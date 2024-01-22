Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Medtronic: Here Comes the Sun - 3 Things To Know About Our Solar Footprint

Our commitment to investing in renewable energy forms like solar is a bright idea in our sustainability toolkit

Our first solar farm opened in 2014 in Santa Rosa, California and our solar energy footprint across the globe has been growing ever since. In November 2023, we unveiled a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus, a seven-acre site expected to generate more than 10% of the building's annual electric needs. With this addition, we have ten Medtronic locations with on-site solar arrays

Our longstanding commitment to renewable energy predates even our ambition to be net zero by 2045. We've invested in a variety of low-carbon energy sources such as purchasing green electricity from the grid or generating our own renewable electricity on site. Last year, we used approximately 414,300 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity - more than 46% of our total electricity usage. This accomplishment was in large part due to our solar arrays at our facilities around the globe.

Here are three things to know about how we're using the sun to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions:

1. About one-quarter of our sites generate solar power - and more are planned.

Of the 94 Medtronic locations our company tracks around the world, 19 of them already have on-site solar generation. And there are 18 more projects we hope to complete in the near-term, said Daniel Sterner, a 20-year employee who leads our global energy, water, and utility infrastructure.

"They are relatively low-risk projects. We install them, flip the switch, and they'll produce energy for us for years to come," noted Sterner.

We're putting solar infrastructure in place now so that we will have a positive impact and contribution to the greening of the different electricity grids our sites are connected to.

2. Our fleet of solar energy farms spans the globe.

Just as our company is embedded in all parts of the world, so is our commitment to producing green energy.

Our solar generation fields are often installed on roofs, which are otherwise unused spaces, said Daniel. Sometimes, we build carports and install solar panels on top, which offer an extra benefit for employees who drive to work. Some solar array systems generate 5% of a site's electricity needs, while others are nearly 50%.

Our notable solar sites around the globe include:

  • Juncos, Puerto Rico: Spanning 13 acres and outputting five megawatts at a given time, this site was first installed in 2017. Later that year, it was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. It reopened in 2021. The site produces clean energy for our Juncos facility and sends surplus power back to the grid for community use.
  • Alajuela, Costa Rica: This 450-kilowatt site was built in under four months, our fastest execution to date. The U.S. Green Building Council recently awarded our facility here a LEED Platinum certification for the building operations and maintenance - a global recognition for green building design efforts.
  • Lafayette, Colorado: One of our recent solar gardens to open, this was built on top of a carport. It's a one-megawatt system, meaning it can produce up to 2 million kilowatt-hours annually. For reference, the average U.S. home consumes 10,500 kilowatt-hours per year so the energy produced in Lafayette is equivalent to powering 200 homes for an entire year.

3. Our ambitious energy goals are driving this work.

We are expanding our renewable footprint as we anticipate what's ahead, said Sterner. He noted that very little construction is being done at our sites to install fossil fuel generation. Instead, we are prioritizing and investing in renewable energy, whether it's solar, wind, hydroelectricity, or geothermal.

Last year, our Ireland and Italy sites began participating in renewable energy purchase programs with their local electric utility providers to achieve 100% renewable energy. And we're just getting started!

Learn more about our efforts in our most recent Sustainability Report.

Ribbon cutting at a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

(*CORRECTION to the release that was posted earlier on January 18, 2024: The TR-4 Return Pad is approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (as part of the Thermage FLX device registration) See sentence below.*)

Keep reading...Show less

Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on November 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023.

The Corporation issued an aggregate of 1,301,875 units (“ Units ”) pursuant to the private placement, at a price of $0.32, for total gross proceeds of $416,600.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS President Ruchika Singhal Named "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year" by Schwab Foundation

Since its inception, LABS has screened 1.6 million patients, enrolled more than 237,000 people in healthcare programs, and improved more than 100,000 lives

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced at WEF's annual meeting in Davos today that Ruchika Singhal, president of Medtronic LABS, is the 2024 "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumteics Technology President and CEO Dean Burns

Ocumetics Eyes First In-human Trials of Accommodating Lens Technology in Early 2024

Ocumetics Technology (TSXV:OTC,OTCQB:OTCFF,FWB:2QBO) has successfully completed a biocompatibility animal study for its proprietary Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, and according to President and CEO Dean Burns, the company is gearing up to commence its first in-human study for the technology in the first quarter of 2024.

“We’re going to have 15 subjects, and we’ll have the Ocumetics lens in one eye and we’ll have the control lens in the other eye, just doing a natural comparison of the effect of the lens,” he said. The in-human trials are seeking to prove the Ocumetics lens would help patients get their best-corrected vision and maximize the technology’s accommodative effects.

“We want to make sure that the patient sees extremely well. The second thing is we want to make sure that we maximize whatever the accommodative effects that we can accommodate with this technology.”

Keep reading...Show less

FDA approves Medtronic Percept RC neurostimulator with exclusive BrainSense technology

Rechargeable neurostimulator joins the Medtronic Percept ™ family the first and only deep brain stimulation system with sensing, directionality, and advanced programming.

DUBLIN , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Percept™ RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept™ family, which includes the Percept™ PC neurostimulator, BrainSense™ technology†, and SenSight™ directional leads. The Percept™ family is the only sensing-enabled DBS system on the market, allowing the physician to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia* as well as epilepsy. Over 11 million people in the U.S. are living with movement disorders 1-2 and approximately 3.4 million with epilepsy 3 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Forum Announces Allison Rippin Armstrong Appointed Vice President, Nunavut Affairs

Related News

Resource Investing

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Lithium Investing

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Copper Investing

Forum Announces Allison Rippin Armstrong Appointed Vice President, Nunavut Affairs

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

×