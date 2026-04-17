Majestic Gold Corp. Announces 2025 Annual Results

(TheNewswire)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 2026 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increase 25.8% to $89.3 million for FY2025, compared to $71 million for FY2024; 

  • Gross profitfrom mining operations increased by 30.8% to $47.6 million in FY2025, from $36.4 million for FY2024 

  • Net incomewas $18.3 million for FY2025, a decrease of 10.8% from $20.5 million for FY2024; 

  • Cash flow from operating activities increased by 8.3% to $30.9 million in FY2025, from $28.5 million for FY2024 

  • Gold production was 29,804 ounces for FY2025, a 6.7% decrease over the 31,949 ounces produced forFY2024.  

  • Strong financial position at December 31, 2025. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $167.1 million (FY2024 - $100.7 million) and working capital of $117. million (FY2024 - $86.3 million); 

  • Dividends of CAD$0.0072 per share was paid on October 9, 2025, to the shareholders for a total amount of CAD$7.5 million (FY2024 - CAD$7.3 million or CAD$0.007 per share), representing a yield of approximately 5.14% at the time declared; 

  • The Company, through its subsidiary, Persistence acquired a 52% interest in Yantai Mujin and the Muping Gold Project for total consideration of RMB81.9M (approximately CAD$15.8M);  

  • On October 14, 2025 the Company's 58.75% held subsidiary, Persistence completed a private placement on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under stock code 02489 for gross proceeds of HK$472 million (~ $60.7 million) ("Placement") by way of issuance of 400 million common shares at a price of HK$1.18 per Share (~ $0.152 per Share) on the HKEX. Persistence's recent closing share price was HKD$1.08 (~CAD$0.19) for a market capitalization of HKD$2.6B (~CAD$466.56M). 

  • Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for FY2025 were $1,195 per ounce and $1,584 per ounce, compared to $856 per ounce and $1,061 per ounce for FY2024. For AISC computation details, refer to pages 21-23 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure; and 

  • Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 was $4 million, compared to $38.3 million for FY2024. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 21-23 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure 

 

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue was $25.6 million, an increase of 34.8% from $19 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter; 

  • Gross profit from operations was $14.5 million, an increase of 65.1% from $8.8 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter 

  • Net incomewas $3.1 million, a decrease of 16% from $3.7 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter;  

  • Cash flow from operating activities was $13.3 million, a 44.0% increase over the $9.3 million for the FY2024 comparative quarter; 

  • Gold production decreased by 8.3% to 7,134 ounces, from 7,782 ounces produced forthe FY2024 comparative quarter. 

SELECTED QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

   

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

   

 2025

 

 2024

 

 2025

 

 2024

Operating data

               

Gold produced (ozs)

 

7,134

 

7,782

 

29,804

 

31,949

Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs)

 

6,716

 

7,036

 

27,243

 

28,970

Gold sold (ozs)

 

6,441

 

7,107

 

26,840

 

29,363

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)

$

3,915

$

2,644

$

3,283

$

2,390

Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1)

 

1,327

 

901

 

1,195

 

856

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

 

1,931

 

1,231

 

1,584

 

1,061

Financial data

               

Gold revenue

$

25,589,472

$

18,986,481

$

89,253,722

$

70,952,304

Gross profit (2)

 

14,533,759

 

8,805,380

 

47,569,122

 

36,363,078

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

12,779,952

 

9,603,307

 

45,482,094

 

38,305,756

Net income

 

3,093,631

 

3,682,534

 

18,317,423

 

20,545,152

Net income attributable to shareholders

 

(142,250)

 

1,343,952

 

6,744,134

 

9,927,871

Basic and diluted income per share

 

(0.00)

 

0.00

 

0.01

 

0.01

           

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Balance Sheet

               

Cash and cash equivalents

       

$

167,097,897

$

100,738,547

Other current assets

         

7,130,766

 

5,118,569

Non-current assets

         

166,110,820

 

82,068,419

Total assets

       

$

340,318,142

$

187,925,535

                 

Current liabilities

       

$

56,972,994

$

19,536,163

Non-current liabilities

         

41,663,396

 

8,670,704

Total liabilities

       

$

98,636,390

$

28,206,867

Total equity

         

241,681,752

 

159,718,668

Total liabilities and equity

       

$

340,318,142

$

187,925,535

  1. (1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 21-23.  

  2. (2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.  

 

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.

 

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

 

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives, and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

 

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

 

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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