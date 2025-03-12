Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 12, 2025
European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 45MT at 0.4% REO from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland, (see Table 1).
The MRE was prepared in 2016 for Rimbal Proprietary Limited and since acquiring the Tanbreez Project in 2022 is reporting the 2016 MRE.
The Tanbreez Fjord and the Tanbreez Hill rare-earth mineral sites are contained within a mineralised Kakortokite host unit covering an area of approximately 5km x 2.5km and 270 meters thick, estimated at 4.7 billion tonnes of Kakortokite. The host does not indicate any certainty of hosting mineralisation.
Tanbreez Project Acquisition
European Lithium first acquire a 5% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (Tanbreez) on 3 October 2022 and acquired a further 2.5% interest in Tanbreez on 6 February 2023. At this time, the investment of 7.5% in Tanbreez was not considered material to the Company and as such the MRE was not disclosed at the time of acquiring an interest in Tanbreez. In June 2024, Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CMC) entered into the Heads of Agreement with Rimbal Pty Ltd to acquire up to 92.5% in Tanbreez and have completed the initial investment and stage 1 interest to hold a 42.0% interest in Tanbreez. As of the date of this announcement, European Lithium and CMC hold a combined interest of 49.5% in Tanbreez. European Lithium is CMC's largest shareholder and as such now considers the Tanbreez Project to be material and as a result is announcing the Maiden MRE in this announcement following consultation with the ASX.
CMC has completed due diligence and is preparing a S-K 1300 Report for lodgement with the SEC in the United States of America. It has undertaken a recent drilling program for confirmation, extension and infill drilling to prepare the project for Mine Development Studies and anticipates assay results will be available in the near future.
The Company wishes to report The Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tanbreez Project located in Greenland. This estimate was prepared by Al Maynard and Associates Pty Ltd on 30 August 2016 in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. The authors of the report are independent consultants with a long experience with the project. They are qualified as `Competent Persons' under the JORC Code 2012 and the VALMIN Code 2015. The authors are P.A. Jones, BAppSc (App.Geol), MAusIMM, MAIG., and A.J. Maynard, BAppSc (Geol), MAIG MAusIMM.
The MRE report was commissioned by Rimbal Pty Ltd in 2016, a private company registered in Australia and not required to provide any disclosure. EUR subsequently acquired part of the Project in June 2024 and has now reported the MRE. The Mineral Resource Estimate provided by European Lithium for reference in accordance with ASX Listing Rules as a basis for further public disclosures relating to the Tanbreez Project.
The Mineral Resource Estimate has not been updated and no more recent estimates or data relevant to the reported mineralisation is available.
The estimate is conceptual in nature. It is based on extensive historic and Tanbreez exploration drilling (414 holes) coupled with the exposures in multiple creek sections. Investors should not place undue reliance on this information.
Overview of the Tanbreez Project
The Tanbreez Project is a significant critical minerals asset positioned to provide a sustainable, reliable and long-term rare earth supply for North America and Europe. Once operational, Tanbreez is expected to supply REEs to customers in the western hemisphere to support the production of a wide range of next-generation commercial products, as well as demand from the defence industry. The Tanbreez Project is expected to possess greater than 27% Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), which carry a much higher value than Light Rare Earth (LREEs). In an industry where competitors primarily target LREE, the Tanbreez Project is believed to be unique, not only due to its significant size, but also because of its HREE asset mix.
2016 Mineral Resource Estimate Summary
Table 1 2016 MRE for Inferred and Indicated Resource Estimate
The Tanbreez Project is favourably located in Southern Greenland and is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the project's area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.
Commenting on the 45MT MRE, Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of the Company, said:
" /am pleased to report Tanbreez has reached a significant milestone by declaring the MRE that now will allow our next results and drilling develop the initial resource to more tonnes and grade in the coming months"
"The deposit drilling only covers approximately 5% of the total project area and deeper and extension drilling will commence shortly to deliver an even higher resource"
"We are measuring the real potential for Tanbreez on the significant investment over the past 2 decades by Rimbal and this major discovery as my team take this amazing deposit into a world class REE development project".
`lam excited with more good news in the coming the months will be rewarding for all stakeholders as we achieve greater milestones on this important REE project for the western world"
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
EUR:AU
07 September 2023
European Lithium
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
04 December 2024
Trading Halt
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
02 December 2024
Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project
24 November 2024
EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland
06 March
Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country
Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries are the top producers of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.
Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.
Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, and it is also essential for the energy storage sector.
“Demand for lithium-ion batteries is set to continue to grow rapidly in 2025. Benchmark forecasts that EV and ESS-related demand for lithium will both increase by over 30 percent year-on-year in 2025,” Adam Megginson, senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told the Investing News Network.
On that note, here’s an overview of lithium reserves by country, with a focus on the four countries that host the world's largest lithium deposits. Total worldwide lithium reserves stand at 30,000,000 metric tons as of 2024. Data is based on the most recent information from the US Geological Survey. Reserves data refers to contained lithium content.
1. Chile
Lithium reserves: 9.3 million metric tons
Chile holds the largest lithium reserves in the world at 9.3 million metric tons. The country reportedly hosts most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama region houses approximately 33 percent of the world’s lithium reserve base.
Chile was the second biggest producer of lithium in 2024 at 44,000 metric tons (MT). SQM (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are the key lithium producers in Chile, with operations in the Salar de Atacama.
In late April 2023, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced plans to partially nationalize the country's lithium industry in a bid to bolster the economy and protect the environment. “This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy,” he said at the time.
Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco has negotiated for much larger stakes in both SQM and Albemarle's lithium assets in the country, and will have controlling interests in all operations in that salar going forward.
According to the Baker Institute, Chile's strict legal framework surrounding mining concessions has hamstrung the lithium powerhouse from gaining a bigger share of the global lithium market comparable with this mineral largess.
In early 2025, Chile received seven bids for lithium operation contracts across six salt flats, with a key contender beign a consortium of Eramet (EPA:ERA), Chilean miner Quiborax and state-owned Codelco. The government will announce winners in March 2025, while a second bidding phase has been extended to boost participation.
2. Australia
Lithium reserves: 7 million metric tons
Australia's lithium reserves stand at 7 million metric tons, the majority of which are found in Western Australia. Unlike those found in Chile and Argentina, Australia's lithium reserves are in the form of hard-rock spodumene deposits.
Although it is second to Chile in reserves, Australia was the largest lithium-producing country in the world in 2024, with many operational lithium mines in the country.
The country is home to the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is operated by Talison Lithium, a joint venture comprised of lithium producers Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466), Australian miner IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF) and Albemarle. Greenbushes has been producing lithium since 1985.
A sharp decline in lithium prices has led some of the country's lithium companies to curtail or outright halt their lithium operations and development projects until market conditions improve.
While Western Australia dominates lithium exploration, new research highlights untapped potential in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. Published in "Earth System Science Data," the 2023 study — led by University of Sydney researchers with Geoscience Australia — maps regions with high lithium density, signaling broader opportunities for the growing battery metal market.
“We’ve developed the first map of lithium in Australian soils which identifies areas with elevated concentrations,” said Professor Budiman Minasny. “The map agrees with existing mines and highlights areas that can be potential future lithium sources.”
3. Argentina
Lithium reserves: 4 million metric tons
Argentina ranks third in terms of global lithium reserves at 4 million metric tons. It’s worth noting that Argentina, Chile and Bolivia comprise the “Lithium Triangle,” which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves. The country is also the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, and last year it put out 18,000 MT of the metal.
In May 2022, the Argentine government committed to investing up to US$4.2 billion in its lithium industry over the next three years with the goal of increasing lithium output.
More recently, in April 2024, the government greenlit Argosy Minerals' (ASX:AGY,OTC Pink:ARYMF) expansion of its operations at the Rincon salar to raise annual lithium carbonate production from 2,000 MT to 12,000 MT.
Argentina hosts around 50 advanced lithium mining projects, reports Fastmarkets. “Argentina’s lithium production remains cost-competitive even in a low-price environment,” said Ignacio Celorrio, executive VP of legal and government affairs at Lithium Argentina.
In late 2024 mining major Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) announced plans to invest US$2.5 billion to expand lithium extraction at its operations on Argentina’s Rincon salar, increasing capacity from 3,000 to 60,000 MT, with full capacity reached following a three-year ramp up period beginning in 2028.
4. China
Lithium reserves: 3 million metric tons
China holds lithium reserves of 3 million metric tons. The country has a mix of deposit types; lithium brines make up the majority of its reserves, but it has spodumene and lepidolite hard-rock reserves as well.
Last year it produced 41,000 MT of the mineral, a 5,300 MT increase from the previous year. While it does have significant production and is working to increase it, the Asian nation currently still imports most of the lithium it needs for its battery cells from Australia.
China’s lithium usage is high due to its electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. It also produces the majority of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and hosts most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities.
In October 2024, the US State Department accused China of flooding the market with lithium to create a low price environment to kill off ex-China competition.
“They engage in predatory pricing… (they) lower the price until competition disappears. That is what is happening,” stated Jose W. Fernandez, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment.
In early 2025, Chinese media reported that the country has significantly bolstered its lithium ore reserves, claiming national deposits now account for 16.5 percent of global resources, up from 6 percent.
The surge is attributed in part to the discovery of a 2,800 kilometer lithium belt in the western regions, with proven reserves exceeding 6.5 million tons of lithium ore and potential resources surpassing 30 million tons. Additionally, advancements in extracting lithium from salt lakes and mica have further expanded China’s reserves.
Other lithium reserves by country
While Chile, Australia, Argentina and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts of the metal. Here’s a quick look at these other nations:
- United States — 1,800,000 MT
- Canada — 1,200,000 MT
- Brazil — 390,000 MT
- Zimbabwe — 480,000 MT
- Portugal — 60,000 MT
As the lithium industry continues to grow, production has followed, and many of these countries with high reserves are becoming significant producers as well.
FAQs for lithium reserves
Where in the world are the best lithium reserves?
Chile has the largest lithium reserves, and the three countries that make up the Lithium Triangle — Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — together account for a large portion of the world’s lithium reserves.
What are the biggest lithium reserves in Europe?
Portugal has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe, coming in at 60,000 metric tons. The Southern European country produced 380 MT of lithium in 2024, the same as the previous year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
05 March
Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries
Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.
About 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.
According to the US Geological Survey, lithium use in batteries has increased in recent years due to the use of rechargeable batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.
Manufacturers commonly use lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide in these batteries rather than lithium metal. Lithium-ion batteries also include other important battery metals, such as cobalt, graphite and nickel.
After a volatile 2024 that saw lithium carbonate prices drop 22 percent amid oversupply, analysts predict continued market turbulence in 2025. However, production cuts could narrow the surplus from 84,000 to 33,000 metric tons, while strong EV demand — driven by China's record sales — remains a key factor, as geopolitical tensions and rising tariffs on Chinese EVs add uncertainty in North America.
Despite the recent market challenges, global lithium demand is set to surge over the next decade due to demand from EVs and energy storage. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts a more than 30 percent year-on-year increase in demand from these sectors in 2025.
Meeting this growth will require up to 150 new battery factories and US$116 billion in investments by 2030 to prevent supply deficits. China will remain dominant, but the EU and US are poised for the fastest expansion. With lithium mining projected to grow at a 7.2 percent compound annual growth rate through 2035, the sector faces a critical decade of investment and supply chain restructuring.
As demand for lithium continues to rise, which countries will provide the lithium the world requires? The latest data from the US Geological Survey shows that the world’s top lithium-producing countries are doing their best to meet rising demand from energy storage and EVs — in fact, worldwide lithium production rose sharply from 2023 to 2024, coming in at 240,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium content last year, compared to 204,000 MT in 2023. These totals do not include US production, as that data is withheld.
What are the top lithium-producing countries?
Where is lithium mined? Australia, Chile and China are the top three for lithium production by country. Zimbabwe has also risen significantly in the ranks, moving from sixth in 2023 to fourth in 2024. As the EV lithium-ion battery market continues to grow, it’s likely these countries will vie for larger roles in supplying the metal in the years to come.
Read on for our list of top global lithium production by country.
1. Australia
Lithium production: 88,000 metric tons
In 2024, Australia produced 88,000 metric tons of lithium, making it the world’s largest producer of lithium. Although the country tops the list, year-over-year production decreased just over 4 percent from 91,700 MT in 2023 to 88,000 MT in 2024.
It's likely the country's lithium production declined in 2024 as a result of weaker demand in the EV space, which in turn pushed lithium prices lower.
Australia is home to many significant lithium mines. The Greenbushes hard rock lithium mine in Western Australia is operated by Talison Lithium, a subsidiary that is jointly owned by miners Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466) and IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF). Greenbushes has been in operation for over a quarter of a century, making it the longest continuously running mining area in the state.
The Greenbushes complex also houses four spodumene concentrate plants with a combined annual production capacity of 1.5 million MT. The mine supplies spodumene to the Kemerton lithium plant and other Albemarle conversion sites worldwide for processing.
Mount Marion, a joint venture between Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) and Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460,HKEX:1772), is another key lithium mine in Australia. The project, which is located in the Yilgarn Craton, southwest of Kalgoorlie, also contains a processing plant with an annual production capacity of 600,000 MT.
Australia also holds 7 million MT of identified JORC-compliant lithium reserves, which puts it behind Chile’s 9.3 million MT. It is worth noting that most of Australia’s lithium supply is exported to China as spodumene.
2. Chile
Lithium production: 49,000 metric tons
Chilean lithium production topped 49,000 metric tons in 2024. Lithium miners in Chile have steadily increased the nation's output by 127 percent since 2020 when production was 21,500 MT.
Chile’s year-over-year growth has positioned it as the second top lithium producer in the world. Unlike Australia, where lithium is extracted from hard-rock mines, Chile’s lithium is found in lithium brine deposits.
The Salar de Atacama salt flat in Chile generates roughly half the revenue for SQM (NYSE:SQM), a top lithium producer. The Salar de Atacama is also the home of another top lithium brine producer — US-based Albemarle.
In April 2023, market participants and lithium miners were surprised by the Chilean government's plans to nationalize the lithium industry. While ultimately it wasn't a true nationalization, the country is moving to gain controlling stakes in lithium assets in the Salar de Atacama and Maricunga through its state-owned mining company Codelco.
SQM has signed an arrangement with Codelco that will allow it to continue operations in the Salar de Atacama until 2060. The two companies will create a new entity for the operations, with Codelco owning 50 percent plus one share of the company.
Chile’s lithium potential has also attracted the attention of major US oil companies. In February 2025 news broke that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is in talks with Chilean officials about lithium opportunities, as fossil fuel firms ramp up investments in EV battery metals.
US oilfield services firm SLB (NYSE:SLB) is also expanding into lithium, with its Head of Mining, Nicholas Lugansky, meeting Chilean officials in January. SLB is among eight companies testing lithium extraction techniques and technologies in northern Chile.
Lithium brine operations in Chile's Salar de Atacama.
Freedom_wanted / Shutterstock
3. China
Lithium production: 41,000 metric tons
China produced 41,000 metric tons of lithium in 2024, earning it the third spot on the top producing countries list. The Asian country saw its lithium supply grow by nearly 15 percent year-on-year, from 35,700 in 2023 to 41,000 in 2024.
China is the largest consumer of lithium due to its electronics manufacturing and EV industries. It also produces more than two-thirds of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities. China currently gets the majority of its lithium from Australia, but it is looking to expand its capacity.
In January of 2024, China announced the discovery of a massive million-metric-ton lithium deposit in the country's Sichuan Province. Lithium exploration in China over the last three years has boosted the country’s lithium reserves by 1 million MT, to 3 million MT, according to the USGS.
However, in early 2025 the China Geological Survey, pegged the nation’s total reserves to be more than 30 million MT.
4. Zimbabwe
Lithium production: 22,000 metric tons
In 2024 Zimbabwe's lithium production ballooned to 22,000 metric tons, an exponential increase from 2022’s 800 MT. Year-over-year lithium output rose 47 percent between 2023 and 2024, from 14,900 MT to 22,000 MT.
Total reserves in Zimbabwe have also seen growth climbing from 310,000 MT in 2023 to 480,000 MT as per the US Geological Survey.
In December 2022, Zimbabwe banned the export of raw lithium in an effort to build out the nation's capacity to process battery-grade lithium domestically. The ban excludes companies that are already developing mines or processing plants in Zimbabwe. Lithium concentrate is now on track to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export, behind gold and platinum-group metals, reported Reuters in November 2023.
Lithium-producing countries in Africa have attracted much attention from Chinese firms in recent years, especially Zimbabwe. Sinomine Resource Group (SZSE:002738), for example, bought a stake in Zimbabwe's emerging lithium industry with the purchase of the Bikita mine, the African nation's oldest lithium mine.
Zimbabwe's other key lithium mines include Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's (SHA:603799) Arcadia mine and state miner Kuvimba Mining House’s Sandawana mine.
In September 2024, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Group,a nickel and stainless steel company, announced plans to study and build a lithium mine and processing plant at Sandawana located in the south of Zimbabwe.
5. Argentina
Lithium production: 18,000 metric tons
Argentina’s annual lithium production grew significantly in 2024, totaling 18,000 metric tons. Year-over-year lithium production increased by more than 100 percent from 8,630 MT in 2023.
It’s well known that Bolivia, Argentina and Chile make up the Lithium Triangle. Argentina’s Salar del Hombre Muerto district hosts significant lithium brines, and its reserves - 4 million MT - are enough for at least 75 years.
At present, lithium mining in the country consists of two major brine operations currently in production and 10 projects that are in development. Analysts at consultancy firm Eurasia Group project that Argentina’s lithium production has the potential to grow approximately tenfold by 2027, as per CNBC.
One of the largest lithium miners in Argentina is Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM,NYSE:ALTM), the result of the January 2024 merger of Livent and Allkem. The new entity is the third largest lithium producer in the world. This is soon to change as Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) is set to close its acquisition of Arcadium in early March, bringing its assets under Rio Tinto's umbrella.
Rio Tinto also owns the Rincon lithium brine project, which is set to be a major contributor to the country’s lithium output once it begins commercial production, targeted for 2028. In December 2024, Rio Tinto announced a US$2.5 billion expansion. Once operational, Rincon will use direct lithium extraction technology and produce 60,000 MT of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually, combining a 3,000 MT starter plant and the 57,000 MT expansion.
6. Brazil
Lithium production: 10,000 metric tons
Lithium production in Brazil continues to trend higher. In 2024 the South American nation produced 10,000 MT, almost double 2023’s 5,260 MT. After achieving output of 400 MT or less from 2011 to 2018, the country’s production hit 2,400 MT in 2019 and has continued to rise year-over-year.
Brazil's government plans to invest more than US$2.1 billion by 2030 into expanding the nation's lithium production capacity.
At the state level, in 2023 the Minas Gerais government launched the Lithium Valley Brazil initiative, which is aimed at promoting investment in lithium mining. The program includes four publicly listed lithium companies with assets in the state's Jequitinhonha Valley: Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML), Lithium Ionic (TSXV:LTH,OTCQX:LTHCF), Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF).
EV makers are also eyeing Brazil’s lithium market. In February 2025, Reuters reported that Chinese EV giant BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,HKEX:1211,SZSE:002594) reportedly entered the mining sector in 2023, when it acquired 852 hectares of lithium-rich land in Minas Gerais' Jequitinhonha Valley. The company is currently building an EV factory in Bahia state, but construction was paused at the end of 2024 due to "slavery-like" working conditions.
7. Canada
Lithium production: 4,300 metric tons
Canada's lithium production increased to 4,300 metric tons in 2024, representing a 32 percent uptick from 2023’s 3,240 MT.
The country currently produces lithium from two operations: the Tanco mine in Manitoba, owned by Sinomine subsidiary Tantalum Mining, and the North American Lithium operation in Québec, a joint venture between Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) and Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA,OTCQX:SYAXF).
While Canada is home to a wealth of hard-rock spodumene deposits and lithium brine resources, much of it remains underdeveloped. In an effort to grow a strong North American lithium supply chain for the battery industry, the government has invested in a number of lithium projects, including C$27 million for E3 Lithium (TSXV:ETL,OTCQX:EEMMF), a lithium resource and technology company, and C$1.07 million to private company Prairie Lithium. Both are developing direct lithium extraction technology in Canada's prairie provinces Alberta and Saskatchewan.
In November 2023, the Canadian government launched the C$1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. The fund seeks to address gaps in the infrastructure required for the sustainable development of the nation’s critical minerals production, including battery metals like lithium.
Canada's efforts were rewarded in early 2024, when BloombergNEF gave the nation the top spot in the fourth edition of its Global Lithium-ion Battery Supply Chain Ranking.
At the end of 2024, the Canadian government’s Export Development Canada program pledged up to C$100 million in financing to Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1,OTC Pink:GTMLF) for the development of Ontario's first lithium mine at Seymour Lake.
8. Portugal
Lithium production: 380 metric tons
Portugal's lithium production remained flat in 2024 coming in at 380 metric tons, the same tally as the previous year. Output has declined drastically since 2021, when its lithium production reached 900 MT.
Most of Portugal's lithium comes from small-scale operations targeting quartz and feldspar. Despite this lithium-producing country’s comparatively low output, Portugal’s lithium reserves stand at 60,000 MT.
In September 2024, Savannah Resources (LSE:SAV,OTC Pink:SAVNF) delayed the start of lithium production at its Barroso project in Portugal to 2027, citing prolonged environmental approval processes and regulatory hurdles. The project has also received public backlash due to concerns about the environmental impact of lithium mining.
The project, set to be Western Europe’s first significant lithium mine, is projected to play a pivotal role in the EU’s ambitions of battery material self-sufficiency. Despite the setback, Savannah remains committed to advancing the development, emphasizing its role in strengthening Europe’s EV supply chain.
9. United States
Lithium production: Withheld
In the final place on this top lithium-producing countries list is the US, which has withheld production numbers to avoid disclosing proprietary company data. Its only output last year came from two operations: a Nevada-based brine operation, most likely in the Clayton Valley, which hosts Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, and the brine-sourced waste tailings of Utah-based US Magnesium, the largest primary magnesium producer in North America.
There are a handful of major lithium projects underway in the US, including Lithium Americas’ (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium claystone project, Piedmont Lithium's hard-rock lithium project and Standard Lithium’s (TSXV:SLI,OTCQX:STLHF) Arkansas Smackover lithium brine project.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
04 March
Jindalee Lithium Secures Funding to Advance One of the Largest Lithium Deposits in US
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) CEO Ian Rodger delves into the company’s strategy following the sale of a non-core asset and the significance of this transaction for the future development of Jindalee's flagship McDermitt lithium project in Oregon, US.
Watch the full interview with Ian Rodger, CEO of Jindalee Lithium, above.
27 February
Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project
Prophet River, British Columbia, Canada – Brownfields Exploration Project Strategic Metals – Germanium and Gallium
Rapid Lithium Limited (ASX:RLL) has announced Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project.
The Prophet River Project is located in British Columbia with prior exploration demonstrating the high-grade nature of the Zinc, Germanium and Gallium mineralisation:
- 21 previous drill holes completed with bulk samples from two zones graded up to 22.69% Zn, 40 g/t Ga, 1,500ppm Ge and 0.36% Pb*
- 100% interest in 2,110 Ha (21km2) covering the historic Cay Mine and surrounding prospective areas
- Germanium and Gallium are exceptionally high value strategic metals used in the technology sector, semi-conductors, fibre-optics, solar cells, magnets, batteries and LEDs with recent increases in commodity prices – China has banned the export of Germanium and Gallium making it a key strategic metal of high value
- Prophet River bulk samples reported some of the highest Germanium values recorded globally – a key strategic project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
26 February
ASX Listing and CEO Designate
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that it now expects the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing to launch in April and complete in May. While the ASX listing process is taking longer than initially expected, the Board and our advisers believe that waiting for a positive decision by the end of March on entering the streamlined direct negotiation process for the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for Laguna Verde and completing the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") will significantly strengthen our investment case in the Australian market.
The Company also recognises that, under ASX listing rules, it will now have to include 2024 year-end audited financials ("2024 Financials") in the ASX-listing Prospectus before the Prospectus can be published. The 2024 Financials are well-advanced and expected to be released by the Company before the end of March 2025, some three months earlier than normally planned so that the Prospectus can be finalised shortly thereafter. The Prospectus will also include results of the PFS, which is progressing well and is anticipated to be finalised and published in April.
The Company has been informed by Tony Esplin, nominated as CEO designate in November 2024, that he has reconsidered his position and, for personal reasons, will not be taking up his intended appointment as CEO. Mr Esplin's appointment was conditional on the successful listing of the Company on the ASX which is now expected to complete in May. The Company´s Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, will continue as interim CEO whilst the Board re-engages with alternative candidates as the CEO to lead CleanTech Lithium into its next phase of growth.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, CleanTech Lithium PLC commented:
"We believe that pushing out the ASX listing to include the resolution allowing the Company to enter direct negotiation with Government on the CEOL and results from the PFS will be taken positively by Australian investors. We regret that Tony has decided to withdraw from the proposed appointment as CEO, and we will start to re-engage with other high calibre candidates immediately."
The Board believes the ASX listing will enhance shareholder value and will provide further updates on the ASX listing and CEO search in due course.
Investor Webinar
CleanTech Lithium will be hosting a live webinar via the London Stock Exchange platform Spark Live on Wednesday 26th February. This webinar will begin at 13:00 GMT and investors can register for free via this link: https://shorturl.at/5020m
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +56 9 312 00081
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
24 February
Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) advises that the Company has sold its shareholding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM, Dynamic), raising $2.75M before costs.
Dynamic was formerly a Jindalee subsidiary which held Jindalee’s Australian exploration assets. Dynamic was spun out of the Company in January 2023 following a $7M IPO which included a priority entitlement to Jindalee shareholders1, leaving Jindalee as a pure play US lithium company focussed on the 100% owned McDermitt Project (McDermitt), one of the largest lithium deposits in the US and of global significance.
In mid-November 2024 Jindalee announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on McDermitt2. The PFS confirmed a 63 year life with the Project producing 1.8Mt Lithium Carbonate at C1 costs of US$8,670/t for the first 40 years and a 5 year payback. The PFS also noted excellent potential to reduce capital and operating costs as well as increase production at McDermitt.
Priority activities following completion of the PFS include engagement with potential funding partners and US Government agencies, together with investigation of opportunities to improve Project economics, permitting and community engagement. The proceeds from the Dynamic sale will enable these activities to be accelerated.
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented"This transaction is firmly aligned with our strategy of advancing McDermitt while preserving shareholder value. At a time when many lithium companies are struggling to raise capital, Jindalee’s ability to unlock funding from a non-core asset enables us to accelerate project development in a less dilutive way. History shows that projects advanced during downturns are best positioned to capture the upswing, and with lithium prices at unsustainable levels, a supply crunch is inevitable. This funding provides us the runway to progress key catalysts—including engagement with potential funding partners and US government agencies, project optimisation, and advancing permitting and community engagement. As one of the most advanced sedimentary lithium projects in the US, McDermitt is strategically positioned to benefit from the policy priorities of the new administration as the US moves to secure domestic supply of critical minerals."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
