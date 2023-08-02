ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Medtronic: How Lake Geneva Helps Heat and Cool a European Manufacturing Site

As the Medtronic Switzerland campus expanded in 2001 and again in 2009, its oil-fired heating and cooling equipment became obsolete and needed replacement

François Monory, who led manufacturing at the site, saw this as the ideal opportunity to introduce a unique renewable energy concept he learned about years earlier: using water from nearby Lake Geneva to help heat and cool the buildings.

The hydrothermal energy project - dubbed ENERLAC - would pull water from the lake through underground pipes to a nearby site where heat pumps could convert energy from the water temperature to warm or cool the air in buildings across the campus. The water would then be returned to the lake with no impact to the local ecosystem while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions.

The science behind the concept was simple, but planning and executing the complex initiative would take more than 14 years. Watch this video to learn more about how it happened.

"We studied this project with one ambition, that the cost of this investment must not exceed the cost of using fossil fuels over the next few years," said Monory. "I underestimated the complexity of dealing with various state entities. Fortunately, I was surrounded by some talented people who helped make this very cool idea a reality."

A small team at Medtronic worked with local contractors and government agencies to come up with a plan that everyone could agree on. In the Summer of 2020, during the global pandemic, crews began the three-year process of bringing ENERLAC to life without disrupting operations at the Medtronic facility.

By eliminating dependence on fossil fuels, ENERLAC reduced and stabilized energy costs at the site for the next 30 years while also drastically decreasing CO2 emissions by more than 80% - from 820 tons per year to approximately 150 tons per year. The project is an important step in helping Medtronic reach carbon neutrality in its operations by FY30 and achieving a net zero emissions target across the business by FY45.

In Tolochenaz, community leaders praised Medtronic and heralded the innovative project as an important part of the area's ecological transition.

"Today with hindsight we can say this project was the right thing to do, but 10 years ago there weren't many people who thought like that," said Dr. Stéphane Genoud, Head of Energy Management at HES-SO Valais-Wallis University in Switzerland. "To have a company that decides over ten years to carry out a project like this means they really have a long term vision, and that's quite original."

Learn more about how Medtronic is minimizing our environmental footprint.

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2023 Aspire Higher Scholarship Recipients

Scholarships Awarded to Six Students Affected by Dermatologic Conditions

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the recipients of their 2023 Aspire Higher Scholarship program. The program, which has provided a total of $978,000 in scholarships since launching in 2013, will award six students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a scholarship of up to $10,000 to pursue their undergraduate or graduate degrees

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Jenny Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), has been elected to its board of directors. The appointment brings the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 12.

In a career at Franklin Templeton spanning 35 years, Johnson has been a key driver in the company's transformation to what is now one of the largest global asset managers with over $1.4 trillion in assets under management. Johnson has held leadership roles in all major divisions of the business, including investment management, distribution, technology, operations and wealth management, before becoming CEO in February 2020. Johnson is also a board member of Franklin Resources, Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Results on Aug. 3

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) will release its second-quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

