Medtronic Earns Four 5-Star Ratings From the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CA

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Medtronic Earns Four 5-Star Ratings From the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars

For the second year in a row, Medtronic recently earned four 5-star ratings from the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) as part of its annual 2023 Corporate Inclusion Index (CII). Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars of employment, governance, philanthropy, and procurement this year

The HACR CII assesses companies on their diversity and inclusion practices and outcomes for Hispanics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. "On behalf of HACR's board of directors, we applaud Medtronic for taking our survey as away to measure their Hispanic inclusion," said HACR President & CEO Cid Wilson. "By investing in the Hispanic community, businesses like Medtronic are providing long-term shareholder value by building a more inclusive future for their employees, suppliers, customers."

Learn more about the company's year-round efforts in the Medtronic Sustainability Report and Medtronic Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report.

Medtronic Hispanic Latino Network leadership team member Ingrid Torres accepts award from HACR President & CEO Cid Wilson

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793792/medtronic-earns-four-5-star-ratings-from-the-hispanic-association-on-corporate-responsibility

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Olink, a Leader in Next-Generation Proteomics

Enhances Thermo Fisher's Capabilities in the High-Growth Proteomics Market with the Addition of Highly Differentiated Solutions

Complements Existing Life Sciences and Mass Spectrometry Offerings, Accelerating Protein Biomarker Discovery and Providing Strong Synergy Opportunities

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Analysis Indicates That a Majority of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Patients May Face Delays in Treatment Initiation and Gaps During Treatment for Access to Treatment Indicated to Reduce Risk for OHE Recurrence

Hurdles Led to Almost All Patients Having At Least One Day Delay to Receive Treatment with Xifaxan®

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from a retrospective database analysis of adjudicated claims data that examined the impact of access barriers for commercially-insured adults prescribed Xifaxan® (rifaximin) for reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adults. Results suggest potentially critical treatment gaps due to access barriers, which may result in increased rates of OHE-related hospitalizations. Findings from the analysis, "Assessment of Access Barriers to Rifaximin Among Patients with Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Using Adjudicated Claims Data," were presented today at the AMCP Nexus 2023 meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces CMED Price Approval of Minjuvi® in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., has received pricing approval for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) from the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber ("CMED"). As a result, Knight expects to launch Minjuvi® in Brazil in the second quarter of 2024.

In July 2023, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) granted Market Authorization under their rare disease designation according to Resolution RDC 205/2017 for Minjuvi® in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health to Announce Third-Quarter 2023 Results on Nov. 2

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Transparency, Accountability, Commitment: Three Non-Negotiables for Responsible Business

Executives are faced with a tremendous obligation - to employees, communities, and shareholders - and an unparalleled opportunity.

Medtronic

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of stethoscope

What Do Medical Device Companies Do? (Updated 2023)

Medical device companies play a vital role in the life science industry by developing new technologies to match unmet medical needs across both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the driving force behind increasing innovation in medical technology, from surgical instruments and orthopedics to diagnostics and medical imaging.

In 2022, 41 new medical devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a big jump from the 28 approved in 2021. The agency attributes 2021's low numbers to employee burnout and a strain on resources after a hectic 2020 responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 is shaping up to be another good year for medical device approvals, with 36 already in the books as of mid-October. However, the final tally is not expected to reach the 63 approvals set in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Base Metals Investing

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Base Metals Investing

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

×