Investor Insight
Omega Pacific Resources is advancing a bulk tonnage gold discovery with compelling high-grade zones at its Williams Property in British Columbia’s Toodoggone region. Omega Pacific is led by an experienced team that identified and advanced early multi-million-ounce projects like Lawyers-Ranch.
Overview
Canadian mineral exploration company Omega Pacific Resources (CSE:OMGA, OTCQB:OMGPF, FSE:Q0F) is harnessing precious metals discovery within British Columbia's world-class mining districts. Its flagship asset, the Williams property, is located in the Golden Horseshoe and Toodoggone Region and boasts a bulk tonnage gold discovery with associated high-grade mineralization.
Omega Pacific made a gold discovery in its initial drill program in 2024. The discovery at the GIC gold target included results of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters and 2.16 grams per tonne gold over 96.92 meters. The company is following up with a program to expand known mineralization in summer and autumn 2026.
“WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t gold over 104 meters including 6.22 g/t gold over 18.98 meters and WM22-02 ext. returned 2.16 g/t gold over 96.92 meters including 4.6 g/t gold over 10.5 meters,” CEO Jason Leikam said, adding that mineralization is open in all directions.
All four 2024 drill holes at the project’s GIC prospect intersected bulk tonnage and localized high-grade gold mineralization in multiple zones, and the 2026 exploration programs are set to focus on expanding known mineralization along a drill-confirmed 750 strike length. The company's exploration campaigns are spearheaded by a technically driven management team with a proven track record of creating immense shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Tier-one Mining Jurisdiction: The Williams property is located in British Columbia's highly-prospective Toodoggone region, which shares the same geological formations as the famed Golden Triangle. The Toodoggone is emerging as a premier mining camp.
- High-Grade Discovery Success: Omega Pacific is advancing a gold discovery at the GIC gold target, where 2024 drilling intersected high-grade zones of 6.22 grams per tonne Au over 18.98 meters, within bulk-tonnage mineralization of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters.
- Multimillion-ounce District Potential: Williams’ highly prospective 11,489-hectare land package hosts multi-million-ounce potential, indicated by initial drill results. Additional targets have been identified across a 21-square-kilometer area, which represents only 18% of the property’s land area. The property is still largely underexplored.
- Expert Management: Directed by a team with district expertise who were instrumental in the structuring, management and exploration of the nearby Lawyers-Ranch Project (5.243 million gold equivalent ounces).
Key Project
Williams Property
Located in the Toodoggone region and the heart of British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe, the Williams property is an 11,489-hectare land package that remains largely underexplored. It encompasses three key targets displaying three distinct styles of mineralization across a 21-square-kilometer footprint: GIC (orogenic gold mineralization), ROI (porphyry copper-gold mineralization) and T-Bill (epithermal gold mineralization).
“GIC sits in the right location. Stratigraphically, it is located in the Takla/Stuhini Formation. Notably, the Red Line, which represents the contact zone between the Toodoggone/Hazelton Formation and the Takla runs across the Williams Property. The Red Lins is key marker for large deposits across northern British Columbia and its presence at Williams, specifically on the GIC target, indicates we are in the right setting to locate significant gold and copper-gold systems,” said CEO Jason Leikam.
The “Red Line” is a geological mapping concept in northwest British Columbia linked to the presence of major gold deposits or copper-gold porphyry systems. It is a key tool used to find new mineral deposits.
Positioned 2.5 kilometers east of GIC is the company’s second priority target, ROI. Geophysics and surface geochemistry outline a 5-kilometer gold/copper-gold signature at ROI, featuring extensive multi-kilometer soil and rock anomalies that remain highly compelling, still untested targets.
Historically, exploration activity at the Williams property primarily focused on the T-Bill prospect, where historical select rock grab samples yielded up to 13 to 22 g/t gold, and historic drilling returning 1.38 g/t gold over 41.57 meters. Only 300 meters of the primary anomaly have been explored to date, and potential for multi-kilometer extensions has been identified.
The 2026 exploration program commenced mid-August 2026 and results are expected later in the year. Management expects the results will be similar to the strong assays the property has delivered so far. If that happens, the Toodoggone will have another very exciting mineral project to showcase.
Management Team
Jason Leikam – CEO & Director
Leikam brings over 20 years of experience in corporate marketing, venture capital and junior resource development. He founded Quantus Resources Corp. (now Kapa Gold Inc.) in 2016 and has served as Vice President for Business Development for EnviroMetal Technologies Inc., a precious metal recovery technology company.
Mark Minckler – CFO & Director
With over 30 years of experience in accounting, public practice and private finance, Minckler currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Altiplano Metals, a part of the Metals Group of companies.
John Williamson – Director
Founder and principal of the Metals Group, Williamson has over 35 years of global mining and exploration experience. Recognized multiple times for excellence on the TSX Venture 50, has served as founder, chairman, president, CEO, CFO or director of over 20 listed companies in Canada and Australia.
Rob L’Heureux – Director
A Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards, L’Heureux is a Professional Geologist with 25 years of mineral exploration experience throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia, having managed grassroots through to resource-definition drill programs on a wide variety of base- and precious-metals projects, including managing the exploration campaigns of the nearby Lawyers-Ranch project.