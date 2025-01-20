Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

World Lithium Outlook 2025

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
MEC Resources

PEP-11 Update

MEC Resources Limited (“MEC” or the “Company”) (ASX:MMR) highlights the following information in relation to its 37.95% investee company, Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent”).

The PEP 11 Joint Venture comprising Advent as to 85% and Bounty Oil and Gas Limited (ASX:BUY) as to 15% announce that they have on 17 January 2025 been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (“NOPTA”) that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021.

The PEP-11 permit will continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025.

The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the decisions referred to in the notice under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 and is obtaining legal advice on such a review process.

David Breeze (Managing Director) authorised the release of this announcement to the market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MEC Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mmrenergy stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investing
The Conversation (0)
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

BPH Energy Limited(BPH) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

MEC Resources

MEC Resources Limited (ASX: MMR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of MEC Resources Limited (‘MMR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MMR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 21 January 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Download the PDF here.

Oil barrel with stock graph going up.

Top 5 US Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2025

Major oil and gas stocks have historically offered investors high dividend yields, especially when prices are strong.

The US oil and gas market has responded surprisingly well to the continued volatility in the global markets, including ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war and economic uncertainty.

For those who prefer a long-term approach to investing, oil and gas stocks with high dividends allow for a steady flow of income and the opportunity for investors to increase their equity holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Discovery Extended with Exceptional 86.9-Metre Intercept at Red Mountain, USA

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

Cerro Leon drill results

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

Related News

rare earth investing

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

silver investing

Cerro Leon drill results

Lithium Investing

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

Base Metals Investing

Gold Ore Commission Underway

Base Metals Investing

Murga Diamond Drilling Update

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×