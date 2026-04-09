Magna Announces Sale of Its Lighting and Rooftop Systems Businesses

Magna Announces Sale of Its Lighting and Rooftop Systems Businesses

  • Definitive agreements signed to divest Lighting and Rooftop Systems businesses
  • Businesses generated approximately $1.1 billion in combined global sales in 2025
  • Transactions expected to close in the second half of 2026  

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to divest its Lighting business through two separate transactions, as well as its Rooftop Systems business in a third transaction.

A global investment firm will acquire the Lighting operations serving front and rear lighting programs in North America, South America and China. A separate investment firm will acquire Magna's European Lighting and Rooftop Systems operations.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to actively managing our portfolio in line with our guiding principles," said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna Chief Executive Officer. "Magna will continue to focus on businesses that advance our long-term growth, margin, and return objectives. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for employees, customers, and all other stakeholders."

The Lighting and Rooftop Systems businesses are part of Magna's Power & Vision segment and generated approximately $1 billion and $100 million in global sales, respectively, in 2025.

All three transactions are expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Magna does not expect the divestitures to impact its 2026 adjusted earnings per diluted share outlook as previously issued.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.​

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.


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