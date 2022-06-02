Battery MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(FRA:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an airborne fixed wing magnetic survey over the KLR and Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. Marvel entered into an option agreement to acquire two ("KLR" and "Walker") large strategically located land packages within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin (see press release dated March 29, 2022. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world including (Figure 1

  • Cigar Lake1, 50% owned by Cameco, which hosts 152 million pounds (lbs) of U3O8 at 15.4% U3O8
  • McArthur River2, 70% owned by Cameco which hosts 392 million lbs of U3O8 at 6.58% U3O8
  • Wheeler Project3, 90% owned by Denison Mines which hosts 109 million lbs of U3O8 in two deposits averaging 11.23% U3O8

The Walker Creek claims straddle the Key Lake Fault Zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.

The airborne magnetic survey covered the former Walker Creek portion of the KLR Property which consists of 10,595 hectares. The survey covered 100m spacings in an east-west configuration for a total of 1,230 line-km. The purpose of the survey was to delineate and map subsurface features, identified in previous programs and which are associated with faulting, conductive lineaments, and radioactive occurrences. The Company has commissioned an interpretation of the survey, which will be integrated with historical datasets, with the intention of defining diamond drill targets.

The Walker portion of the KLR Uranium Project package is contiguous to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the Walker Property lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets (Figure 2). Both properties are easily accessible by highway. In addition, the Company has already completed 32.3 line-km of ground magnetics survey on the Highway North claim blocks within the Key Lake ground.

"We are now moving fast. We have done an extensive amount of work preparing for our next phase of exploration with boots on the ground to define drill targets. We have multiple unexplored uranium occurrences on the property intimately related to structure, and as we know structure plays an extremely important key role in providing uranium mineralization pathways and traps. The corridor along the Key Lake Shear Zone represents a tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Athabasca Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. We look forward to mobilizing crews shortly once datasets have been analyzed." stated Karim Rayani, President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Location of the KLR Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2. Location of the KLR Uranium Project, neighbors, VTEM conductors, uranium occurrences, and airborne survey coverage.

Regional Geology and Mineralization

In Saskatchewan, uranium deposits have been discovered at, above, and up to 300m below, the Athabasca Group unconformity within basement rocks. Mineralization can occur hundreds of meters into the basement or can be up to 100m above, in Athabasca Group sandstone. Typically, uranium is present as uraninite/pitchblende that occurs as veins and semi-massive to massive replacement bodies. Mineralization is also spatially associated with steeply-dipping, graphitic basement structures and may have been remobilized during successive structural reactivation events. Such structures can be important fluid pathways as well as structural or chemical traps for mineralization as reactivation events have likely introduced further uranium into mineralized zones and provided a means for remobilization (Jefferson, et al. 2007) (Figure 3).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3. Classic uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin at the unconformity between the Athabasca sandstone and crystalline basement within the WMTZ. The Triple R, Eagle Point, Cluff Lake and Arrow deposits are found within basement rocks of the Crystalline Granulite Domain in the western Athabasca Basin. The KLR and Walker properties lie within the basement rocks just south of the former Key Lake Mine within the WMTZ. Source Searchlight Resources.

Both Properties straddle the Key Lake Fault Zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits. The Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

References

Harvey, S.E. (1999): Structural geology of the Deilmann Orebody, Key Lake, Saskatchewan; in

Summary of Investigations 1999, Volume 2, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Sask. Energy Mines,

Misc. Rep. 99-4.2.

Jefferson, C.W., Thomas, D.J., Gandhi, S.S., Ramaekers, P., Delaney, G., Brisbin, D., Cutts, C., Portella, P., and Olson, R.A. 2007. Unconformity-associated uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. In EXTECH IV: Geology and Uranium Exploration Technology of the Proterozoic Athabasca Basin. Edited by C.W. Jefferson and G. Delaney. Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 588, pp. 23-68.

Cigar Lake1 https://www.cameco.com/businesses/uranium-operations/canada/cigar-lake

McArthur River2 https://www.cameco.com/businesses/uranium-operations/canada/mcarthur-river-key-lake

Wheeler Project3 https://denisonmines.com/projects/core-projects/wheeler-river-project

Arrow Deposit1 https://www.nexgenenergy.ca/rook-1-project/default.aspx#feasibility-study

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703671/Marvel-Completes-Airborne-Survey-Over-KLR-Walker-Claims-Adjacent-to-Cameco-Fission-Athabasca-Basin--Uranium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVBattery Metals Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives

Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) announces Q1 2022 results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel To Increase Land Position at Wicheeda Ree's Project Contiguous to Defense Metals

Marvel To Increase Land Position at Wicheeda Ree's Project Contiguous to Defense Metals

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T1), (OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Joint Venture agreement to expand our land position within the Rocky Mountain Rare Metal Belt. The Company has the right to earn a 50% interest from a private company, Eagle Bay Resources, upon completion of at least 2 (two) drill holes. The 507 hectarehectare claim block is located immediately adjacent to the west of the Wicheeda Project of Defense Metals

Defense Metals has recently been expanding the value of their Wicheeda Project through deposit definition drilling. Recently announced results (April 21, 2022) include 3.81% TREO over 116.8 metres, including two separate higher-grade intervals averaging 4.33% TREO over 38.8 metres, and 4.87% TREO over 37.5 metres. (Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Marvel's Property.)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Closes $401,500 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $401,500 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,044,828 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Announces $400,000 Private Placement

Marvel Announces $400,000 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $400,000 by issuing 1,470,588 Flow-Through Units (the "FT") and issuing 1,034,483 Non Flow-Through Units (the "NFT

Each FT unit priced at $0.17 per unit will consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date. The shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold (as per TSX Venture Exchange policy).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking, additional ground west of Valentine Lake. This new land position called Victoria Southwest (the "Property") consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources, Buchan Minerals Corp and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. The Property lies 40 kilometers (km) west of the Valentine gold deposit and 65km southwest of the town of Buchans. The Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https:marathon-gold.comvalentine-gold-project). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits

In early 2011, Buchans Minerals and Benton Resources completed prospecting activities in the immediate area that identified abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace to several percent sulphides. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 to 18.24 g/t Au and between 5.4 to 87.1 g/t Ag in subcrop samples. Grab samples from outcrop assayed up to 8.52 g/t Au and 30.7 g/t Ag. (Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property). Of considerable interest within this immediate area are float samples consisting of angular boulders which showed up to 106.4 g/t Au and 364.3 g/t Ag. It does not appear that any of the follow-up work within this area was able to determine the source of this high-grade sample.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Completion of Infill Drilling at K.Hill Project and Corporate Update

Giyani Announces Completion of Infill Drilling at K.Hill Project and Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce the completion of reverse circulation (" RC ") infill drilling program at the recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ") and provide an update on corporate activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Investment New York. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-new-york

The 121 Mining Investment New York Conference takes place on June 6th and 7th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below

Noram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release pictureNoram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Lithium Adds Further Concessions Close to Its Existing Projects in Southern Peru

American Lithium Adds Further Concessions Close to Its Existing Projects in Southern Peru

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the Company") (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to confirm that it has signed an agreement to acquire additional concessions in Southern Peru. In addition, it has entered into agreements relating to public relations and marketing activities.

Acquisition of Concessions in Southern Peru

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Update on - 5,973,000 Tonnes - Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Update on - 5,973,000 Tonnes - Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (" LithiumBank ") ( TSX-V: LBNK ) is pleased to provide a corporate update and summary to the NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 5,973,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at the 100 percent owned Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project (" Boardwalk " or the " Project "), formerly known as the Sturgeon Lake Lithium Brine Project (Table 1). The Project is located in west-central Alberta, approximately 85 km east of the City of Grande Prairie and 270 km northwest of the City of Edmonton (Figure 1). The full report can be accessed on the LithiumBank website at www.lithiumbank.ca.

The Sturgeon Lake oil and gas field, where Boardwalk's contiguous 794,509 acres land position overlays, was first discovered in 1952. Since then, various petroleum companies have developed a strong foundation of social and physical infrastructure in the area. This history of continuous hydrocarbon extraction resulted in an established well trained labor force, networks of all-weather gravel roads, drill sites that can be accessed from Provincial highways, and electrical transmission lines that run through and adjacent to the project (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022 .

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO Electric Royalties Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Electric Royalties Ltd.)

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

Brendan Yurik , CEO of Electric Royalties , commented: "We welcome this news by Sayona and the A$35 million plan to advance the Authier Project – our 0.5% gross revenue royalty asset – funded at no cost to Electric Royalties. We are pleased with the announced development of one of the leading lithium resource bases in North America , amid growing demand from the electrification of the world's auto fleet."

About Electric Royalties Ltd .

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c4301.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×