Plarium Global Ltd a developer and publisher of mobile and PC games with more than 400 million players worldwide, today announced a massive global update for its new 5 vs. 5 multiplayer mobile game - Mech Arena . Mech Arena introduces a pilot feature, bringing 12 distinctive characters and personalities to the battlefield that provide unique enhancements to players' mechs and gameplay.

"The addition of pilots is the largest update in Mech Arena since its launch," said Haim Turpiashvili, chief product officer of Plarium. "This new character element offers a collectable dynamic and enhances customized gameplay experiences. Pilots lay the groundwork for introducing more personality and story depth to Mech Arena , while also providing HP, DMG boosts, and improvements for the many weapons in the game."

New Gameplay Dimensions

When a pilot is paired with a mech, they boost their mech's stats and can improve weapon and ability traits. As each pilot's level and rank improve, so do their stat boosts. Damage boosts grow as the pilots level up, while HP boosts correspond with the pilots' rank. Players can equip one pilot per mech in their hangar, taking up to five at a time into a match.

Each pilot also has an "innate skill" - a specialization in a particular weapon type. Whether players prefer long-distance combat or in-your-face play, they will now be able to choose a pilot and craft a mech build with that play style in mind.

For extra customizability, each pilot can also gain "implant skills." These can increase weapon ranges, reduce reload times, improve or modify special abilities, and more. These are activated by installing implants - the rarer the pilot, the more implant slots they have available.

Players can unlock Rare, Epic and Legendary pilots, with higher rarity offering more implant slots and higher base percentage stats.

The 12 pilots launching with the initial update include Yeti, Spark, Samson, Rosa, Red, Mako, Major, Nova, Jester, G-Lock, Fei and Crow.

Mech Arena is available for users around the world in English, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. Players can download the title on the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About Mech Arena
Mech Arena is a 5 vs. 5 multiplayer mobile shooter for everyone. Available for free on iOS and Android, Mech Arena offers action-packed, skill-based competitive battles brought to life through rich, vibrant 3D graphics. Choose from dozens of Mechs, each with unique abilities and customizations to create unlimited combinations of  Weapons, Skins, and Paint Jobs. Team up with friends, play solo, or take on the world in the global Arena across a variety of Maps and game modes.

About Plarium
Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 400 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,600 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States . Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play , our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz Electronic Tables

