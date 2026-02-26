MARA Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading energy and digital infrastructure company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders.

Investors are invited to access the fourth quarter 2025 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com. A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use the link below.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration link: LINK

The webcast will also be available for replay at MARA's website at ir.mara.com. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About MARA
MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

For more information, visit www.mara.com, or follow us on:
X: @MARA
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/MARAHoldings
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings 
Instagram: @MARAHoldingsInc

MARA Company Contact:
Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com

MARA Media Contact:
Email: mara-jf@joelefrank.com


MARA
