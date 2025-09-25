Majestic's HKEX-Listed Subsidiary Persistence Announces HK$472 Million Financing

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia September 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) ) is pleased to announce that its 70.5% owned subsidiary, Persistence Resources Group Ltd. ("Persistence") (Stock Code: 2489), has entered into a private placement financing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") for gross proceeds of up to HK$472 million (approximately CAD$84.5 million) ("Placement").

Under the terms of the Placement, Persistence will issue up to 400 million common shares (the "Shares") at a price of HK$1.18 per Share (approximately CAD$0.211 per Share) on the HKEX. The Share price of HK$1.18 represents a discount of approximately 19.2% to the closing price of HK$1.46 per Share (approximately CAD$0.261 per Share) as quoted on the HKEX on the date of the placing agreement; and a discount of approximately 18.5% to the average closing price of approximately HK$1.448 per Share (approximately CAD$0.259 per Share) as quoted on the HKEX for the last five consecutive trading days prior to the date of the placing agreement. Persistence will pay, if any, up to 1.5% in placing agents' commissions.

The Shares represent approximately 20.0% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Persistence as of the date of this announcement and approximately 16.7% of the enlarged total number of issued shares upon completion of the Placement.

Persistence intends to use the estimated net proceeds of the Placement primarily for (i) potential gold mine project acquisitions; (ii) acceleration of its business expansion; and (iii) general working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Upon successful completion of the Placement, Majestic's ownership interest in Persistence will be reduced from 70.5% to approximately 58.8%.

Closing of the Placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including all regulatory approvals.

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com .

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Majestic Gold Corp.MJS:CATSXV:MJSGold Investing
MJS:CA
The Conversation (0)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp is a mining and exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in China, Australia, and North America. The company owns an interest in Songjiagou Gold Mine.

Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Resources Climbs on Gold Drilling Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week’s top performers are centered on a mix of resources, including gold, silver, platinum group metals and tungsten.

Australian resources and energy are a focus for the government this week, with a Tuesday (September 23) statement announcing that Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King would travel to the Osaka World Expo in Japan this week “to promote Australian trade and industry and explore opportunities for Australian and Japanese firms to invest in Australia’s critical minerals industry to support global efforts to reduce emissions.”

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and coins.

Investing in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream.

Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange for a percentage of revenue from the deposit if it begins producing. Similarly, a company with a streaming model may work out an agreement with a resource company for a share of the metal produced from a deposit in exchange for an investment.

These kinds of arrangements benefit both parties. Streamers get access to the underlying commodity at a fixed price and are shielded from cost overruns and spikes in production. Further, if there is a price decrease the metals can be warehoused until the market conditions improve. In both cases, mining companies receive considerable upfront investment during the expensive construction and expansion phases, and unlike loans these investments have longer-term payouts at a fixed amount.

Keep reading...Show less
Thistle Resources Corp.

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

St. Davids Capital Inc. (TSXV: SDCI.P) ("St. Davids" or the "Company") and Thistle Resources Corp. ("Thistle") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 10, 2025, they have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement dated September 15, 2025 (the "Acquisition Agreement") in respect of the previously announced arm's length "qualifying transaction" (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual. In this news release, the term "Resulting Issuer" refers to the Company after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Thistle Resources Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on top of many gold nuggets.

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets or strategies when building an investment portfolio, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks.

For those unfamiliar with the term, put simply, a hedge is an investment position whose main purpose is to offset potential losses or gains related to another asset. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Keep reading...Show less
Red stamp on paper with "approved" in bold red letters.

Brightstar Resources Gets Approval for Lord Byron Open-pit Mining Proposal

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR,OTCQB:BTRAF) said on Monday (September 22) that the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has approved its mining proposal and mine closure plan for the Lord Byron project.

Lord Byron is located approximately 85 kilometres southeast of Laverton, Western Australia.

The gold asset was acquired by Brightstar as part of its purchase of Linden Gold in July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares price targets for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He also discusses the health of the US economy and shares concerns about the stock market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

silver investing

What are Silver Futures?

graphite investing

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

copper investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort