Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Medtronic Extravascular ICD global clinical trial results reinforce device safety and effectiveness

Late-breaking data at Heart Rhythm 2023 underscore performance of first-of-its-kind investigational defibrillator with the lead placed under the breastbone, outside the heart and veins

Additionally, real-world analysis confirms long-term therapeutic benefit of commercially available ICDs

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced longer-term follow-up results of its investigational EV ICD™ System, designed to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Findings from the Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (EV ICD) Pivotal Study, including patients followed through an average of 17.1 months, were presented as late-breaking science at Heart Rhythm 2023 in New Orleans . The EV ICD system is investigational and not yet approved for sale or distribution in the United States .

The Medtronic EV ICD system is a first-of-its-kind implantable defibrillator, designed to avoid certain risks of traditional, transvenous ICDs because its lead (thin wire) is placed outside the heart and veins, under the sternum (breastbone). The system offers anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP), pause prevention pacing, and a device similar in size, shape, and battery longevity to transvenous ICDs. Using a minimally invasive approach, the device is implanted below the left armpit (in the left mid-axillary region).

"The findings from the EV ICD pivotal study confirm that this system provides the advantages of a device with the lead outside the heart, and continues to provide pause prevention pacing and anti-tachycardia pacing to avoid shocks with prolonged follow up," said Paul Friedman , M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist and chair of the Department of Cardiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. , and principal investigator of the Extravascular ICD pivotal study. "The EV ICD system is the first to include all of this functionality in a single extravascular device."

Study Results: Effectiveness
The study found that of the 299 implanted patients (average follow up 17.1±6.4 months), an estimated 6.8% (Kaplan-Meier estimate) of patients experienced appropriate therapy by 18 months, with 19 patients experiencing 80 spontaneous, appropriately treated arrhythmic episodes. Of discrete episodes treated with shock, 21/21 (100%) were successfully terminated. ATP successfully treated 35/52 episodes (67.3%). Shocks were avoided in nearly half of all spontaneous episodes because of the availability of ATP. These chronic data build on the EV ICD system's previously reported defibrillation effectiveness results at implant (98.7%). 1

Study Results: Safety
The rate of freedom from major EV ICD system-or procedure-related complications through 18 months was 91.9% (Kaplan-Meier estimate). The most common major complication was lead dislodgment (10 events in nine patients) identified 0 to 120 days post-implant, predominantly related to the lead-anchoring technique. Inappropriate shocks occurred in 35 patients through all follow-up, with a rate of 10.2% (Kaplan-Meier estimate) at one year. Medtronic previously reported exceeding its safety endpoint at six months. 1

Also, during Heart Rhythm 2023, data were presented leveraging EV ICD pivotal study device-detected episodes, demonstrating the Medtronic proprietary algorithm designed to reduce the number of inappropriate shocks successfully withheld inappropriate therapy caused by P-wave oversensing, the most common cause of inappropriate shocks, without compromising appropriate therapy. The algorithm reduced inappropriate detection due to P-wave oversensing by 57%.

Contemporary ICD Benefit: A Real-World Analysis
ICDs are highly effective in providing life-saving therapy for patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest, an electrical problem with the heart stemming from a dangerously fast heart rate (ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation) yet are still underutilized. At Heart Rhythm 2023, Anne B. Curtis , M.D., presented findings from a new analysis of commercially available devices showing 45% of ICD patients receive appropriate therapy for ventricular tachyarrhythmias through seven years.

"Within the medical community, referral for ICD therapy is being delayed in light of newer classes of heart failure medications, but this study shows that patients do receive needed therapy from their ICDs," said Dr. Curtis, SUNY Distinguished Professor, Department of Medicine, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo . "This study gives physicians a contemporary view into the real-world impact of ICDs nationwide, underscoring the importance of indicated patients receiving these potentially life-saving devices."

The analysis included real-world, de-identified data from the Medtronic CareLink™ Network from 2013 to 2022, assessing time-to-first therapy in a contemporary cohort of ICD patients. First-time ICD recipients (225,444 patients, of which 179,638 were primary prevention) implanted with a Medtronic Evera™ or Visia™ single- or dual-chamber ICD were included. The study assessed time-to-first shock, ATP therapy, and any therapy (shock or ATP) for all patients, and also by primary- and secondary-prevention indications. At seven years post-implant, the incidence of any appropriate therapy for all patients was 45%, and 43% for primary prevention patients (patients who have not previously experienced a life-threatening arrhythmia).

"The expansive data on Medtronic ICDs presented at Heart Rhythm 2023 reinforce the impact these therapies have for patients at risk of life-threatening heart rhythms," said Alan Cheng, M.D., chief medical officer of the Cardiac Rhythm Management business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Collectively, these findings demonstrate our unparalleled commitment to providing innovative solutions that improve patient experiences and outcomes even as medical care advances."

About the EV ICD Pivotal Study
The EV ICD Pivotal study is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm, non-randomized, pre-market clinical study that assessed the safety and effectiveness of the Medtronic EV ICD system for patients at risk of sudden cardiac death. It enrolled 356 patients at 46 sites in 17 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Medtronic has received CE ( Conformité Européenne ) Mark for the Aurora™ EV ICD system, and has secured FDA approval to conduct a Continued Access Study while the agency reviews the company's related pre-market device application.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Friedman P, Murgatroyd F, Boersma LVA, et al. Efficacy and Safety of an Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator. N Engl J Med 2022; 387:1292-1302.

Contacts:




Tracy McNulty

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-2492

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-extravascular-icd-global-clinical-trial-results-reinforce-device-safety-and-effectiveness-301830237.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Designated as a "3+" Company in the 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Directory

Medtronic is now designated as a "3+" company in the 5050 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Directory

Companies with three or more women serving on their board demonstrate better profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces FDA Clearance of Breakthrough Immunoassays to Aid in the Risk Assessment of Preeclampsia

First and only blood-based biomarkers for the risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia with severe features

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR novel biomarkers, the first and only immunoassays to receive breakthrough designation and clearance for the risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia, a severe pregnancy complication.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How One Leader Is Aiming Higher To Increase Asian American Representation

Medtronic

During Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May - and all year long - we come together to foster belonging among Asian and allied employees.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Clinical Study Suggests the Use of OraPharma's ARESTIN Microspheres, 1mg May Decrease Certain Pathogens in Adults with Periodontitis

Novel Trial to Study the Reduction of Certain Pathogens Following Scaling and Root Planing Procedure

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its oral health care business, OraPharma, today announced the publication of a new study, which showed that ARESTIN® (minocycline HCI) microspheres, 1mg decreased certain pathogenic burdens, also known as infection burdens, in adults with periodontitis when applied immediately after scaling and root planning (SRP) and again at a three-month reapplication, versus SRP alone. ARESTIN is an FDA-approved antibiotic applied locally to gum pockets in adults with periodontitis following an SRP procedure and is used as part of an overall oral health program. ARESTIN should not be used in people who are allergic to minocycline or tetracyclines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. District Court Upholds Final Judgment for XIFAXAN 550 mg That Prevents FDA Approval of Norwich's Abbreviated New Drug Application Until 2029

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that the U.S. District Court of Delaware in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, LTD et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has denied Norwich Pharmaceuticals' motion to modify the Court's final judgment that prevents the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from approving Norwich's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg before Oct. 2, 2029. As a result of this decision, Norwich's ANDA cannot be approved until Oct. 2, 2029

"This decision is important for patients who continue to depend on a proven and highly effective drug to treat gastro-intestinal disorders," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer stated. "It is our long-standing position that the XIFAXAN patent claims are valid and infringed by Norwich's ANDA. We will continue to advocate for the safety of patients who have benefited from the continued access to XIFAXAN, and we look ahead to the appeal process."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting

The 10 directors nominated at the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 16, 2023, were elected by a vote of the Company's shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Silver Viper Grants Options

Silver Viper Grants Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

E-Power Resources Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Grants Options

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Grants Options

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

Graphene Investing

E-Power Resources Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Announces CEO Retirement

Lithium Investing

Exploration Program Commences On 8km Pegmatite Trend At Gullwing-Tot Lake Property

×