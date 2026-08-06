Maximus Metals Reports Widespread Polymetallic Soil Geochemical Anomalies at the Gaspard Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
August 6, 2026 - Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Maximus Metals Inc. (CSE: MM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its Phase 1 property-wide geochemical program at the Gaspard project (the "Project"), located in the Cariboo Plateau region of south-central British Columbia, approximately 60 kilometres west of Williams Lake. The program, announced on June 30, 2026, is now complete, with all analytical results received and interpreted.
The program has defined a coherent, property-scale polymetallic soil geochemical signature comprising copper, zinc, lead and silver together with gold and the pathfinder elements arsenic, antimony, tungsten, molybdenum and bismuth. This element association, and its spatial coincidence across multiple metals, is the signature routinely used in British Columbia to vector toward hidden porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver systems. The past-producing Blackdome Au-Ag deposit, located approximately 25 km south of the Project, is one such system; however, the Company holds no interest in the Blackdome property and there is no assurance that the Project will host similar mineralization or achieve similar results.
Highlights
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Property-wide soil sampling completed with all samples analyzed by multi-element geochemical analysis, following up the 2025 Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) survey anomalies.
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Polymetallic anomalies defined in copper, zinc, lead and silver, with coincident gold and pathfinder element responses across a large portion of the tenure.
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Copper-in-soil values elevated defining a broad west-central anomalous domain.
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Zinc-in-soil values (up to 169 ppm) and lead-in-soil values (up to 8.3 ppm) form a base-metal domain coincident with the copper anomaly.
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Several strongly anomalous gold-in-soil values returned, including 91, 57 and 54 ppb Au, within broader zones of low-level anomalism above 6 ppb Au.
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Gold anomalies define two coherent northeast-trending corridors, each of approximately 800 metres of strike, and are coincident with interpreted second order extensional faults that can be host structures for epithermal mineralisation.
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Pathfinder support from arsenic (to 8 ppm), antimony (to 2.1 ppm), tungsten (to 0.51 ppm), molybdenum (to 2.5 ppm) and silver (to 0.66 ppm), clustering in the central and western Project areas.
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Results will be used to plan and prioritize the remainder of the 2026 program and the 2027 exploration season.
Santiago Suarez, CEO of Maximus Metals, said: "The Phase 1 geochemical program was designed to build on the mobile metal ion geochemistry completed across the Project in 2025. The 2025 MMI results defined three anomalous areas where follow-up sampling was recommended. The 2026 work program has refined those targets and generated several strongly anomalous zones of copper, lead and zinc. We are pleased by the polymetallic nature of the soil geochemistry and will be using this data to determine any further exploration at the Gaspard property."
Copper and Base Metal Results
The copper results define 3 strong features in the west, central and southern portions of the claim group. Lower intensity anomalies for copper are observed alongside zinc, lead and molybdenum elevated values in the northeast and southwest areas. The broad cluster of copper anomalies is considered by the Company to be potentially characteristic of a large mineralizing system.
Zinc-in-soil values reach 169 ppm and lead reaches 8.3 ppm; silver reaches 0.66 ppm. The copper, zinc, lead and silver domains overlap one another and overlap the gold corridors described below, which the Company interprets as potentially indicating a zoned polymetallic system. In intrusion-related and epithermal models, base metal anomalies may represent deeper parts of the mineralizing system, and the presence of base metal anomalism at surface is considered an encouraging indicator that the hypothesised system may be relatively near to surface.
Figure 1: Copper in soil (aqua regia ICP), Gaspard Project. Symbols styled by copper concentration, polymetallic anomalies shown as dotted circles. Maximus tenure outline in blue.
Gold Results
Fire assay gold results define two anomalous areas. The principal anomaly is a northeast-trending corridor of approximately 800 metres of strike in the central Project area, where gold-in-soil values reach a Project peak of 91 ppb Au and include multiple stations in the 10 ppb to 60 ppb Au range. A second, discrete gold response of up to 57 ppb Au occurs approximately 1.3 kilometres to the northwest of the principal corridor. Elsewhere on the Project, a broad halo of samples in the 5 ppb to 18 ppb Au range surrounds the anomalous corridors. The Company considers these gold results and distributions to be potentially indicative of mineralised systems at depth beneath cover, and they are considered particularly prospective given the coincident pathfinder response. Gold is found coincident with arsenic, antimony and tungsten, which is considered a favourable pathfinder signature for intrusion-related and epithermal style mineralisation.
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Figure 2: Gold in soil
Multi-Element Anomaly Zones and Exploration Context
Interpolated anomaly maps have been generated for the principal base metal and pathfinder elements to assist in target definition. The maps in Figure 3 show that zinc, arsenic and antimony share a common west-central domain, while molybdenum and tungsten form discrete clusters in the central and southern portions of the Project area.
The Company considers the Gaspard results to be encouraging, and notes that the spatial zonation of base metal, gold and pathfinder domains provides a strong basis for refining the underlying geological model and prioritizing targets for further exploration.
Next Steps
The complete multi-element dataset will be used to rank targets across the property for further follow up work, which may include infill soil sampling on tightened centres over the principal corridors, geological mapping and prospecting traverses along the intrusive contact, ground geophysical surveys, and applications for trenching and drill permits.
Figure 3: Interpolated multi-element soil anomaly surfaces. Warm colours and magenta denote anomalous zones.
Qualified Person
Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM (Membership No. 0486653) and MAusIMM (Membership No. 3178851), a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mowatt is not independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101 as he is one of the Optionors (as defined below) from whom the Company acquired its option over the Project and is a shareholder of the Company.
QAQC
Soil samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. at its ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory in Burnaby, British Columbia. Samples were analyzed by 51-element aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES and ICP-MS finish (method GE_ICM21B20) and for gold by 30 gram fire assay with AAS finish (method GE_FAA30V5). Analytical batches included certified reference materials, blanks and pulp replicates inserted in accordance with SGS internal quality control protocols; no quality control failures were flagged. The qualified person has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained herein, by reviewing the analytical certificates, quality control data and sample collection procedures. No limitations were identified in the verification process.
About Maximus Metals Inc.
Maximus Metals is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The Company holds an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest, subject to a 2-per-cent net smelter returns royalty, in the Gaspard Gold-Silver Property, located in central British Columbia. The option was entered into on July 25, 2025 with Rattler Exploration Ltd., Northex Capital Partners Inc. and Jasper Mowatt (collectively, the "Optionors"). The Company has the right to purchase one-half (1%) of the net smelter returns royalty from the Optionors at any time within five years after the option has been exercised for a cash payment of $1,000,000.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of geochemical results, the potential for porphyry copper-gold or epithermal gold-silver style mineralization on the Project, the Company's geological model and interpretations of geochemical zonation, comparisons to other mineral deposits or occurrences in the region, the prioritization and ranking of exploration targets, the potential existence of mineralization at depth, and the nature, timing and extent of future work programs, including infill sampling, geological mapping, prospecting, geophysical surveys, trenching, permit applications and drilling. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of current exploration results; that soil geochemistry is a reliable indicator of bedrock mineralization in the Project area; the continued availability of laboratory, analytical and contractor services; no material adverse change in commodity prices; the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities; and the ability of the Company to obtain any required permits and regulatory approvals on a timely basis. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the early-stage and speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that soil geochemical anomalies may not reflect bedrock mineralization; the risk that no economically viable mineral deposit may exist on the Project; risks relating to exploration results, financing, weather, permitting and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and exchange approvals; and other risks described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For Further Information
Santiago Suarez, Chief Executive Officer
Maximus Metals Inc.
Email: ssuarezflorez@gmail.com
Tel: +57 301 7092407
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