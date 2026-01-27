The Conversation (0)
January 27, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Material early-stage aircore drilling success at Sandstone
08 January
Brightstar Resources
26 January
Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production HubDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fast Tracked Goldfields Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 January
Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in MenziesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 January
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
November campaign production update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced November campaign production updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13h
Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 958,306 common shares (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $287,491.80 (the " Offering "). The Common Shares will be issued... Keep Reading...
14h
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce new assay results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
14h
One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects
Engagement of Xcalibur Smart Mapping to Accelerate Exploration Momentum Following Successful Public Listing One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
14h
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center
Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
15h
Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O'Brien Including 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres and the Deepest Intercept to Date
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from seven new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The seven holes... Keep Reading...
