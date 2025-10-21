Mastercard Welcomes Jill Kramer as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; Raja Rajamannar Transitions to Senior Fellow Role

Global Marketing Visionary Begins New Chapter as Senior Fellow, Passing the Torch to Acclaimed Leader

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) announced today that Jill Kramer will join the company as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Raja Rajamannar, the current Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, will serve as a senior fellow for Mastercard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021836798/en/

Jill Kramer

Jill Kramer

"Raja's impact on Mastercard and the marketing industry has been nothing short of transformative. His creativity, passion and relentless pursuit of excellence have inspired all of us and helped make Mastercard one of the world's most admired brands. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions," said Michael Miebach, CEO.

"We are excited to welcome Jill Kramer to Mastercard as our new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Jill's global perspective and deep expertise in B2B marketing will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth and innovation. Her leadership and vision are exactly what we need for this next chapter," Miebach continued.

Jill most recently served as Accenture's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, where she led a global, integrated and tech-driven function that drives brand relevance, market differentiation and business growth across industries and geographies. Previously, Jill led Accenture's brand and advertising, where she was responsible for the stewardship of the Accenture brand, leading all advertising strategies, creative development, production, media planning and buying. During her ten years at Accenture, Jill's leadership helped the company nearly double its brand value – from $12 billion to $20.9 billion, according to Interbrand's Best Global Brands Annual ranking.

Before joining Accenture in 2015, Jill held successive senior leadership roles at BBDO and DDB, two of the world's most creative agencies, and delivered award-winning core business-to-business brand development, digital marketing and communications for some of the most iconic brands, including AT&T and ExxonMobil.

Jill serves on the board of directors of the Ad Council and has been named one of Forbes' Most Influential CMOs for three consecutive years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

About Mastercard
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr or Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MastercardMANYSE:MAFintech Investing
MA
The Conversation (0)
Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent technical report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project"). The report titled... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("... Keep Reading...
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS: Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) Total contained metal is exclusively Copper,... Keep Reading...
Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the results of an updated independent Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County,... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will participate in a Fireside Chat at... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in a Strategic and Prospective Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team

Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes US$11.4 Million Financing and Extends Cash Runway into Q3 2027

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in a Strategic and Prospective Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

Critical Metals Investing

United States Antimony Makes Takeover Bid for Larvotto Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Strengthens Mexican Management Team

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Precious Metals Investing

Critical Mineral Antimony Stocks - Reshaping the Future of Defense

Critical Metals Investing

Steadright Critical Minerals Retains New York Investment Bank Craft Capital Management LLC

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report