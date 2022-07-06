GamingInvesting News

Major deal opens the door for the minority-owned group to create more entertaining, genuine content and in-person experiences

OfflineTV and McDonald's USA have joined forces to connect fans with their favorite gamers both online and IRL through a partnership that will come to life through sponsored streams, integrated content and in-person events. Marking OfflineTV's first major sponsorship deal, the collaboration will elevate the ways the viral gaming group engages their global fan base, and see the Golden Arches spotlight a diverse group of content creators and brand fans furthering the brand's commitment to diversity, especially in the gaming space. The partnership kicked off last weekend at Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in North America where fans were up close and personal with their favorite OfflineTV members at an interactive booth featuring photo opps and limited-edition merch.

McDonald's x OfflineTV (PRNewsfoto/McDonald's USA)

"As someone who grew up with late night drive-thru runs, it's an honor to team up with McDonald's to bring great experiences to our fans," said OfflineTV founder, Scarra. "This partnership has so much in store – from unique conventions as well as trips to other countries – we're really excited to make more unique content and share all our upcoming adventures with our fans

With nearly half a billion views and more than 3 million subscribers across YouTube and Twitch , OfflineTV's diverse roster of streamers and content creators are united by a shared love for all things gaming. Their content ranges from fun challenges that follow Gen Z trends to introspective moments that allow for each member to shine. Founded in 2017 in Los Angeles , the group includes Scarra , Pokimane , LilyPichu , Disguised Toast , Yvonnie , Michael Reeves , Sydeon , Masayoshi , and QuarterJade – each boasting strong fanbases.

"Gaming is a huge passion for many McDonald's fans, so we're meeting them in the online communities that they're spending their time in," said Elizabeth Campbell , McDonald's Senior Director of Cultural Engagement. "While providing OfflineTV more opportunities to create their authentic and light-hearted online content that fans love, we're proud this collaboration allows us to help amplify voices from different backgrounds, knowing the how diverse the gaming community is."

Last December, OfflineTV and McDonald's first came together to launch the group's first-ever pop-up store to sell merch and meet fans. To accommodate overwhelming demand from fans unable to attend the in-person event in Los Angeles , the pop-up was adapted into an immersive metaverse experience that was accessible anywhere in the world through a connected device — marking the Golden Arches' first fan experience in the metaverse.

McDonald's continues to make its presence known in the gaming industry, with OfflineTV being the brand's second major gaming partnership in the past year. Last August, McDonald's announced an ongoing content partnership with FaZe Clan , the digital-native lifestyle and media platform, to promote diversity and inclusion within the gaming industry.

About McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners.

About OfflineTV
Founded in 2017, Offline TV is a social streaming collective composed of a family of friends united by their love to game, create, and share. The LA-based squad of content creators is home to established and well-known streamers which include Scarra, Pokimane, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, Yvonnie, Michael Reeves, Sydeon, Masayoshi, QuarterJade, and Brodin Plett.







East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .



Govee is Amplifying Users' Gaming Station with Razer Chroma RGB

Govee, a global leader in RGBIC technology, and Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, have teamed up to pair Govee's smart lights with Razer Chroma RGB. Govee and Razer users can enjoy a 360° immersive gaming experience while playing Chroma-enabled games.

Govee & Razer: Step into a 360 Lighting World and Rank up

With this integration, gamers can sync their Govee smart lights with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem and enjoy the immersive lighting effects that enhance their gameplay experience. When gamers activate gaming mode, Chroma and their library of compatible games will use their interactive lighting system to react to various actions while playing. Govee smart lights improve the aesthetics of every gaming room, turning it into an open world and taking it to the next level.

"We are so excited for our collaboration with Razer, and we can't wait to introduce this 360° gaming ecosystem with next-level immersive gaming experience to all gamers." says Govee founder and CEO Eric Wu .

Govee's first wave of Razer Chroma-enabled products starts from the popular Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, Glide Wall Light, Neon Rope Light and RGBIC LED Strip Lights. More Govee products will be updated into the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

Once connected, gamers can begin the journey to unleash the ultimate battlestation. Moreover, gamers can enjoy the music-responsive mode and preset scenes on the Govee Home App, spreading the joy of these amazing RGBIC lighting effects to users's entire home.

ABOUT GOVEE

Since November 2017, Govee has committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology.

We have created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers.

The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 10 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority.

For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine ( California ) and Singapore , with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai . Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China .







Vanta Named Official Esports Sponsor of the Texas University Interscholastic League

Vanta, a youth esports development platform, announced that they have been named the official esports sponsor of the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL), the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world, which provides extracurricular academic, athletic, and recreational activities to schools statewide in Texas .

"Vanta is grateful to be the esports sponsor of the esteemed University Interscholastic League," said James Roche , co-founder and CMO of Vanta. "Esports represents a significant opportunity for schools to engage students in a meaningful way, and we are excited to bring our expertise, focus on competition, coaching, and development to support the accessibility and growth of esports in Texas ."



Gamelancer, owner of the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, secures contract with online casino Stake.com

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has secured a 6-figure contract with online casino Stake.com to broadcast content featuring Gamelancer and Stake influencers across  @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer and @Egirl channels on TikTok. The campaign will also broadcast content across Gamelancer partner, Playmaker's @Sports, @Playmaker and @PlaymakerBetting channels on Instagram.

Gamelancer logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

"We choose our partners carefully and only align with premium brands. stake.com has done an amazing job at aligning with the culture and current generation in a very authentic way. We are excited to continue growing our relationship and making an impact together." – Razvan Romanescu , Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,400,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com











PLUR Announces TMR.WORLD Metaverse Through Treasure Hunt

  • PLUR concluded a treasure hunt with Easter Eggs in their NFT
  • PLUR is launching a new Metaverse, TMR.WORLD
  • All PLUR Ape Club NFT Owners will gain a free piece of land in TMR.WORLD

- PLUR, a highly detailed 3D NFT project, has concluded a 28-hour-long treasure hunt where the community worked together to discover encrypted easter eggs in each NFT image that ultimately reveals a new metaverse project, TMR.WORLD.

PLUR users receives free land in new metaverse, TMR.WORLD

NFT Inception
After the treasure hunt, the community discovered another NFT within their PLUR Ape Club NFT. This new hidden NFT constitutes a piece of land in TMR.WORLD, making this the first project on the entire Ethereum blockchain to incorporate an NFT inside an NFT . The team has put together massive efforts and time on development and research to focus on the project instead of its profits, showcasing the potential growths of this project.

The Metaverse of Tomorrow
The team looks forward to creating the first metaverse with superb quality graphics along with endless possibilities. TMR.WORLD has determined two directions that can be implemented when the project is established - The voxelization of game content and socialization of gameplay . Game voxelization can effectively solve R&D and content efficiency problems, so as to carry a larger scale of players. The socialization of gameplay is also an attempt under the technical bottleneck of blockchain where PLUR is able to make socializing more fun in gaming.

"We believe that the biggest opportunity in the Metaverse is still in the Gaming industry. However, challenges in the technical efficiency of Web3 still exist, especially in terms of high-concurrency data processing. We hope to connect creators and players to build a strong and vibrant ecosystem, which can bring a better social experience while carrying a larger player scale." said Ejan, Founder of PLUR.

Into The Future
Currently, TMR.WORLD is projected to launch in the first half of 2023. The team is also looking to implement GameFi (Game + Finance) in the future where players will be able to obtain economic incentives, allowing the metaverse to become a play-to-earn game.

About PLUR
PLUR officially launched its NFT collection of 8585 high-definition 3D versions of Apes on May 14, 2022, with free minting to the public. A Livestream was hosted on May 21, 2022, on the REVEAL of PLUR, where the team synchronized 216GB of image resources to the blockchain, averaging each NFT to be approximately 25.74MB. During the next week, launched the easter egg event, creating the first decrypted NFTs in Ethereum history.

About TMR.WORLD
TMR.WORLD is a voxelized metaverse social game that features superb quality graphics, an open world with unlimited possibilities, the ability to create and build beautiful homes for free, and the chance to connect with players all over the world. Creators will then be able to create and own the world with their friends by forming their own town or city along with their own economy, system, culture and civilization.







Pixelworks Powers ROG Phone 6 Series to New Benchmark for Mobile Gaming Experience

High Refresh Rate Display Coupled with Premium Visual Processing Brings Best-in-Class Visual Quality to Consumers

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions today announced the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 6 series integrates the Company's visual processing solutions, including industry-leading HDR technology, professional color calibration, DC Dimming and other advanced features. In addition to providing an authentic visual experience with great eye-comfort for all ASUS users, the ROG Phone 6 model sold in China will be offered in collaboration with Tencent Games, a division of Tencent producing uniquely vibrant colors with greater contrast and even more visual details for Tencent gaming contents.



Era of Conquest Set for Worldwide Early Access Debut Following Overwhelming Response from Mainland China Players

Strategy Game Follows the Epic Story of Fallen Lords Rebuilding their Kingdoms –

A popular real-time strategy game that swept through mainland China and reached No. 1 on the iOS download charts in December of 2021 is now set to be released globally in mid-July 2022 . Era of Conquest will be released simultaneously on multiple terminals worldwide, setting the stage for a global competition among players across platforms.



