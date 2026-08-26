Investor Insight Omega Pacific Resources is advancing a bulk tonnage gold discovery with compelling high-grade zones at its Williams Property in British Columbia’s Toodoggone region. Omega Pacific is led by an experienced team that identified and advanced early multi-million-ounce projects like Lawyers-Ranch.

Overview Canadian mineral exploration company Omega Pacific Resources (CSE:OMGA, OTCQB:OMGPF, FSE:Q0F) is harnessing precious metals discovery within British Columbia's world-class mining districts. Its flagship asset, the Williams property, is located in the Golden Horseshoe and Toodoggone Region and boasts a bulk tonnage gold discovery with associated high-grade mineralization. Omega Pacific made a gold discovery in its initial drill program in 2024. The discovery at the GIC gold target included results of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters and 2.16 grams per tonne gold over 96.92 meters. The company is following up with a program to expand known mineralization in summer and autumn 2026. “WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t gold over 104 meters including 6.22 g/t gold over 18.98 meters and WM22-02 ext. returned 2.16 g/t gold over 96.92 meters including 4.6 g/t gold over 10.5 meters,” CEO Jason Leikam said, adding that mineralization is open in all directions. All four 2024 drill holes at the project’s GIC prospect intersected bulk tonnage and localized high-grade gold mineralization in multiple zones, and the 2026 exploration programs are set to focus on expanding known mineralization along a drill-confirmed 750 strike length. The company's exploration campaigns are spearheaded by a technically driven management team with a proven track record of creating immense shareholder value.

Company Highlights Tier-one Mining Jurisdiction: The Williams property is located in British Columbia's highly-prospective Toodoggone region, which shares the same geological formations as the famed Golden Triangle. The Toodoggone is emerging as a premier mining camp.

The Williams property is located in British Columbia's highly-prospective Toodoggone region, which shares the same geological formations as the famed Golden Triangle. The Toodoggone is emerging as a premier mining camp. High-Grade Discovery Success: Omega Pacific is advancing a gold discovery at the GIC gold target, where 2024 drilling intersected high-grade zones of 6.22 grams per tonne Au over 18.98 meters, within bulk-tonnage mineralization of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters.

Omega Pacific is advancing a gold discovery at the GIC gold target, where 2024 drilling intersected high-grade zones of 6.22 grams per tonne Au over 18.98 meters, within bulk-tonnage mineralization of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters. Multimillion-ounce District Potential: Williams’ highly prospective 11,489-hectare land package hosts multi-million-ounce potential, indicated by initial drill results. Additional targets have been identified across a 21-square-kilometer area, which represents only 18% of the property’s land area. The property is still largely underexplored.

Williams’ highly prospective 11,489-hectare land package hosts multi-million-ounce potential, indicated by initial drill results. Additional targets have been identified across a 21-square-kilometer area, which represents only 18% of the property’s land area. The property is still largely underexplored. Expert Management: Directed by a team with district expertise who were instrumental in the structuring, management and exploration of the nearby Lawyers-Ranch Project (5.243 million gold equivalent ounces).

Key Project Williams Property Located in the Toodoggone region and the heart of British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe, the Williams property is an 11,489-hectare land package that remains largely underexplored. It encompasses three key targets displaying three distinct styles of mineralization across a 21-square-kilometer footprint: GIC (orogenic gold mineralization), ROI (porphyry copper-gold mineralization) and T-Bill (epithermal gold mineralization). “GIC sits in the right location. Stratigraphically, it is located in the Takla/Stuhini Formation. Notably, the Red Line, which represents the contact zone between the Toodoggone/Hazelton Formation and the Takla runs across the Williams Property. The Red Lins is key marker for large deposits across northern British Columbia and its presence at Williams, specifically on the GIC target, indicates we are in the right setting to locate significant gold and copper-gold systems,” said CEO Jason Leikam. The “Red Line” is a geological mapping concept in northwest British Columbia linked to the presence of major gold deposits or copper-gold porphyry systems. It is a key tool used to find new mineral deposits. Positioned 2.5 kilometers east of GIC is the company’s second priority target, ROI. Geophysics and surface geochemistry outline a 5-kilometer gold/copper-gold signature at ROI, featuring extensive multi-kilometer soil and rock anomalies that remain highly compelling, still untested targets. Historically, exploration activity at the Williams property primarily focused on the T-Bill prospect, where historical select rock grab samples yielded up to 13 to 22 g/t gold, and historic drilling returning 1.38 g/t gold over 41.57 meters. Only 300 meters of the primary anomaly have been explored to date, and potential for multi-kilometer extensions has been identified. The 2026 exploration program commenced mid-August 2026 and results are expected later in the year. Management expects the results will be similar to the strong assays the property has delivered so far. If that happens, the Toodoggone will have another very exciting mineral project to showcase.