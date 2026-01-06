Mastercard spotlights Indigenous small businesses at Toronto Maple Leafs Indigenous Celebration Game

The Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace presented by Mastercard will sell limited-edition products from Indigenous small-business owners at Real Sports Apparel

Mastercard is shining a spotlight on Indigenous small businesses as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs Indigenous Celebration Game. In partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), Mastercard will transform a dedicated space at Real Sports Apparel at Scotiabank Arena into the inaugural 'The Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace presented by Mastercard'. Limited-edition merchandise from Indigenous-owned small businesses will be available for purchase, starting on January 10 when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks, until January 21, 2026*.

Fans can support these Indigenous small businesses by purchasing the authentic and meaningful products they created exclusively for the marketplace, as all sales go directly back to their businesses.

Get to know the Indigenous Playmakers:

  1. aaniin: An Indigenous retailer, founded by Chelsee Pettit in Tkaronto in 2021 — with a mission to initiate conversations on native languages by incorporating Indigenous Syllabics into aaniin designs — created a custom tote bag for fans.
  2. FOR4GED Candle Company: With a desire to share traditional knowledge and promote balance and wellness for all, founder Taylor Parker makes hand-poured candles, blended with traditional Haudenosaunee ingredients, and created a special-edition scent for this marketplace.
  3. Kokom Scrunchies: A family-run Indigenous business founded in 2019 by Mya Beaudry, an Algonquin youth from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, and her mother Marcie Beaudry, the duo created a special edition scrunchie pack. 
  4. MINI TIPI: Co-founded in 2016 by Trisha Pitura, a member of Nipissing First Nation, and Melanie Bernard, from Quebec City of settler descent, they aim to address the lack of authentic Indigenous designs in the textile industry and created a custom blanket for fans.

As a long-standing champion of small business, Mastercard is committed to helping small-business owners, including Indigenous entrepreneurs, grow by providing opportunities and resources that can help them scale. Through digital enablement, cybersecurity educational tools, access to funding, mentorship and community building, these resources are designed to help small businesses achieve their business goals wherever they are in their journey.

"Indigenous small businesses play a crucial role in strengthening our local economies and it's important to create opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and share their culture," said Shawna Miller, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Mastercard, Canada. "We're honoured to partner with MLSE and an inspiring group of Indigenous small-business owners to showcase their work, grow their audience and ultimately help empower their journey toward sustained business success."

As presenting partner of the Maple Leafs Indigenous Celebration Game, Mastercard will bring fans into the experience alongside the team to further support the Indigenous community, and more specifically, the Indigenous small-business community. Fans attending the game can expect to see a ceremonial flag designed by Indigenous artist Jennifer Taback carried through the arena by fans in a shared ritual that symbolizes unity, respect and the power of community. In addition, a live Indigenous drum circle performance from Smoke Trail Singers Drum Group will take place on ice that will turn the entire arena into a living rhythm of culture and connection. Stories of Indigenous small-business owners will also be featured on the in-arena videoboard to celebrate resilience and amplify Indigenous voices.

"The Maple Leafs' annual Indigenous Celebration Night is an opportunity to amplify, honour and celebrate Indigenous cultures, and collaborating with partners who share this commitment helps elevate the experience to new heights," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Together with Mastercard, we look forward to debuting The Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace and give fans a new, unique avenue to support Indigenous small businesses while cheering on their favourite team."

"Indigenous businesses are full of incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and culture," said Chelsee Pettit, Founder of aaniin. "The Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace not only helps grow my business—it's showcasing the stories, traditions, and perspectives that make Indigenous entrepreneurship so unique. I'm proud to be part of something that uplifts the entire community and showcases the amazing talent of so many Indigenous small businesses."

Learn more about how Mastercard supports all small businesses in Canada here.

*The Indigenous Playmaker Marketplace will be open in Real Sports Apparel on January 10, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)  
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. 
