, we are opening the door to our next era – pacing therapy as a potentially safe and effective intervention to improve the lives of patients with HFpEF, a cardiac condition that pacemakers do not currently treat."

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Emily Dornfeld
Public Relations
+1-763-242-8241

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

1 Redfield MM, Borlaug BA. Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: A Review. JAMA. 2023 Mar 14;329(10):827-838. doi: 10.1001/jama.2023.2020. PMID: 36917048.
2 Hamo, C. E., et al. (2024). "Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction." Nat Rev Dis Primers 10(1): 55.
3 Infeld, M., et al. (2023). "Effect of Personalized Accelerated Pacing on Quality of Life, Physical Activity, and Atrial Fibrillation in Patients With Preclinical and Overt Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: The myPACE Randomized Clinical Trial." JAMA Cardiol 8(3): 213–221.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-initiates-global-pivotal-study-of-cardiac-pacing-in-a-new-patient-population-302555905.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTNYSE:MDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss the recently announced combination with Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD), the recently announced Queensway Gold Project (" Queensway ") expansion, Queensway's Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and to discuss the Company's development strategy going forward (for additional information see the New Found Gold news releases dated July 21, 2025 September 5, 2025 and September 8, 2025 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.

This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and prevention of diseases and physical conditions, and it continues to develop rapidly.

Examples of medical devices include neurostimulation devices, surgical implants, ultrasound imaging devices and robotic medical technology, along with insulin pumps and insulin pens for diabetes. Just as pharmaceutical companies seek to serve unmet needs, medical device companies do the same via innovative technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians.

BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital diagnostic trial for autism in the US, with its aim being to support the early detection of developmental conditions like autism.

The first patient test took place at PriMED Clinical Research in Dayton, Ohio. PriMED, a division of PriMED Physicians, is one of two clinical sites selected for the study’s initial phase, which is targeting 100 patients.

Keep reading...Show less
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at enhancing remote pregnancy monitoring and expanding the range of health data available to expectant mothers and their healthcare providers.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.

Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or a mix of both. Aside from stocks, some ETFs also track commodities or bonds.

In the healthcare industry, medical device ETFs bring together companies that go to great lengths to develop pharmaceutical-based technology that can improve the lives of patients.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the deployment of Technegas® in up to 169 nuclear medicine departments across HCA’s extensive network.1

Keep reading...Show less
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

×