Medexus Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Directors

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP,OTC:MEDXF) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders. Medexus shareholders elected all nominees listed in Medexus's management information circular dated August 12, 2025 as directors through the next annual meeting. Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditors.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out in the table below.

Name For Against
Ken d'Entremont 95.091% (11,232,130) 4.909% (579,891)
Harmony Garges 94.719% (11,188,190) 5.281% (623,831)
Benoit Gravel 92.187% (10,889,190) 7.813% (922,831)
Michael Mueller 94.719% (11,188,190) 5.281% (623,831)
Stephen Nelson 96.452% (11,392,966) 3.548% (419,055)
Nancy Phelan 94.719% (11,188,190) 5.281% (623,831)
Menassie Taddese 94.714% (11,187,690) 5.286% (624,331)

 

Shareholders also cast 14,240,037 (99.508%) votes for and withheld 70,444 (0.492%) votes from the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditors. All proposals were therefore approved.

A report of the voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology and hematology-oncology and allergy, dermatology, and rheumatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contacts

Ken d'Entremont | CEO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Tel: 905-676-0003 | Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Brendon Buschman | CFO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Tel: 416-577-6216 | Email: brendon.buschman@medexus.com

Victoria Rutherford | Adelaide Capital
Tel: 480-625-5772 | Email: victoria@adcap.ca

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, also known and/or referred to as "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements". The words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "will", "plans", "potential", and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on regulatory guidelines, historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that, although the assumptions are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties mean that actual results could differ, and could differ materially, from the expectations contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

