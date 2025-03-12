Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
European Lithium Limited

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 45MT at 0.4% REO from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland, (see Table 1).

The MRE was prepared in 2016 for Rimbal Proprietary Limited and since acquiring the Tanbreez Project in 2022 is reporting the 2016 MRE.

The Tanbreez Fjord and the Tanbreez Hill rare-earth mineral sites are contained within a mineralised Kakortokite host unit covering an area of approximately 5km x 2.5km and 270 meters thick, estimated at 4.7 billion tonnes of Kakortokite. The host does not indicate any certainty of hosting mineralisation.

Tanbreez Project Acquisition

European Lithium first acquire a 5% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (Tanbreez) on 3 October 2022 and acquired a further 2.5% interest in Tanbreez on 6 February 2023. At this time, the investment of 7.5% in Tanbreez was not considered material to the Company and as such the MRE was not disclosed at the time of acquiring an interest in Tanbreez. In June 2024, Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CMC) entered into the Heads of Agreement with Rimbal Pty Ltd to acquire up to 92.5% in Tanbreez and have completed the initial investment and stage 1 interest to hold a 42.0% interest in Tanbreez. As of the date of this announcement, European Lithium and CMC hold a combined interest of 49.5% in Tanbreez. European Lithium is CMC's largest shareholder and as such now considers the Tanbreez Project to be material and as a result is announcing the Maiden MRE in this announcement following consultation with the ASX.

CMC has completed due diligence and is preparing a S-K 1300 Report for lodgement with the SEC in the United States of America. It has undertaken a recent drilling program for confirmation, extension and infill drilling to prepare the project for Mine Development Studies and anticipates assay results will be available in the near future.

The Company wishes to report The Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tanbreez Project located in Greenland. This estimate was prepared by Al Maynard and Associates Pty Ltd on 30 August 2016 in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. The authors of the report are independent consultants with a long experience with the project. They are qualified as `Competent Persons' under the JORC Code 2012 and the VALMIN Code 2015. The authors are P.A. Jones, BAppSc (App.Geol), MAusIMM, MAIG., and A.J. Maynard, BAppSc (Geol), MAIG MAusIMM.

The MRE report was commissioned by Rimbal Pty Ltd in 2016, a private company registered in Australia and not required to provide any disclosure. EUR subsequently acquired part of the Project in June 2024 and has now reported the MRE. The Mineral Resource Estimate provided by European Lithium for reference in accordance with ASX Listing Rules as a basis for further public disclosures relating to the Tanbreez Project.

The Mineral Resource Estimate has not been updated and no more recent estimates or data relevant to the reported mineralisation is available.

The estimate is conceptual in nature. It is based on extensive historic and Tanbreez exploration drilling (414 holes) coupled with the exposures in multiple creek sections. Investors should not place undue reliance on this information.

Overview of the Tanbreez Project

The Tanbreez Project is a significant critical minerals asset positioned to provide a sustainable, reliable and long-term rare earth supply for North America and Europe. Once operational, Tanbreez is expected to supply REEs to customers in the western hemisphere to support the production of a wide range of next-generation commercial products, as well as demand from the defence industry. The Tanbreez Project is expected to possess greater than 27% Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), which carry a much higher value than Light Rare Earth (LREEs). In an industry where competitors primarily target LREE, the Tanbreez Project is believed to be unique, not only due to its significant size, but also because of its HREE asset mix.

2016 Mineral Resource Estimate Summary

Table 1 2016 MRE for Inferred and Indicated Resource Estimate

The Tanbreez Project is favourably located in Southern Greenland and is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the project's area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Commenting on the 45MT MRE, Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of the Company, said:

" /am pleased to report Tanbreez has reached a significant milestone by declaring the MRE that now will allow our next results and drilling develop the initial resource to more tonnes and grade in the coming months"

"The deposit drilling only covers approximately 5% of the total project area and deeper and extension drilling will commence shortly to deliver an even higher resource"

"We are measuring the real potential for Tanbreez on the significant investment over the past 2 decades by Rimbal and this major discovery as my team take this amazing deposit into a world class REE development project".

`lam excited with more good news in the coming the months will be rewarding for all stakeholders as we achieve greater milestones on this important REE project for the western world"


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx: eurlithium stockslithium explorationLithium Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Download the PDF here.

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

Lithium periodic symbol and powder overlayed with world map.

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country

Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries are the top producers of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.

Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.

Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, and it is also essential for the energy storage sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver square with the lithium periodic symbol standing upright next to lithium metal.

Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries

Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.

About 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.

According to the US Geological Survey, lithium use in batteries has increased in recent years due to the use of rechargeable batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium CEO Ian Rodger.

Jindalee Lithium Secures Funding to Advance One of the Largest Lithium Deposits in US

Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) CEO Ian Rodger delves into the company’s strategy following the sale of a non-core asset and the significance of this transaction for the future development of Jindalee's flagship McDermitt lithium project in Oregon, US.

Watch the full interview with Ian Rodger, CEO of Jindalee Lithium, above.

Rapid Lithium

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

Prophet River, British Columbia, Canada – Brownfields Exploration Project Strategic Metals – Germanium and Gallium

Rapid Lithium Limited (ASX:RLL) has announced Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

ASX Listing and CEO Designate


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) advises that the Company has sold its shareholding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM, Dynamic), raising $2.75M before costs.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Copper Investing

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Forecast Points to Continued Platinum Shortage in 2025

Battery Metals Investing

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

silver investing

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

×