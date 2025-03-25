March Drilling Update McLaren Titanium Project

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) ("McLaren" or "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program at its wholly owned McLaren Titanium Project.
Highlights
- Drilling has consistently intersected visible heavy minerals
- Additional 10m of mineral hosting sediments identified in northern area
- Metallurgical sample collected and dispatched for test work
- Pressurised saline water encountered in several holes on northern drilling lines
- Gypsum occurrence confirmed in north-western corner of EL69/2388
- First parcel of analytical samples has been dispatched to Perth for analysis
McLaren Minerals are currently exploring the McLaren Deposit located approximately 40km west of Balladonia in Western Australia by means of Air Core drilling and surface geological investigations. The 2025 exploration program is progressing well and is approximately 40% complete.
The drilling program, targeting infill drilling to a previously interpreted mineral sands strandline, should be complete by mid-April. Onsite geologists have confirmed visual mineralisation within targeted sediments and are encouraged by the consistent nature of mineralising orientation. It should be noted that visual estimates recorded during drilling activities and laboratory results do not always align.
Heavy Mineral Consistently Intersected
Drilling consistently intersected sediments hosting Heavy Minerals (HM) and it is interpreted to occupy paleo marine sediments below modern cover and are predictably identified within the elevated topographic feature. The mineral hosting sediments are observed to gently rise in an easterly orientation and overlay crystalline basement displaying a consistent heavy mineral assemblage dominated by Ilmenite and observed to contain a relatively low level of trash minerals. It is noted that a vertical extension to the historical drilling has been identified in the northern area, with current drill holes intersecting an additional 10m of mineral hosting sediments to those previously interpreted. Heavy Mineral present in the metallurgical sample grid is consistent along strike within the mineralizing beds and displays predictable mineral composition. Figure 1 below displays visual confirmation of HM observed during metallurgical test holes within the current 2025 infill drilling activities.
Figure 1: HM in drillholes - Left Image MM01, central image MM06, right image MM57
Metallurgical Sample
The samples of mineralised sediments required for metallurgical test work at IHC Mining laboratory in Queensland have been collected and dispatched. The samples were taken from 69 drillholes with those holes broadly representative of the first 5 years of planned operations (Please see Figure 2 below).
The sample equated to approximately 6 tonnes of material and will be used to validate the flowsheet designed by IHC and to complete follow up tests to allow development of a slimes management strategy for McLaren. As per previous test work (ref APS ASX Announcement 24 Sept 2024) slimes settling was achieved using addition of 3% gypsum, resulting in significant improvement in flocculant dosing rates, down to 150-200g/t.
The test work produced final products of:
- Ilmenite of a suitable grade to be classified as sulphate ilmenite
- Rutile of a typical quality with 95.7% TiO2, 1.49% Fe2O3,
- Zircon of a typical standard zircon quality, noting levels of U + Th at 265ppm were considered very low.
Water Encountered
In very positive news, pressurised water has been encountered in 3 holes being drilled in the north-western part of the known deposit area. In these holes saline water flowed freely from the hole while the rods were downhole, and in the second hole the water flow continued after rods were withdrawn and until the hole was plugged.
The groundwater occurs within a gravel terrace draping basement clays and occurs at shallow depth (approximately 20m). The crystalline basement below saprolite clays display an amount of alteration consistent to a shearing environment. The location is identifiable in regional geophysics data adjacent to a small-scale faulting feature striking approximately north south. It is likely that the gravel terrace was formed in a fluvial drainage feature, eroding and incising the softer sheared zones in the basement, later confined by overriding cover units. Further investigation will be required to determine whether the water is of sufficient volume and quality to support operations.
21 March
Pensana Secures Full Funding for Longonjo Rare Earths Project
The Longonjo rare earths project in Angola has received all necessary approvals for full financing, amounting to approximately US$268 million, Pensana (LSE:PRE) said in an update on Tuesday (March 18).
Pensana holds an 84 percent stake in its Angolan subsidiary Ozango Minerals, the owner of Longonjo.
The money will be used to fund Phase 1 work at the project, with 60 percent coming from a US$160 million loan facility announced in late January. The Africa Finance Corporation's (AFC) board has now approved the finance institution's US$81.2 million participation in the facility, with the remainder coming from South Africa's Absa Bank.
There is also a US$15 million bridging loan from the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA), a US$54.9 million convertible loan approved by the AFC and US$38 million from the FSDEA made up of equity and a convertible loan.
Longonjo will concentrate and refine rare earths on site, producing a mixed rare earth carbonate product.
The FSDEA said its investment in Longonjo aligns with its commitment to advancing the national mining sector.
“Beyond its substantial economic impact — such as job creation and tax revenues — the project plays a crucial role in establishing in Angola a key segment of the value chain for an industry essential to the global energy transition,” FSDEA Chair Armando Manuel commented, emphasizing the mining industry's role in economic diversification.
For its part, the AFC noted that this investment reflects its commitment to unlocking Africa’s mineral potential through local value addition, industrial growth and responsible mining.
“With approximately one-third of the world’s rare earth mineral reserves, Africa is poised to become a cornerstone of the global clean energy revolution," AFC President and CEO Samaila Zubairu said.
"By investing in Africa’s rare earth sector, we are not only accelerating regional development but also strengthening global energy security in line with the aspirations of the Mineral Security Partnership."
Commentary released by Brookings in 2022 looks at the current state of the rare earths sector in Africa, evaluating whether the continent could replace China as the world’s supplier of rare earths.
The report suggests that Africa’s potential is untapped given the low levels of exploration.
It outlines several rare earths assets, including the Songwe Hill project in Malawi, which is owned by Canadian company Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA). It is expected to commence mining this year.
Longonjo is mentioned in the study as a significant rare earths deposit.
Longonjo development timeline and impact
According to Pensana, over the past six years it has spent more than US$70 million on exploration at Longonjo, as well as on technical and environmental studies.
Infrastructure work began at the site in 2023, while main construction commenced in 2024.
A 350 person accommodation camp was completed at the site ahead of construction.
“The Longonjo project will produce an average of around 20,000 tonnes per annum of clean high value (mixed rare earth carbonate) and will have a major positive impact on the community, creating over 430 high value processing jobs,” Pensana Chair Paul Atherley said in Tuesday's release.
More than half of these jobs will be given to young people. Longonjo will create more jobs once it reaches Phase 2 production, estimated at 2,400 direct and indirect jobs.
Phase 2 operations are expected to produce 5 percent of the world’s magnet metal rare earths over a 20 year mine life.
10 March
Globe Pens Offtake MOU with Myst for Kanyika Niobium Project
Globe Metals & Mining (ASX:GBE) has signed its second offtake agreement for Phase 1 production from its Kanyika niobium project, located in Malawi, East Africa.
In a Monday (March 10) announcement, Globe said the agreement is a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based physical metals and concentrates trader Myst Trading.
The company's first offtake agreement was signed with Affilips in September 2024, wherein Affilips will take 32 percent, or approximately 100 tonnes, of niobium pentoxide from Kanyika.
"The MOU with Myst confirms our significant progress in finalising offtake agreements for all Phase 1 production at the Kanyika Project,” Globe CEO Paul Smith commented in the company's release.
“Such agreements are a critical component of the Project's funding and ultimate development.”
The MOU covers Phase 1 production of the project and is for an initial period of three years from the start of production in May 2026. Phase 1 capacity is set at 10 percent of full production.
Myst will be granted the right of first refusal to purchase 25 percent of the project’s annual niobium pentoxide production, amounting to about 76 tonnes. Combined with the Affilips offtake, 57 percent of Phase 1 niobium production from Kanyika is now accounted for.
If the agreement is finalised, Myst will also secure the right to purchase 100 percent of Kanyika's high-purity tantalum pentoxide production over the three year period. This is anticipated to be about 14 tonnes annually.
Globe and Myst are currently working towards a binding offtake agreement for the second quarter of 2025. A full offtake agreement is expected in September of this year. Globe said that given Myst’s location in Singapore, the MOU will also provide it with access to the tantalum and niobium oxide markets in Asia.
Kanyika is expected to have an average annual production of 3,250 tonnes of niobium and 140 tonnes of tantalum over a 23 year mine life. The mine life is extendable to 38 years depending on the conversion of inferred resources.
The project is positioned to be the first commercial niobium operation in Africa. Artisanal miners in several African countries mine coltan, a mineral that contains niobium and tantalum.
Niobium production is currently primarily centred in Brazil, which produced 100,000 tonnes out of the 110,000 tonnes produced globally in 2024. Canada was the second highest producer of niobium at 7,100 tonnes.
05 March
American Rare Earths CEO Eyes Production at Halleck Creek in 2029
American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) CEO Chris Gibbs outlined the company’s exploration plans to advance the Halleck Creek project after an updated scoping study results confirmed the asset's strong economics, scalability and strategic importance.
04 March
Ukraine Invites Australian Miners to Invest in Resources Amid US Commitment Concerns
Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, is appealing to Australian miners to invest in Ukraine’s resource sector amid heightening tensions between the US and Ukraine.
The request comes as Ukraine seeks ways to fund its three year defense against Russia's invasion, an effort that became more dire this week as US President Donald Trump paused all aid to the country on Monday (March 3).
The US head of state made the decision after negotiations between the two countries broke down on February 28 while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting the White House to pen a deal on mineral rights for US security.
During a televised meeting between Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy, a heated exchange ensued, turning the formal conversation into finger pointing and a series of accusations.
Ukraine welcomes Australian mining investment
According to the Nightly, Myroshnychenko said Russia is looking to break the bond between the US and Europe.
“If Russia achieves what they want, that would be a world of chaos ... where might is right, where the stronger one will have the power and in this world, Australia has no chance of surviving," he said.
“There is a moral argument in terms of security, democracy and helping Ukraine, helping the underdog who’s been bullied; it’s all valid but I think we have to talk about money,” Myroshnychenko continued.
He opened the invitation to non-mining companies as well, noting, “This is an opportunity for Australian companies, for mining companies, to come and invest in Ukraine together with American companies.”
Australia's support of Ukraine
Australia and Ukraine have a long history of cooperation and allyship.
The country supplied uranium to Ukraine in 2016 via an agreement where Ukraine joined other countries in a pact with Australia, ensuring that uranium obtained from Australia is designated strictly for peaceful uses.
A Nuclear Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine was announced in 2017 by Julie Bishop, then the country's foreign affairs minister, enabling Australia to export uranium to Ukraine and enhance cooperation between the countries on activities such as nuclear safeguards, security, safety and science.
During Ukraine’s defense against Russia, Australia has assisted Ukraine by offering cash and resource support.
In 2022, the Australian mining sector and the federal government joined hands in offering donations.
Australian Resources & Investment notes said that Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC,OTC Pink:WHITF) produced 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to be donated to Ukraine to support its energy security.
Major miners BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) each donated US$5 million at the time for humanitarian relief.
Last October, the Australian government gifted 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to assist in its fight against Russia’s invasion. This donation was valued approximately AU$245 million.
On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an announcement by Senator Penny Wong said Australia’s military assistance to Ukraine during that time amounted to over AU$1.3 billion.
In total, the support is valued at over AU$1.5 billion.
“Australia has now imposed a total of more than 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Wong said. “Working with Ukraine and our partners, Australia supports a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”
Australia seeking rare earths independence
While Myroshnychenko invited broad investment in Ukraine's resource sector, rare earths may be of special interest to Aussie miners as the country makes moves toward rare earths supply independence.
These efforts include strategies from both the government and mining companies such as Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF), a leading producer of rare earth materials outside of China.
Lynas owns the recently opened Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility in Western Australia, the country’s first rare earths processing facility and the largest facility outside China.
On February 12, the Australian government passed the Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, which will provide a refundable tax credit on 10 percent of eligible costs associated with the production of critical minerals and rare earths.
Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King said the incentives are valued at AU$7 billion over the decade.
“The passing of this legislation is a historic moment for the resources industry and a big deal for resource states like Western Australia and Queensland,” she explained. “By processing more of these minerals here in Australia we will create jobs and diversify global supply chains.”
27 February
Zelenskyy Calls US-Ukraine Minerals Deal a "Framework" as Security Guarantees Remain Absent
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described a proposed natural resources agreement with the US as a "framework," emphasizing that it does not yet include concrete security guarantees for Kyiv.
His remarks came as a draft of the agreement, obtained by CNN, revealed that while the US acknowledges Ukraine’s security concerns, it does not make explicit commitments in that regard.
With US President Donald Trump seeking to end Russia’s war in Ukraine quickly while recovering US financial aid, Zelenskyy is positioning Ukraine's natural resources as a way to maintain American support.
The deal, however, only states that the US "supports Ukraine’s efforts to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace," leaving open questions about Washington’s role in Ukraine’s future defense strategy.
At a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy acknowledged the deal lacks specific measures on security, stating that these need to be determined through joint discussions with the US and European partners.
He described the agreement as a potential "big success," but stressed that it is a starting point for further negotiations.
The draft agreement outlines the establishment of a "Reconstruction Investment Fund," a joint initiative aimed at attracting investment in Ukraine’s critical industries, including hydrocarbons, oil, natural gas and rare earths.
Under the terms, Ukraine will contribute 50 percent of revenues generated from the monetization of state-owned natural resources to the fund, with more detailed governance rules to be determined in a future agreement.
The deal has sparked debate within Ukraine, with some citizens expressing concern over the potential long-term implications of granting Washington economic access to Ukraine’s natural resources.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sought to reassure the public, stating that Zelenskyy "will not sign or even consider any enslaving or colonial treaties that do not take Ukraine’s interests into account."
He framed the agreement as laying the foundation for Ukraine’s "future recovery."
Another point of contention is whether Ukraine will be required to repay US financial assistance. Zelenskyy has firmly rejected the notion of debt repayment under this deal, warning that setting such a precedent would be unacceptable.
Trump, who has expressed skepticism over US aid to Ukraine, recently claimed he is "trying to get the money back" that was provided under former President Joe Biden’s administration. Trump falsely said the US has given Ukraine US$350 billion since 2022; the actual amount is closer to US$120 billion, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
He also incorrectly claimed that European aid to Ukraine has been structured as loans, prompting a direct correction from French President Emmanuel Macron during a recent meeting.
Zelenskyy acknowledged the shifting political landscape in Washington, saying he plans to ask Trump directly whether the US will continue supporting Ukraine. If not, he suggested Ukraine could purchase American weapons directly, potentially using frozen Russian assets — estimated at US$300 billion — as a funding source.
The Reconstruction Investment Fund agreement is expected to be signed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. However, key details regarding governance, investment oversight and specific project allocations remain to be finalized in a subsequent agreement.
24 February
Hastings and Wyloo to Form Joint Venture for Yangibana Rare Earths Project
Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) has signed an exclusive non-binding term sheet with Wyloo to form an unincorporated joint venture to develop the Yangibana rare earths and niobium project.
Hastings regards Western Australia-based Yangibana as a world-class rare earths and niobium deposit.
Discovered in 2014, Yangibana has since progressed from exploration to construction, with first production expected in the second quarter of 2026. The operation has a projected 17 year mine life, with Stage 1 concentrate production estimated at 37,000 tonnes per year. Construction at the site is described as 30 percent complete.
“The joint venture agreement is the result of what has been ongoing, positive discussions between Hastings and Wyloo regarding the exchangeable notes and a mutually beneficial way to proceed with the development of the Yangibana project, within which significant value will be realised,” said Hastings Executive Chairman Charles Lew.
Wyloo will hold a 60 percent participating interest in the unincorporated joint venture, with the option to increase its share to 70 percent. Hastings’ subsidiary, Yangibana Jubilee, will have the other 40 percent.
A Financial Review article notes that if all steps of the deal are completed, Hastings' AU$200 million debt to Wyloo will be settled. Wyloo, which is led by billionaire Andrew Forrest, lent AU$150 million to Hastings in 2022, earmarking the funds for the purchase of a 21.5 percent stake in Neo Performance Materials (TSX:NEO,OTC Pink:NOPMF).
In November 2024, Wyloo issued a default notice to Hastings, citing concerns over the company’s ability to pay back the debt. This action came after Hastings secured a AU$5 million loan from Equator Capital, an entity associated with Lew. The default notice was subsequently withdrawn, and both parties resumed discussions to resolve the financial concerns.
As mentioned, if Hastings satisfies all terms of the new deal with Wyloo, the debt will be forgiven.
The first step, which saw Hastings transfer the majority of its Neo position to Wyloo, was completed on February 20. Wyloo now holds 19.9 percent of Neo. Step two involves the establishment of the 60/40 joint venture.
The final step will see Hastings sell its remaining 1.46 percent of Neo shares, with all sale proceeds to be paid to Wyloo.
Execution of the deal is expected by the end of March. The arrangements are subject to shareholder approval.
Shares of Hastings jumped on the news, rising as high as AUS$0.37 on February 21. However, the company's share price has declined significantly over the past year due to the uncertainty at Yangibana, falling around 40 percent.
