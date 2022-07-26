Battery MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Late-off time TDEM response anomalies have outlined 7 linear target trends (A through G) that strike northwest-southeast for several kilometres.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.

These Late-off time TDEM responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs, making them targets of high merit for massive sulphides (Figure 3).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies over tilt angle derivative magnetics.

Compilation of historical drilling and mineralized showings reveal remarkable coincidence of these 7 trends with recorded Ni-Cu-Co bearing massive to semi-massive sulphides (Figure 4).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4. TDEM-magnetic trends coincident with recorded Ni-Cu-Co mineralization and Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineralization. True widths of mineralization is not yet known.

Crews have been mobilized to the property to confirm historic drill holes that contain highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co intersections, confirm the nature and significance of Ni-Cu-Co showings, survey those areas of high merit with a Beep Mat and prospect the newly interpreted TDEM trends for new Ni-Cu-Co mineralization. If the historical drill holes can be located, low frequency downhole surveys will be performed to assist with future targeting efforts.

Commentary

"Exploration crews are now mobilized at the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property, we are extremely pleased with the results of the heliborne survey in generating targets. The Duhamel Property is a fertile host for Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides and iron Ti-V-Cr mineralization demonstrated by historical exploration. We remain confident that our field crews will not only confirm historical showings, but also find new Ni-Cu-Co-occurrences along these trends. We are very keen to determine if the historic drill collars can be located, and if it is possible to conduct low frequency BHEM downhole surveys on these holes. It is common that the higher conductivity representing Ni-Cu bearing massive sulphides are missed by previous operators and these lenses of mineralization are located just off-hole. The results of the field work will enable us to define and select our best targets for diamond drilling." stated Karim Rayani - President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.

The Duhamel Property

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 5).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 5. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)

The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V2O5 associated with 20.8% TiO2 and 0.13% Cr203.

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709787/Marvel-Mobilizes-Crews-to-Duhamel-Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Property-Lac-St-Jean-QC

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVBattery Metals Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received

A list of drill holes is tabled below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Structural Study of High-Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East- Mobilizes Ground Crews To Investigate Targets of High Merit for Phase 1 Drill Program

Marvel Completes Structural Study of High-Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East- Mobilizes Ground Crews To Investigate Targets of High Merit for Phase 1 Drill Program

TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the Gander East Project, Central Newfoundland. Several prominent shear and deformation zones have been identified that require follow-up prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling. Results of the boots on the ground campaign together with the favourable structural features will aid Marvel in targeting those areas of high merit for its inaugural Phase I drilling program

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which have been strategically positioned adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project and along strike from both Exploits Discovery Middle Ridge Project and Sassy Resources Gander North Project (Figure 1). The Queensway Project is undergoing a 400,000 m drill campaign targeting 20 km of prospective strike along the regional scale Appleton and Dog Bay fault zones (Figure 2). NFG's most recent news release dated June 6, 2022, reported 9.12 g/t Au over 8.2 m and 42.6 g/t Au over 11.75 m beginning at only 8.8 m downhole. Parallel structures to those hosting gold in the Queensway and Middle Ridge project areas intersect the Gander East Project including a segment of the Gander River Ultrabasic Line (GRUB Line) that defines the easternmost bounding structure of the regionally prospective Exploits Subzone. Furthermore, the Gander East Project lies along strike to the south of a new regional gold trend defined by Sassy Resources as a part of their Gander North Project. The Structure is integral to the numerous gold occurrences and drill intersections within the Exploits Subzone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives

Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) announces Q1 2022 results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel To Increase Land Position at Wicheeda Ree's Project Contiguous to Defense Metals

Marvel To Increase Land Position at Wicheeda Ree's Project Contiguous to Defense Metals

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T1), (OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Joint Venture agreement to expand our land position within the Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt. The Company has the right to earn a 50% interest from a private company, Eagle Bay Resources, upon completion of at least 2 (two) drill holes. The 507 hectarehectare claim block is located immediately adjacent to the west of the Wicheeda Project of Defense Metals

Defense Metals has recently been expanding the value of their Wicheeda Project through deposit definition drilling. Recently announced results (April 21, 2022) include 3.81% TREO over 116.8 metres, including two separate higher-grade intervals averaging 4.33% TREO over 38.8 metres, and 4.87% TREO over 37.5 metres. (Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Marvel's Property.)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $401,500 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,044,828 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. Sourcing from the Prolific Lithium Triangle. An Interview with Miles Rideout

Ellis Martin Report: Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. Sourcing from the Prolific Lithium Triangle. An Interview with Miles Rideout

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation Miles Rideout, the VP of Exploration for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp, (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF). Mr. Rideout reviews the company's projects in Argentina and prospects for further exploration, development, future potential partners and off-take end user targets.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111124/lit



About Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.:

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF) is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and a strong track record of government and community relations.



Source:
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Starts Soil Sampling Program at Preissac-La Corne and Baillargé Projects; Jourdan Expects to Announce Initial Mineral Resource Estimate on Vallée in Near Future

Jourdan Starts Soil Sampling Program at Preissac-La Corne and Baillargé Projects; Jourdan Expects to Announce Initial Mineral Resource Estimate on Vallée in Near Future

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a soil sampling program on the majority of its claims located in the long-established lithium mining district of Preissac-La Corne, which is approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada.

The sampling program is being conducted on a 400m x 200m regional grid and represents a pre-cursor to a potential future drilling program. A field crew consisting of geological and exploration technicians has been mobilized to the area and has begun collecting soil samples. Soil samples are being collected using two-person teams equipped with picks and shovels. Samples are being collected from the b-horizon at a depth ranging from 10 cm to 90 cm. Approximately 1,000 sites are scheduled to be sampled. To date, the soil sampling technique, utilizing both in-situ and pXRF analysis directly in the field, is working very efficiently to test these large areas rigorously, rapidly and cost-effectively. Samples are being analyzed on a daily and weekly basis for rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta) by the latest model X-505 portable XRF gun from SciAps. Samples are then sent to Impact Global Solutions (IGS) lab in Delson, Quebec for pathfinder element analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Upsizes Private Placement Financing

Jourdan Upsizes Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that as a result of increased investor demand the Company is increasing its previously announced private placement financing (the " Initial Offering ") of common shares issued on a flow-through basis (the " Flow-Through Shares ") from up to 10,000,000 Flow-Through Shares to up to 14,000,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.10 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds from the issuance of both units and Flow-Through Shares of up to $2.4 million (the " Upsized Offering "). For more information about the Initial Offering and details of the units to be issued thereunder, please see the Company's press release dated June 29, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 27th and July 28th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 27th and July 28th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday, July 27 th and Thursday, July 28 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations discussing their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity and investment highlights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×