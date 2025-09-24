Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Results

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG ) (NYSE: MGA )

Magna International Inc.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 st , 2025 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/726766546
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire November 7 th , 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

OUR BUSINESS
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 164,000 employees across 338 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly. Roughly 46% of Magna's revenue comes from North America while Europe accounts for approximately 43%.

