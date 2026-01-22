Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2025 Results and 2026 Outlook Webcast

Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2025 Results and 2026 Outlook Webcast

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) 

Magna International Inc. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q4 & YEAR END 2025 RESULTS and 2026 OUTLOOK WEBCAST

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET
 
LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/415009297
     
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:   1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In:   1-646-307-1963
Conference ID:   9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
     
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 20, 2026
Toll-Free Dial-In:   1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In:   1-609-800-9909
Conference ID:   9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

magna-international-incmganyse-mga
MGA
The Conversation (0)
Magna International Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Keep Reading...
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Multi-kilometre target areas along strike at KalGold’s Lighthorse discovery

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’) is expanding its search radius around its new Lighthorse discovery after defining key target areas along strike that have never been drilled. Highlights: Analysis of the Lighthorse host sequence defines a north-south geological... Keep Reading...
Visible Gold in Outcrop

Visible Gold in Outcrop

Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) (Caprice or the Company) provides an update on its Cuddingwarra Gold Project (Cuddingwarra) located in Western Australia’s prolific Murchison Gold Fields (Murchison). Exploration has commenced with visible gold located in outcropping quartz reefs above a Caprice... Keep Reading...
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Systematic Aircore Drill Testing of High Potential Gold Targets Underway at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’) has commenced aircore drilling at two new exploration target areas within the Pinjin Gold Project on 9 October 2024 (Figure 1). Figure 1 – New drill areas (pink labels) that are the focus of the new drill program at Pinjin.... Keep Reading...
Magna Announces CAD Senior Notes Offering

Magna Announces CAD Senior Notes Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has entered into an agency agreement providing for the issuance, by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, of CAD$450... Keep Reading...
Magna Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Results

Magna Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Results

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024. A total of 230,328,916 Common Shares or 80.18% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

Related News

gold-investing

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

silver-investing

Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now

manganese-investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends for Manganese in 2026

gold-investing

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth