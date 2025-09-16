Metal Bank

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

  • MBK has completed its Due Diligence for the acquisition of the HAS Gold Assets
  • HAS has completed a heritage survey at the Seven Leaders prospect and all other approvals are in place to Commence Drilling
  • The Seven Leaders Drilling Program will commence on 22 September 2025
  • Drilling is focused around the Seven Leaders Project and will include geotechnical drilling for use in pit design
  • HAS have set aside $500k to use on advancing the Whiteheads project whilst the MBK Acquisition continues through the regulatory phases
MBK has now completed its Due Diligence and the preparation of binding documentation and other documents required for shareholder and other approvals is proceeding.

Under the Proposed Acquisition MBK is to acquire the following HAS Gold Assets:

  • Great Western Gold Pty Ltd (GWG), the holder of a 75% interest in the Whiteheads Gold Project JV tenements and other tenements 100% held by GWG, covering ~380sqkm located approximately 80km NE of Kalgoorlie (Whiteheads Project);
  • Ark Gold Pty Ltd (Ark), the holder of the Ark gold project, comprising two exploration licences located approx. 40km southeast of HAS’ Yangibana Project 250 km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia (Ark Project); and
  • The Darcy’s gold project comprising 3 exploration licenses covering an area of ~ 100 sq kmssituated adjacent to HAS’ Brockman Niobium and Heavy Rare Earths Project in theEast Kimberley region of Western Australia (Darcy Project).
*The Proposed Acquisition is subject to satisfactory completion of mutual due diligence, signing of binding documentation, MBK shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 and other necessary approvals, including ASX review pursuant to Listing Rule 11.1.

A summary of the agreed terms for the Proposed Acquisition is set out in MBK’s ASX Release of 10 September 2025 “MBK Executing WA Gold Strategy”.

HAS is continuing to advance the Whiteheads project prior to completion of the Proposed Acquisition. HAS has advised it has now completed an initial Heritage Survey with the Kakarra people at the Sever Leaders Prospect which has confirmed that no heritage sites are within the initial drill site area. HAS has also confirmed that all other necessary permits and approvals are in place and drilling will commence on 22 September for an initial resource at Seven Leaders and further HAS’ plan to early production.

The initial drill plan consists of c.1,500m of RC drilling to confirm historical drill data and a geotechnical diamond core hole to ensure adequate geotechnical data is available to design and implement the starter pit.

The drill program, including the diamond hole, will take approx. 2 weeks to complete. On completion of drilling and the subsequent drill hole assays, HAS intends to announce an initial Resource on the Seven Leaders project, proceeding to mining lease application and submission of the Mining Proposal.

MBK’s Chair Ines Scotland commented: “HAS are working full-steam ahead on advancing the Whiteheads Gold Project with the $500k of funds set aside for this purpose. Tim Gilbert, who will become MBK’s CEO post the completion of the transaction is an experienced mining engineer and is managing the approvals and upcoming drill program. There will be solid news flow as both the Whiteheads and Livingstone Project have a lot of work underway.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

×