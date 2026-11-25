AMSTERDAM, Nov. 25, 2026 Maserati will unveil its strategic product plan on December 10 in Modena, Italy. The Maserati Day presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. CET 8:00 a.m. EST and will be available via live webcast.
The webcast and event materials will be available in the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at the following link:
https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/events/maserati-day-2026
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About Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.Stellantis.com.
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For more information, contact:
Fernão SILVEIRA +1 947 252 3969 – fernao.silveira@Stellantis.com
Andrea PALLARD +39 335 87 37 298 - andrea.pallard@Stellantis.com
communications@Stellantis.com
www.Stellantis.com