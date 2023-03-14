Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program was originally planned for 1,000m and has since been expanded to 1,400m. To date, 3 drill holes have been completed for a total of 684m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Holes KLR23-01 and KLR23-02 targeted a previous 2015 backpack drill hole that intersected 1.96% U over 29cm at the Highway Zone. Hole KLR23-01 recorded a peak of 12,000 cps over a 4 m interval of anomalous gamma-ray readings (Figure 2). Drill hole KLR23-03 was drilled at the DD Zone 1.5 km north of the Highway Zone targeting historic drill holes DD-03, DD-16, and DD-21 where in 2015 a backpack drill hole intersected 1.57% U over 4 cm. The DD Zone was first explored and outlined via surface trenching in 1970.

Commentary

"We are very excited with the progress to date; the first indications are pointing to success after only 3 drill holes. We have expanded the current drill program from 1,000 meters to 1,400 meters and look forward to reporting on the results. Further detection from Gama Probe surveys also shows positive detection readings," stated Karim Rayani, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2. Gamma-ray probe results of hole KLR23-01 and KLR23-02.

The KLR-Walker Property

The Property is located within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 3). The DD Zone within the Highway Project straddles the Key Lake Shear Zone, an important fault for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 3. Location of the Walker- KLR Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.

The DD Zone is proximal and along strike to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the DD Zone lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets.

Like its neighbor to the west, the Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.


Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

Arrow Deposit1 https://www.nexgenenergy.ca/rook-1-project/default.aspx#feasibility-study

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743599/Marvel-Drills-Three-Holes-Expands-Drill-Program-to-1400-Meters-at-KLR-Walker-Uranium-Project-Athabasca-Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVBattery Metals Investing
MARV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received

A list of drill holes is tabled below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has decided to re-assess the value of it's fully owned Shillington Copper Property north of Castle East, near Gowganda Ontario. The Shillington Copper Property has the potential to become a valuable Copper exploration asset given the current market demand.

The Company had previously acquired the 2190-hectare Shillington Copper Property in 2020 to expand the land package and exploration potential north of Castle East given the geology and controlling structures nearby. The Company completed a ground-truthing and prospecting program in 2021 over a 2 square kilometre area and identified strong mineralization from grab and outcrop samples. The Company will plan a future exploration program to define the extent of this potential high-grade copper mineralised area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which includes the Company's achievements for Fiscal 2022 and plans for Fiscal 2023, is available on the Company website at https:www.uraniumenergy.comsustainability and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

"UEC Powering the Clean Energy Future" www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "This inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the environment, our people, the communities we work in and our high corporate governance standards. Our Environmental, Social and Governance program, launched in 2021, formalizes and builds upon the strong environmental, health and safety record the Company prides itself on. 2022 was a remarkable growth year for UEC as we invested over half billion dollars by making three highly accretive acquisitions, including Uranium One Americas, Inc., UEX Corporation and Rio Tinto's world-class Roughrider Project."

Mr. Adnani continued: "We are particularly pleased with the progress made on measuring our scope 1 and 2 emissions in Texas and achieving carbon neutral status at our Hobson Central Processing Plant. Additionally, our Wyoming reclamation program made great progress that is now in the final regulatory stages of returning 68 acres of in situ-recovery wellfield property to its landowner. Reclamation is an important part of the uranium project lifecycle, ensuring the restoration of affected nature and biodiversity at our project sites."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "Sustainability, accountability, and good stewardship have been central to the way we do business since the Company's founding 18 years ago and will be a foundational value system to support our future ambitions. UEC is powering the clean energy future as a leading supplier of low-cost, environmentally-friendly uranium for the nuclear industry from proven, politically stable resource jurisdictions."

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-announces-inaugural-sustainability-report-301770911.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c1082.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
office professionals

EY Expert: Energy Transition Bringing New Faces to Mining, but Challenges Remain

Discussions around the energy transition are bringing a new crop of investors into mining.

As the biggest event in the resource space returned in full force, an expert from EY told the Investing News Network (INN) he's encouraged by the changing face of the mining investment storyline.

On the sidelines of year's instalment of the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, known as PDAC, the mining sector expert also shared his thoughts on current challenges in the market.

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Receives Highest Lithium Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Confirming Lithium Extension

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent Phase 2 geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in numerous new occurrences of lithium values exceeding 1200 ppm lithium with the highest surface value to date at 1418 ppm lithium. Boron anomalies up to 1964 ppm occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies. See results in link to table below.

Fish Lake Valley Sampling Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by way of purchase the Reindeer Lithium Project ("Reindeer", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Reindeer consists of 5 mineral claims totalling 13,239 hectares (32,713 acres), located approximately 130 kilometres (81 miles) due east of LaRonge, SK and 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) southwest of the community of Pelican Narrows, SK. Reindeer is 100%-owned by ALX, subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of the vendor of the Project claims (the "Claims").

Highlights of the Reindeer Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

NYSE American: UEC

 Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http:www.sec.govedgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project

Alpha Gold Fund - Twelve Month Performance Market Update

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Resource Investing

Drilling Program Completed At East Laverton REE, Nickel And Gold Targets

Lithium Investing

Pan Asia Metals Corporate Presentation March 2023

Graphite Investing

Altech – Additional Information For Director Tunku Yaacob Khyra Appendix 3Y

×