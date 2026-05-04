MARA Schedules Conference Call for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital infrastructure company, will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, May 11, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

For more information, visit www.mara.com, or follow us on:

Twitter: @MARA
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings
Instagram: @maraholdingsinc

MARA Company Contact:

Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com

MARA Media Contact:

Email: mara-jf@joelefrank.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Marathon Digital HoldingsMARAnasdaq:marablockchain investing
MARA
The Conversation (0)
Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") which will result in a $3.5 million investment (the "Investment Agreement") into the Company, and into... Keep Reading...

G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Property Acquisition

G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV:GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historic Jubilee Creek Goldfield, Puruni District, Guyana. The property is comprised of contiguous claims totalling 7,900 acres and is located... Keep Reading...
American flag overlaid with financial graphs.

Crypto Market Update: Bipartisan Senate Compromise Puts CLARITY Act Back on Track

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 4) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Large Bitcoin stands prominently in front of a blurred white building with a manicured lawn.

Crypto Market Update: White House Teases Bitcoin Stockpile Update

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (April 29) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q1 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q1 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $28.4 million, or approximately $0.74 per share as at... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver arrows merge upward on a white background.

Hyperscale Data Adds Silver to Treasury as Part of Strategic Reserve Plan

Hyperscale Data (ARCA:GPUS) is expanding its corporate treasury strategy beyond digital assets, finalizing a supply partnership with Scottsdale Mint to accumulate physical precious metals and rare earth minerals.The artificial intelligence (AI) data center and Bitcoin-mining company announced... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel and Bitcoin coin sit on a judge's block against waving American flag background.

Crypto Market Update: EU Sanctions Target Russian Crypto Industry

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (April 27) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Stacks of coins on a wooden surface with red and green zigzag arrows over them.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin at Critical Crossroads

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (April 24) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prospectus

Allied Critical Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Financing

Alvopetro Announces April Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update and Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Related News

battery metals investing

Prospectus

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends

gold investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Allied Critical Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Financing

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces April Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update and Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Australian Mining M&A Continues Record Streak

base metals investing

Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Mining Client, Copper Intelligence