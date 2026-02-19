The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 19, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan indicated conversion programme continues to deliver
Sign up to get your FREE
Asara Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
26 January
Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 January
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 January
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 December 2025
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results
West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing... Keep Reading...
1h
Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework
Ontario is moving to accelerate one of Canada’s largest emerging gold projects, cutting permitting timelines in half for Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Great Bear development in the Red Lake district.The province announced that Great Bear will be designated under its new One Project, One... Keep Reading...
7h
Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed
Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of interest ("LOI") with Traxys Europe SA, a division of Traxys Group ("Traxys"), a global commodity trading and marketing market leader.The... Keep Reading...
8h
Selta Project - Exploration Update
Rare-Earth Element Stream Sediment Sampling Results and Target Refinement
First Development Resources plc (AIM: FDR), the UK-based, Australia-focused exploration company with mineral interests in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the December 2025 stream sediment sampling programme completed at its... Keep Reading...
9h
Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property
First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals" "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the forthcoming drill programme at the Roy... Keep Reading...
18 February
Christopher Aaron: Gold, Silver Going Higher — This Cycle Ends in Mania
Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, explains where gold and silver are in the current cycle and what his strategy looks like now. "This cycle is going to end in a mania," he said. "You want to position not when the mania is unfolding, but when it gets quiet,... Keep Reading...
18 February
Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Bumpy Week
Precious metals prices continued to face downward pressure this week as investors took strong US economic data and a changing geopolitical landscape into consideration. After climbing to fresh all-time highs at the start of 2026, a myriad of factors in February have seemingly taken the sails out... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Asara Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00