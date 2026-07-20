Magna Mining Inc. Opens the Market

Magna Mining Inc. Opens the Market

Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Magna Mining Inc. ("Magna Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: NICU) along with its other members, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Huffman
SVP, Capital Markets at Magna Mining Inc.
greg.huffman@magnamining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305775

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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