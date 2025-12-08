Mastercard's Ellen Jackowski Sees Financial Opportunity in Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Mastercard - As the company's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, Jackowski has successfully helped the multinational card services corporation grow its net revenue while decreasing its environmental footprint-an achievement for which she was recognized as one of the most influential climate leaders of 2024, according to TIME magazine.

Under Jackowski's leadership, Mastercard returned to this year's Newsweek ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies, produced in partnership with data firm Statista, climbing up five spots from last year's seventh position to No. 2. The company also held onto its title as the most responsible company in the financial industry.

Mastercard has appeared on America's Most Responsible Companies every year since Newsweek began publishing the ranking in 2021. This year has been Mastercard's highest performance to date.

Continue reading here.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Courtesy of Mastercard

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

MastercardMANYSE:MAFintech Investing
MA
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent technical report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project"). The report titled... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes