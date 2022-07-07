GamingInvesting News

On July 7th, 2022 an entertainment venture company, Clover Games, officially launched their virtual world service '#Me'" globally. '#Me' gathered more than 1.5 million pre-registrations around the world, showing the excitement and anticipation towards the new service, especially from the USA France Germany and Italy . '#Me' started its pre-download on July 6th the day before its global release, and became the most downloaded app among US App Store's free apps, proving its high expectations.

Official illustration image of #Me

Through their customized 3D avatar, the users can enjoy social activities with their friends in '#Me'. Clover Games is aiming to elevate players' service experience through game components such as original stories and quests. Furthermore, social features such as posting pictures and live chat have been included for users to share their experiences. In other words, players get to dive into a whole new virtual world where they are the main protagonist.

Players will be able to experience a diverse range of jobs, from knights who wield magic swords to life jobs like content creators, fashion models, and more. Clover Games has built a world for not just MMORPG players but also new users who are unfamiliar with video games.

Prior to its launch, #Me has previously released three official trailers. The trailers' high-quality 3D avatar modeling and animations gathered positive reactions. One of #Me's official trailers drew more attention as it starred the actors from the popular Netflix series, 'All of Us Are Dead'. These trailers garnered an astounding number of views — an average of 2 million views per video in just three weeks.

The developers, Clover Games, a Korean entertainment venture company, are known for their first game 'Lord of Heroes' which was awarded Google Play (Best Games of 2020); User's Choice Game (Excellence Award); and Korean Game Awards (Grand Prize).

Available now for iOS and Android, #Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play can be downloaded here: https://hashtagme.onelink.me/afu7/s3mz7uyq

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/me-3d-avatar-meet--play-by-clover-games-releases-globally-on-android-and-ios-301581927.html

SOURCE Clover Games

SOURCE Clover Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Supercell, Ubisoft, Tilting Point and Tencent Games take 2022 Green Game Jam Awards

Today, the winners of the third Green Game Jam Awards were unveiled with studios including Supercell's Hay Day , Ubisoft's Rider's Republic , Tilting Point's Terragenesis and Tencent Games' Carbon Island emerging victorious from an incredibly competitive field of 42 entries.

The Green Game Jam is a vehicle for studios to empower their players to change their world through the games they know and love. This year's awards were focused on the themes of forests and food with the aim of influencing one million players' food choices and planting and protecting one million trees. UN judges said they were "incredibly impressed" by the creativity and innovation of the activations that will be taken into live games. All submissions can be seen on the website here with winners of the awards including:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Antonline Hosts Summertime Sweepstakes in Partnership with Intel

Through July 8 fans can enter for a chance to win more than $2,800 in gaming technology and save on select Intel Processors

Antonline America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, announced that the company is hosting the Intel Summertime Sweepstakes . In partnership with Intel, the giveaway allows gaming fans a chance to win their share of over $2,800 in gaming technology prizes until July 8 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

One Earth Rising Appoints Bronson Lingamfelter as Chief Operating Officer

Lingamfelter Takes Responsibility for the Leading Web 3 Gaming Platform's Business and Operations, Finance and Go-to-Market Strategies

One Earth Rising P.B.C., a purpose-driven Web 3 video game development and entertainment company that transforms great game experiences into meaningful social outcomes, today announced that it has appointed Bronson Lingamfelter as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Lingamfelter will oversee all aspects of the company's business and operations, including finance and go-to-market strategies. Lingamfelter is a proven startup operations and strategic business growth leader with a passion for innovation and building revenue.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Govee is Amplifying Users' Gaming Station with Razer Chroma RGB

Govee, a global leader in RGBIC technology, and Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, have teamed up to pair Govee's smart lights with Razer Chroma RGB. Govee and Razer users can enjoy a 360° immersive gaming experience while playing Chroma-enabled games.

Govee & Razer: Step into a 360 Lighting World and Rank up

With this integration, gamers can sync their Govee smart lights with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem and enjoy the immersive lighting effects that enhance their gameplay experience. When gamers activate gaming mode, Chroma and their library of compatible games will use their interactive lighting system to react to various actions while playing. Govee smart lights improve the aesthetics of every gaming room, turning it into an open world and taking it to the next level.

"We are so excited for our collaboration with Razer, and we can't wait to introduce this 360° gaming ecosystem with next-level immersive gaming experience to all gamers." says Govee founder and CEO Eric Wu .

Govee's first wave of Razer Chroma-enabled products starts from the popular Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, Glide Wall Light, Neon Rope Light and RGBIC LED Strip Lights. More Govee products will be updated into the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

Once connected, gamers can begin the journey to unleash the ultimate battlestation. Moreover, gamers can enjoy the music-responsive mode and preset scenes on the Govee Home App, spreading the joy of these amazing RGBIC lighting effects to users's entire home.

ABOUT GOVEE

Since November 2017 , Govee has committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology.

We have created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers.

The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 10 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority.

For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine ( California ) and Singapore , with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai . Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/govee-is-amplifying-users-gaming-station-with-razer-chroma-rgb-301580315.html

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

McDonald's "Levels Up" Popular Gaming Collective OfflineTV as First Food and Beverage Sponsor

Major deal opens the door for the minority-owned group to create more entertaining, genuine content and in-person experiences

OfflineTV and McDonald's USA have joined forces to connect fans with their favorite gamers both online and IRL through a partnership that will come to life through sponsored streams, integrated content and in-person events. Marking OfflineTV's first major sponsorship deal, the collaboration will elevate the ways the viral gaming group engages their global fan base, and see the Golden Arches spotlight a diverse group of content creators and brand fans furthering the brand's commitment to diversity, especially in the gaming space. The partnership kicked off last weekend at Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in North America where fans were up close and personal with their favorite OfflineTV members at an interactive booth featuring photo opps and limited-edition merch.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Named Official Esports Sponsor of the Texas University Interscholastic League

Vanta, a youth esports development platform, announced that they have been named the official esports sponsor of the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL), the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world, which provides extracurricular academic, athletic, and recreational activities to schools statewide in Texas .

"Vanta is grateful to be the esports sponsor of the esteemed University Interscholastic League," said James Roche , co-founder and CMO of Vanta. "Esports represents a significant opportunity for schools to engage students in a meaningful way, and we are excited to bring our expertise, focus on competition, coaching, and development to support the accessibility and growth of esports in Texas ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

