Precious MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. ; is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking, additional ground west of Valentine Lake. This new land position called Victoria Southwest consists of 253 claims and is contiguous to Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources, Buchan Minerals Corp and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. The Property lies 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit and 65km southwest of the ...

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking, additional ground west of Valentine Lake. This new land position called Victoria Southwest (the "Property") consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources, Buchan Minerals Corp and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. The Property lies 40 kilometers (km) west of the Valentine gold deposit and 65km southwest of the town of Buchans. The Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https:marathon-gold.comvalentine-gold-project). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits

In early 2011, Buchans Minerals and Benton Resources completed prospecting activities in the immediate area that identified abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace to several percent sulphides. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 to 18.24 g/t Au and between 5.4 to 87.1 g/t Ag in subcrop samples. Grab samples from outcrop assayed up to 8.52 g/t Au and 30.7 g/t Ag. (Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property). Of considerable interest within this immediate area are float samples consisting of angular boulders which showed up to 106.4 g/t Au and 364.3 g/t Ag. It does not appear that any of the follow-up work within this area was able to determine the source of this high-grade sample.

Figure 1: Regional geological and structural location of the Victoria Lake Gold Project.

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and CEO commented, "Marvels timing into the camp could prove ideal as recent activity has started to highlight Buchans-Benton prospecting program from 2011. High-grade gold samples lie within 2.4km of our claim boundary and the source of this boulder does not appear to have ever been found. Our in-house studies suggest that within this immediate area, structural controls on mineralization are poorly understood and we aim to fly the entire area with high-resolution magnetic surveys to be followed up with detailed litho-structural and target generation studies."

Victoria Southwest Property

Structurally controlled orogenic gold deposits in Newfoundland are associated with crustal-scale fault zones within the Central Newfoundland gold belt. These major fault zones include the Baie Verte-Brompton Line, the Cape Ray Fault Zone, the Red Indian Line, and the Victoria Lake Shear Zone (Figure 2). The largest known gold deposit in Newfoundland occurs at Valentine Lake (Marathon Gold Corp,) in the footwall of the Victoria Lake Shear Zone. To date the Marathon Gold has discovered five (5) deposits along a 20km trend and together these represent the largest undeveloped resources in Atlantic Canada with reserves and resources of 6.8 Moz. Au. Also notable with the area is the Matador Mining Cape Ray deposit which hosts 837,000 oz. of Au (https://matadormining.com.au/cape-ray/). Recent structural interpretations of regional scale geophysical surveys led Marvel Discovery to the staking of this land package due numerous interpreted oblique trends and tertiary splay zones which are considered highly prospective for gold mineralization.

Figure 2. Location of Marvel's Victoria Lake Gold Project

Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the property.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696468/Marvel-Acquires-Victoria-Southwest--Contiguous-to-Falcon-Gold-Buchans-Benton-JV

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVGold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery

Overview

Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries associated with mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earths demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.

Diversification across world-class mining countries like Canada presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio presents the best of all worlds.

One such company is Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.

The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, which many are seeing an exciting revitalization of.

Its outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, its Blackfly and Camping Lake properties in Ontario and Slip and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland pose exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.

Marvel Discovery’s flagship Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).

The Slip gold project is 10km west of New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, which is “the largest ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.” Recent drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicate that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.

The Victoria Lake gold project in Newfoundland is also another one to highlight from Marvel Discovery’s portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated that it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 km away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.

Future plans for the company include the continued development of its flagship Blackfly and secondary Slip gold project. In May 2021, Marvel Discovery received its work permit issued by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for Blackfly and its 2021 exploration program is ongoing. First results have been reported, with 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.

The company also acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area where it staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture. The new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray, Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook, First Mining) in southern Newfoundland.

Marvel Discovery’s six rare earth, nickel and uranium projects span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Serpent River, Wicheeda North, Duhamel, Uranium City and Ungava & Overtime properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Marvel Discovery’s Company Highlights

  • Marvel Discovery is an emerging Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes ten highly prospective properties covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.
  • Its six rare earth metal, nickel and uranium portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
  • Marvel Discovery holds four highly prospective gold properties, including the flagship Blackfly property in Ontario and the secondary Slip gold project in Newfoundland. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.
  • The flagship Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
  • 40 of the 78 samples from the exploration program at Blackfly returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.
  • Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.

Marvel Discovery’s Key Projects

Blackfly Gold Property

The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 grams/tonne gold containing 4.5 million ounces of gold

Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.9g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.6 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length.

The next step for the Blackfly gold project is to validate the 2012 drilling results through exploration. The first batch of 78 assay results from Blackfly were released in June 2021, and 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold.

The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions.

Slip Gold Project

The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares in the mining-friendly and resource-rich province of Newfoundland, Canada. The property leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp. Likewise, Slip Gold boasts similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project and is tied to Marathon Gold, which is the northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit hovering 4.6 million ounces.

The project hosts gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins, historically sampling up to 44.5g/t gold at surface level. Additionally, Slip lies along a major regional structural thrust feature known as the Dog Bay Line and displays characteristics and gold values aligned with possible orogenic epizonal-type deposits. This unique geological profile warrants further exploration and development of the tremendous land package.

Marvel plans to begin exploration immediately and conduct the first phase of prospecting along the gold-bearing trends. The company plans to initiate soil and rock geochemistry and structural mapping to narrow down prospective grids for airborne magnetic and TDEM geophysical surveys and later drill targeting with the data collected.

Serpent River Project

The Serpent River project is located in Elliot Lake, Ontario and hosts a 20 million tonne uranium historical resource. This geological profile is consistent with high levels of chromium and nickel as well. With established mining companies nearby, the company is hopeful Serpent River will demonstrate similar high-quality mineralization and development opportunities.

Marvel has spent upwards of CAD$300,000 in VTEM surveying across the property’s six-kilometer-long and three-kilometer-wide anomaly. This unique Pecor anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that has never been drilled at depth.

Wicheeda North Project

The Wicheeda North project is a rare earth elements property that spans 1,444 hectares of claims in the Cariboo mining division, British Columbia. The claim block adjoins the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project hosts an indicated 4.9 million tonne rare earth deposit in Prince George, British Columbia.

Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4 square kilometer area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.

Marvel Discovery’s Management Team

Karim Rayani — CEO & Director

For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.

Geoff Balderson — CFO

Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

Gary Musil — Chairman of the Board & Director

Gary Musil has more than 30 years of management and financial consulting experience and has served as an officer and director on numerous public companies since 1988. This experience has resulted in overseeing the financial aspects and expenditures on exploration projects in Peru, Chile, Eastern Europe, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick (Canada). Prior, he was employed for 15 years with Dickenson Mines Ltd. and Kam-Kotia Mines Ltd. as a controller for the producing silver-lead-zinc mine in the interior of British Columbia, Canada.

Mark Luchinski — Director

Mark Luchinski holds degrees in Biochemistry & Microbiology from the University of Victoria and an Associates degree in Chemistry from Camosun College in British Columbia. Luchinski is an experienced board member, having served as an officer and director of many TSX Venture listed issuers. He is well versed in corporate governance, compliance and the administration of publicly traded companies.

Fraser Rieche — Director

Fraser Rieche has a BA in Economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance, having worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America along with energy projects, oil and gas projects, fisheries projects and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey at Gander East Project, Contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is delighted to announce it has recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey over the Gander East Project Area (see Figure 1 for a location map

The Gander East Project consists of 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares, which strategically lie adjacent to New Found Gold's ("NFG") Queensway Project. The Queensway Project area lies along the highly prospective, northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system and where continued drilling by NFG continues to intercept exceptionally high gold grades. NFG's most recent news release dated February 24, 2022, reported 62.3 g/t Au over 2 which extends the Keats Zone 845m down plunge.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Receives Final TSX Approval, to Move Forward on Highway North Uranium Acquisition - Key Lake - Assumption Agreement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to proceed with assumption agreement the ("Assignment Agreement") with District 1 Exploration Corp. ("District 1") pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "Property

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29m in KLR15-086.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Due to the high-quality response of both TDEM and magnetic signatures, Marvel has expanded its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's SPINCO Power-One Resources, NI-PGE-REE's-Uranium Project, Moves Forward Finalizes Financing and Listing Process

Marvel's SPINCO Power-One Resources, NI-PGE-REE's-Uranium Project, Moves Forward Finalizes Financing and Listing Process

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") Further to the Company's news releases March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021 the Company received final approval on the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving Power-One Resources Corp. ("Power-One"). The Company received the required shareholder approval in connection with the arrangement at its special meeting of shareholders held April 23, 2021. As part of the transaction, Marvel shareholders received 16,000,000 common shares with Marvel receiving 5,000,000 common shares for transferring the Serpent River Pecors Project (Elliott Lake, Ontario), and the Wicheeda Project (Prince George, BC) to Power-One

Marvel currently holds an equity stake in Power-One of approximately 26%.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Marvel's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Exploration Inc.

Western Exploration Inc is a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, aiming to be a gold and silver development company in North America. Its principal asset is the Aura gold silver project located in Elko County, Nevada.

North Valley Resources Ltd.

North Valley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in each of the Comstock Property and the Barnum Property.

Amilot Capital Inc.

Amilot Capital Inc is a mineral exploration company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties, primarily gold properties. The company currently operates in two significant geographical areas, being Canada and Colombia.

Cassius Ventures Ltd

Cassius Ventures Ltd is a Canada based gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and subsequent exploration of gold and other precious metals deposits. It is focused on acquiring exploration and development stage mineral properties for the purposes of further exploration and development.

Academy Metals Inc.

Academy Metals Inc.

Academy Metals Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. The company owns interests in Philips Arm Gold Camp which includes Margurete Gold Project and Hewitt Point Project.

Trio Gold Corp.

Trio Gold Corp.

Trio Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in the gold business sector. The company is engaged in the exploration, analysis, and evaluation of precious mineral properties. Its projects consist of McNeil Gold property and Rodeo Creek property.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×