Sarama Resources

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results - Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements

For the three months (second quarter) and six months ended June 30, 2024

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is a Canadian-incorporated mineral exploration and development company whose principal business objective is to explore for and develop mineral deposits in prospective jurisdictions as opportunities may present.

The Company was incorporated on April 8, 2010 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company’s primary office is located in Perth, Western Australia. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and Chess Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) under the codes ‘SWA’ and ‘SRR’ respectively.

The Company built and advanced substantial exploration landholdings in prospective and underexplored areas in south-west Burkina Faso, West Africa and has interests in three projects located principally in the Houndé and Banfora Belts. Separate to its interests in Burkina Faso, the Company is actively assessing and pursuing opportunities in other more favourable jurisdictions.

The Sanutura Project (the “Project”) is principally located within the prolific Houndé Greenstone Belt in south- west Burkina Faso and was the exploration and development focus of the Company. The Project hosts the Bondi Deposit which has a mineral resource of 0.5Moz gold (Inferred)(3). The Project also formerly hosted the Tankoro Deposit (Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 1.9Moz Au (Inferred)(2) until August 2023, when the Company was notified (“Notification”) by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the “Government”) that its rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”), which hosts the Tankoro Deposit, had been withdrawn in a manner the Company considers to be unlawful (refer news release dated September 6, 2023). The Notification stated that the Company’s application for the Permit was unsuccessful. This is inconsistent with, and contradictory to, formal correspondence from the Government. The Company vigorously disagrees with the illegal withdrawal of its rights. The Tankoro Deposit formed the central component of the Project for which the Company was in the final stages of completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) to advance the Project toward development.

Prior to the illegal withdrawal of the Permit, the Tankoro and Bondi Deposits presented a mine development opportunity featuring a long-life project which the Company believed would have generated very robust and attractive financial returns and could have been established and paid for using the significant oxide mineral resource base. In 2023, Sarama commenced and substantially completed development study work on the Project which was subsequently suspended following receipt of the Notification. See further details on the status of the Permit below under the heading “Status of Mineral Tenure – Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit”.

Sarama has a 100%-owned(10) exploration position in the Banfora Belt in south-western Burkina Faso. The Koumandara Project hosts several regional-scale structural features and extensive trends of gold-in-soil anomalism.

Sarama also holds an approximate 18% participating interest in the Karankasso Project Joint Venture (“JV”) which is situated adjacent to the Project in Burkina Faso and is a JV between Sarama and Endeavour Mining Corp (“Endeavour”) in which Endeavour is the operator of the JV. In February 2020, an updated mineral resource estimate of 709koz gold (Inferred)(9) was declared for the Karankasso Project JV.

CORPORATE

Treasury

As at June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $596,282.

Private Placement

On April 17, 2024, the Company announced that it had completed the previously announced A$520,000 equity placement (the “April Placement”) (refer to Sarama news releases dated 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023). The second and final Tranche of the April Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$50,000 with the Company issuing 2,500,000 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at an issue price of A$0.02 per CDI to a director, Mr Andrew Dinning. The issuance of the CDIs to Mr Dinning was subject to shareholder approval, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, which was obtained at a special meeting held on 11 April 2024.

On June 25, 2024, the Company announced that it had completed tranche 1 of its previously announced A$1m equity placement (the “June Placement”) (refer to Sarama’s news release dated 18 June 2024. Tranche 1 of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$900,000 with the Company issuing 45,000,000 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at an issue price of A$0.02 per CDI. Each new CDI issued under the June Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one common share of the Company. Tranche 2 of the June Placement will consist of the remaining 5,000,000 CDIs. The issuance of the CDIs pursuant to tranche 2 will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held in September 2024. Total funds received from Tranche 2 are expected to be A$100,000.

Funds raised from the Private Placement will be used to assess and pursue a potential acquisition, undertake exploration on the Company’s properties and for general working capital purposes


Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

SRR:AU
×