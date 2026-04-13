Magna International Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

Magna International Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) 

Magna International Inc.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/900636883
     
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:   1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In:   1-646-307-1963
Conference ID:   9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
     
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 8, 2026
Toll-Free Dial-In:   1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In:   1-609-800-9909
Conference ID:   9829976
     

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


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