Majestic Gold Corp. Announces 2025 Annual Results

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 2026 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
-
Revenue increase 25.8% to $89.3 million for FY2025, compared to $71 million for FY2024;
-
Gross profitfrom mining operations increased by 30.8% to $47.6 million in FY2025, from $36.4 million for FY2024
-
Net incomewas $18.3 million for FY2025, a decrease of 10.8% from $20.5 million for FY2024;
-
Cash flow from operating activities increased by 8.3% to $30.9 million in FY2025, from $28.5 million for FY2024
-
Gold production was 29,804 ounces for FY2025, a 6.7% decrease over the 31,949 ounces produced forFY2024.
-
Strong financial position at December 31, 2025. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $167.1 million (FY2024 - $100.7 million) and working capital of $117. million (FY2024 - $86.3 million);
-
Dividends of CAD$0.0072 per share was paid on October 9, 2025, to the shareholders for a total amount of CAD$7.5 million (FY2024 - CAD$7.3 million or CAD$0.007 per share), representing a yield of approximately 5.14% at the time declared;
-
The Company, through its subsidiary, Persistence acquired a 52% interest in Yantai Mujin and the Muping Gold Project for total consideration of RMB81.9M (approximately CAD$15.8M);
-
On October 14, 2025 the Company's 58.75% held subsidiary, Persistence completed a private placement on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under stock code 02489 for gross proceeds of HK$472 million (~ $60.7 million) ("Placement") by way of issuance of 400 million common shares at a price of HK$1.18 per Share (~ $0.152 per Share) on the HKEX. Persistence's recent closing share price was HKD$1.08 (~CAD$0.19) for a market capitalization of HKD$2.6B (~CAD$466.56M).
-
Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for FY2025 were $1,195 per ounce and $1,584 per ounce, compared to $856 per ounce and $1,061 per ounce for FY2024. For AISC computation details, refer to pages 21-23 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure; and
-
Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 was $4 million, compared to $38.3 million for FY2024. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 21-23 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
-
Revenue was $25.6 million, an increase of 34.8% from $19 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter;
-
Gross profit from operations was $14.5 million, an increase of 65.1% from $8.8 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter
-
Net incomewas $3.1 million, a decrease of 16% from $3.7 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter;
-
Cash flow from operating activities was $13.3 million, a 44.0% increase over the $9.3 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter;
-
Gold production decreased by 8.3% to 7,134 ounces, from 7,782 ounces produced forthe FY2024 comparative quarter.
SELECTED QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Operating data
|
Gold produced (ozs)
|
7,134
|
7,782
|
29,804
|
31,949
|
Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs)
|
6,716
|
7,036
|
27,243
|
28,970
|
Gold sold (ozs)
|
6,441
|
7,107
|
26,840
|
29,363
|
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)
|
$
|
3,915
|
$
|
2,644
|
$
|
3,283
|
$
|
2,390
|
Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1)
|
1,327
|
901
|
1,195
|
856
|
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)
|
1,931
|
1,231
|
1,584
|
1,061
|
Financial data
|
Gold revenue
|
$
|
25,589,472
|
$
|
18,986,481
|
$
|
89,253,722
|
$
|
70,952,304
|
Gross profit (2)
|
14,533,759
|
8,805,380
|
47,569,122
|
36,363,078
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
12,779,952
|
9,603,307
|
45,482,094
|
38,305,756
|
Net income
|
3,093,631
|
3,682,534
|
18,317,423
|
20,545,152
|
Net income attributable to shareholders
|
(142,250)
|
1,343,952
|
6,744,134
|
9,927,871
|
Basic and diluted income per share
|
(0.00)
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Balance Sheet
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
167,097,897
|
$
|
100,738,547
|
Other current assets
|
7,130,766
|
5,118,569
|
Non-current assets
|
166,110,820
|
82,068,419
|
Total assets
|
$
|
340,318,142
|
$
|
187,925,535
|
Current liabilities
|
$
|
56,972,994
|
$
|
19,536,163
|
Non-current liabilities
|
41,663,396
|
8,670,704
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
98,636,390
|
$
|
28,206,867
|
Total equity
|
241,681,752
|
159,718,668
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
340,318,142
|
$
|
187,925,535
-
(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 21-23.
-
(2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.
This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.
About Majestic Gold
Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.
For further information, please contact:
James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (604) 560-9060
Email: info@majesticgold.com
Website: www.majesticgold.com
Cautionary Notes
Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.
In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.
While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.