Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

MAG Silver Announces Robust Updated Technical Report for Juanicipio

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR, the Juanicipio Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves NI 43-101 Technical Report (the " 2024 Technical Report " or the " Report ") for the Juanicipio Mine (44% MAG, 56% Fresnillo plc, the mine operator) located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). The Report was prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd. (" AMC ") of Vancouver, with assistance from Knight Piésold and Co. (" KP "), both independent consultants, on behalf of MAG. This Report provides an update to the "MAG Silver Juanicipio NI 43-101 Technical Report, Amended and Restated, Zacatecas State, Mexico" 2017 Technical Report by AMC. Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are current as of May 31, 2023. The Report has an effective date of March 4, 2024.The monetary values shown in the Report are in US dollars ($) and on a 100% basis unless stated otherwise.

MAG Silver Comments on Technical Report Highlights:

  • Robust economics; after tax NPV 5% of $1.2 billion – The Report reflects the strength of Juanicipio's economics over an initial 13-year life of mine (" LOM ") generating an annual average free cashflow of over $130 million (" M ") at pricing of $22/oz silver and $1,750/oz gold. Payable production is 93 million ounces (" Moz ") of silver, 557 thousand ounces (" koz ") of gold, 719 million pounds (" Mlbs ") of lead and 991 Mlbs of Zinc.
  • 33% growth in Mineral Resources (from 2017 PEA) with high potential to increase – Substantial growth in Measured and Indicated (" M&I ") Mineral Resources to 17.0 million tonnes (" Mt ") at grades of 310 grams per tonne (" g/t ") silver, 1.86 g/t gold, 2.89% lead and 5.32% zinc. Extensive near-term upside potential is highlighted with 16% growth in Inferred Mineral Resources of 14.1 Mt at grades of 236 g/t silver, 1.06 g/t gold, 2.41% lead and 6.12% zinc, most of which are in Valdecañas and its splays, which largely remain open.
  • Inaugural Mineral Reserve estimate significantly increases economic confidence – 15.4Mt of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at grades of 248 g/t silver, 1.58 g/t gold, 2.64% lead and 4.80% zinc (628 g/t silver equivalent (" AgEq ") providing a strong foundation for the highly derisked initial 13-year LOM specifically in the first years where silver grades are high.
  • Simplified and robust underground production plan – Based on actual production achieved (to May 31, 2023) part way through ramp-up maintaining a conservative approach to production at an annual average of approximately 1.3 million tonnes per annum (" Mtpa "). Stoping is largely (>90%) from longhole with some cut and fill (
  • Efficient mine plan and milling complex in action – Juanicipio has demonstrated consistent improvement in mining and milling performance over the ramp up period coupled with improving metal recovery. Grounded in real-world production data this establishes a springboard for further optimization efforts.
  • Exploration upside – In addition to near mine exploration potential, the overall 7,679 Ha Juanicipio property remains largely unexplored with high potential for discovery of new mineralization. Of the remaining 95% of the property outside of the mine area, only the Los Tajos and Mesa Grande areas have had initial drill testing. Drilling in both these areas has proven the geological foundation for discovery including lithologies, alteration and geochemical signatures and the interception of narrow high-level mineralized epithermal veins. Triunfo, 10 km south of the mine, a vast area displaying strong evidence for silica cap, not unlike that of Valdecañas, is also a high priority target. With strategic drilling plans in place, the Company aims to unlock additional value from the extensive land holdings.

"The 2024 Technical Report reaffirms Juanicipio as a generational and premier silver mining asset. Bringing Juanicipio online in 2023 was the culmination of a series of successes since the discovery of Valdecañas in 2005. With the Report reflecting the mine's startup phase, our focus now shifts to optimizing operations as Juanicipio enters steady-state. We are strategically positioned for sustained success with a robust production profile, compelling economics and significant exploration potential. In the short term, we anticipate resource conversion to prolong high-grade silver production and mine life. Looking ahead, this district scale project remains 95% unexplored with multiple potentially high impact targets identified ," said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG. "Juanicipio remains well positioned for enduring success and a cornerstone of MAG's strategy as we continue to maximise its value and foster Company growth."

Table 1: 2024 Technical Report key economic assumptions and results

Juanicipio deposit Unit 2023 LOM evaluation
Total ore kt 15,356
Gold grade 1 g/t 1.58
Silver grade 1 g/t 248
Lead grade 1 % 2.64
Zinc grade 1 % 4.80
Gold recovery 1 % 84.4
Silver recovery 1 % 86.6
Lead recovery 1 % 86.8
Zinc recovery 1 % 72.3
Gold price $/oz 1,750
Silver price $/oz 22.00
Lead price $/lb 1.00
Zinc price $/lb 1.15
Gross revenue $M 4,879
Selling costs 2 $M 773
Management fee $M 158
Capital costs $M 453
Operating costs (total) 3 $M 1,318
Operating costs (total) 3 $/t 85.85
Cumulative pre-tax net cash flow 4 $M 2,116
Cumulative post-tax net cash flow 4 $M 1,570
Pre-tax NPV @ 5% discount rate 5 $M 1,656
Post-tax NPV @ 5% discount rate 5 $M 1,224

Notes:
- Numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.
- Exchange rate MXP19:US$1. Metal prices: gold - $1750/oz; silver 22/oz; lead - $1.00/lb; zinc - $1.15/lb.
1 Life-of-mine (LOM) average recoveries to concentrates.
2 Selling costs include penalties, treatment, transportation, and refining costs.
3 Includes mine operating costs, milling, and mine G&A.
4 Undiscounted from 1 June 2023. Cash flow after employee profit sharing benefit (PTU).
5 Discounted from 1 June 2023. Depreciation expenses of $453M (for the remaining project and sustaining capital), and sunk costs of $840M (prior to 31 May 2023) are recognized in the tax calculations.

Mineral Resource Estimates

M&I Mineral Resource estimates (Table 2) are reported for the Valdecañas Vein, which constitutes the majority of the identified mineralized material. Inferred Mineral Resource estimates (Table 2) are reported for the balance of the Valdecañas Vein, as well as its hangingwall and footwall splays (Ramal 1, Anticipada and Pre-Anticipada), the orthogonal Venadas Vein, and for the Juanicipio Vein where the first discovery was made. This estimate is dated May 31, 2023 and supersedes the previous estimate outlined in the 2017 AMC Technical Report.

The new estimates show a significant increase of tonnage, contained metal and most importantly confidence in both M&I of 33%, including what has been mined to May 31, 2023, and for the first time includes Measured Resources. Likewise, expansion and infill drilling since the last Technical Report has also increased Inferred Mineral Resources by 16% with the majority of that coming from the East and West Dilatant Zones (see press release dated August 5, 2021) and the growing hangingwall Anticipada Vein.

Table 2: Juanicipio Mineral Resources at 31 May 2023 (100% basis)

Resource category
Cut-off grade
Quantity Grade Contained metal
Tonnes
(kt) 		Au
(g/t) 		Ag
(g/t) 		Pb
(%) 		Zn
(%) 		Au
(koz) 		Ag
(koz) 		Pb
(kt) 		Zn
(kt)
Measured 209 g/t Ag Eq
1,441 2.19 780 1.42 2.70 102 36,130 20 39
Indicated 15,555 1.83 266 3.03 5.56 916 133,039 472 865
Measured & Indicated 16,996 1.86 310 2.89 5.32 1,017 169,169 492 904
Inferred 14,051 1.06 236 2.41 6.12 480 106,676 339 860

Notes:

  • CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting.
  • Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
  • Mineral Resources are reported at or above a cut-off grade of 209 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq), equivalent to $96.9 NSR. While a 3 m minimum width is applied and blocks above the cut-off grade are largely contiguous mineable shapes have not been defined, which may result in the tonnes of underground Mineral Resources being slightly exaggerated.
  • Mineral Resources are reported at values based on metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery assumptions, mining costs, processing costs, general and administrative (G&A) costs, and variable smelting and transportation costs.
  • Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of metal equivalent values are gold (US$1,450.00/oz), silver (US$20.00/oz), lead (US$0.90/lb), and zinc (US$1.15/lb).
  • Assumed metal recoveries of 75.84%, 87.06%, 86.33% and 74.48% for Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn, respectively and on NSR factors of US$30.71/g Au, US$0.46/g Ag, US$15.01/% Pb and US$11.36/% Zn.
  • Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% basis. The MAG share is 44%.
  • Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
  • The Mineral Resources were estimated by Fresnillo. Mr John Morton Shannon, P.Geo. (EGBC #32865), has reviewed the Mineral Resources and takes QP responsibility.

Source: AMC based on Fresnillo data, 2023.

Mineral Reserve Estimates

Table 3 shows the reported inaugural Mineral Reserve estimate for the Juanicipio Mine and forms the basis for the initial 13-year mine life plan outlined in the Technical Report and highlighted in this release. The Reserves of Proven and Probable incorporate Measured and Indicated Resources respectively and apply a cut-off value that considers mining, processing, and general and administration costs, with a variable trucking cost for each mining block. Mineral Reserves are largely reported above a value of $122/t ore for longhole stopes which represents >90% of the mine plan and $150/t ore for cut and fill stopes.

Table 3: Summary of Mineral Reserves as of 31 May 2023 (100% basis)

Reserve category
Cut-off grade
Quantity Grade Contained metal
Tonnes
(kt) 		Au
(g/t) 		Ag
(g/t) 		Pb
(%) 		Zn
(%) 		Au
(koz) 		Ag
(koz) 		Pb
(kt) 		Zn
(kt)
Proven 277 g/t AgEq
735 1.48 545 1.05 1.99 35 12,865 8 15
Probable 14,622 1.59 233 2.72 4.94 746 109,357 398 722
Proven and Probable 15,356 1.58 248 2.64 4.80 781 122,221 406 736

Notes:

  • CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting.
  • All ﬁgures rounded to reﬂect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Mineral Reserves are reported at a cut-off value based on metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery assumptions, mining costs, processing costs, G&A costs, sustaining capital costs, and variable trucking costs.
  • NSR values are calculated as:
    • NSR = 30.71*Au+0.46*Ag+15.01*Pb+11.36*Zn. Units Au (g/t), Ag (g/t), Pb (%), Zn (%).
    • NSR factors are based on metal prices of $1,450/oz Au, $20.00/oz Ag, $0.90/lb Pb, and $1.15/lb Zn and estimated recoveries of 75.84% Au, 87.06% Ag, 86.33% Pb, and 74.48% Zn.
    • Payable metal assumptions for Au are 95% for lead concentrates, and 65% for zinc concentrate; for Ag: 95% for lead concentrates, and 70% for zinc concentrate. Lead 95% payable and zinc 85% payable.
    • The all-inclusive operating costs for longhole stopes and cut-and-fill stopes are $122/tonne and $150/tonne respectively (277 g/t AgEq based on weighted average for mining method). The marginal stope cut-off value is generally above $121/t for cut-and-fill and $93/t for longhole stopes.
    • Projected stope hangingwall and footwall dilution (ELOS) was included in the stope optimization process. The dilution thickness for stope hangingwall and footwall varies by mining method.
    • Additional operational mucking dilution of 0.5 m for longhole and cut-and-fill stopes is applied to the Mineral Reserve calculation. An extra endwall dilution for longhole stopes is assumed as 0.50 m.
    • Mining recovery factors are 95% for longhole stopes and 98% for cut-and-fill stopes. Mining recovery factor for ore drive development is 99%. Mining recovery factor for both sill pillars and rib pillars is 0%.
    • Exchange rate of 19 MXP to US$1.
    • The Mineral Reserves were estimated by Fresnillo. Mr Paul Salmenmaki P.Eng. (EGBC #40227), has reviewed the estimates and accepts QP responsibility for them.
  • Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
  • Note reported on a 100% basis and MAG Silver owns 44% of Minera Juanicipio.

Source: AMC / Fresnillo, 2023.

Current Mine Plan

The mine is accessed via twin declines in the Sierra Valdecañas and a (conveyor) decline near the process plant in the Linares valley to the top of the mineralization. The declines split into three internal footwall ramp systems that access the ore on a 20 m sub-level spacing, with central accesses and footwall drives to the mineralization. Level to level stopes floor to floor are mined from the extents inwards to the central access (retreat) with rock fill placed within 20 m of the retreating face. Truck haulage is currently used for transporting ore and waste, however the installation of a conveyor in the conveyor ramp in 2024 to 2025 has been approved and will become the primary method for transporting ore from underground to the process plant.

All scheduling is carried out using Enhanced Production Scheduling (" EPS ") software. During EPS scheduling, additional dilution ranging from 1% to 5% for mucking and other sources, as well as mining recovery factors of 95% for longhole stoping and 98% for cut and fill. The schedule (Table 4) uses development advance rates in main ramps and lateral drifting in ore of 90 m/month and 50 m/month respectively. Nameplate ore processing capacity of 4,000 tpd was achieved in Q3 2023, averaging about 3,700 tpd in the latter part of the 2023 (approximately 1.3 Mtpa). Optimization and efficiency improvements in underground productivity, equipment utilisation and mining methods are in progress. Mine operations are currently in a ramp-up stage.

Table 4: Mine production schedule by year

Description 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029
Ore tonnes (t) 360 1,285 1,303 1,294 1,300 1,318 1,297
Au (g/t) 1.26 1.45 1.50 1.59 1.53 1.93 1.65
Ag (g/t) 620 403 373 300 287 198 155
Pb (%) 1.62 1.44 1.57 2.18 3.09 3.46 3.03
Zn (%) 3.27 2.76 2.70 3.71 5.10 6.15 5.39
Fe (%) 6.67 6.46 6.77 7.33 6.88 6.54 6.76
Description 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 Total
Ore tonnes (t) 1,308 1,309 1,308 1,302 1,272 702 15,356
Au (g/t) 1.61 1.66 1.61 1.51 1.37 1.72 1.58
Ag (g/t) 198 169 200 245 135 172 248
Pb (%) 2.97 2.65 2.82 3.13 2.72 3.11 2.64
Zn (%) 4.89 5.20 4.92 5.75 5.87 6.15 4.80
Fe (%) 6.65 6.56 6.58 6.10 5.39 6.38 6.54

Source: Fresnillo, 2023.

Process Plant

The Juanicipio plant was designed with a nominal capacity of 4,000 tpd and consists of a comminution circuit with primary crushing and a semi-autogenous grinding mill and ball mill, followed by sequential flotation to produce a silver-rich lead, zinc and gold-silver-bearing pyrite concentrates. Operations commenced in March 2023, with commercial production declared in June 2023 and nameplate processing achieved in September 2023.

Commissioning and ramp-up have gone well, with the plant achieving designed throughput in line with expectations. Silver, lead and zinc recovery and concentrate grades are and continue to improve with time and optimisation efforts. January 2024 recoveries were 90.0%, 74.0%, 89.5% and 78.5% for silver, gold, lead and zinc respectively. Gold recovery has improved as ramp-up and circuit optimizations, including the February startup of the Knelson concentrator, have progressed. Continual testing and process optimisation is ongoing to maximize recovery and concentrate grades.

Table 5: Average mill recoveries used to estimate production in the financial model

Gold Silver Lead Zinc
Mill recovery 84.4% 86.6% 86.8% 72.3%


Project infrastructure

A 6.5 km access road, mostly over hilly terrain, accesses the main declines portal site from the mill, with the plant site being connected to the main highway by a 1.4 km road. Both the 1.4 km two lane sealed road, which is suitable for use by heavy vehicles, and the access road to the main portals area are fully constructed and in operation.

Power is currently supplied to a main substation at the processing site via a 115 kilovolt (" kV ") overhead power line connected to the state-owned power grid. From the mill, a 13.2 kV power line has been extended to the conveyor drive, with a similar line to the main mine portals location.

With completion of a Reverse Osmosis plant in 2023 and optimizing the consumption of treated municipal wastewater, all process water requirements are satisfied through the exclusive use of treated wastewater. Potable water is purchased from local providers as required.

Detailed design of the tailings storage facility (" TSF ") for the project was undertaken by Knight Piésold. It is estimated that the Juanicipio processing plant will produce approximately 12.2 Mt of tailings for surface storage over the anticipated initial mine life of approximately 13 years. Mill tailings will be discharged to a TSF which has a total volume capacity of approximately 8.5 Mt as currently designed. It is envisaged that the remaining required tailings storage will come from potential deepening of the Cell 2 basin (currently being pursued), a future expansion to the TSF through construction of an adjacent cell, and / or from a vertical raise of the dam. The Qualified Person (" QP ") understands that all permitting documentation for construction of Cell 2 has been submitted and is expected to be approved in Q1 2024.

Truck haulage is currently used for transporting ore and waste from the mine workings to surface. Development waste is either hauled to surface by trucks via the twin access declines or placed directly into stopes as backfill. Once the conveyor system to surface is in operation, ore transport from various mining levels will be by truck haulage to the crusher on 1950 relative level (" RL "). The crushed material will then be placed on a load-out belt that feeds the first of two sequential underground conveyors that bring the material to surface. At surface, a third conveyor delivers the material to an 8,000 t capacity stockpile that is adjacent to the mill.

Although the main maintenance workshop is located on surface, all major scheduled planned maintenance and rebuilds will take place in the underground workshop. The underground workshop is located on 1850 Level and has multiple service bays with overhead cranes.

There are two temporary pump stations already in operation that together can handle 2,500 gallons per minute (" gpm "). The main pump station on 1850 Level has three pumps installed with a fourth available on stand-by. The current capacity is 5,000 gpm. A second permanent pump station is planned for 1650 Level that will pump to the 1850 Level station. A further main pump station is planned for the bottom of the mine (1250 Level) with a capacity of 2,500 gpm. It is estimated that the current and planned pump stations should provide sufficient capacity for the life of the mine.

The overall plan for handling groundwater is an advanced dewatering strategy that will largely depend on accessing the lower levels of the mine well ahead of stope production. This early development approach provides a means for installing a series of dewatering holes and sumps that will dewater sections of the mine prior to production mining. In 2023, the majority of Juanicipio process and operational water requirements was sourced from dewatering underground workings, with the water used primarily for mine development and dust control. Juanicipio also purchased potable well water from third parties for mine development and domestic use.

Environmental and permitting

Environmental investigations included baseline assessments and initial studies required under Mexican Environmental Laws, inclusive of a Regional Environmental Impact Statement (MIA-R) are up to date. Fresnillo, on behalf of Minera Juanicipio, has confirmed that the project does not have any environmental obligations or liabilities identified to date.

Key permits and licenses for the project are in place and Fresnillo has indicated that all the land included in the design and operation of the Juanicipio Mine has been purchased.

Operating costs and capital costs

The operating costs used for the evaluation of project economics are based on actual operating costs and benchmark costs for similar operations in the area. Average LOM operating costs from the latest cost model for the 2023 Mineral Reserves are summarized as follows:

  • Mining - $63.32/t ore
  • Processing - $12.15/t ore
  • General and Administration- $10.38/t ore
  • Total operating cost - $85.85/t ore

For cut-off purposes, the average cut-off values used were $122/t for longhole stopes and $150/t for cut-and-fill stopes to also cover the LOM sustaining capital costs for mining, processing, and G&A; and the operating management fee (totalling $36/t).

Fresnillo has advanced the project through detailed engineering, project construction, and initial mine development and stoping leading to achievement of commercial production in mid-2023. Internal estimates for the remaining Juanicipio capital, inclusive of sustaining capital and as of 31 May 2023, total $453M.

The key aspects of the remaining project and LOM sustaining capital cost estimate ($413M) includes lateral and vertical development as well as project capital requirements ($40M) for remaining surface and underground infrastructure items (e.g. underground to surface conveyor system, tailings facility, etc.).

Economics

Using the referenced production projections and cost estimates, Juanicipio has a post-tax NPV 5% of $1,224M (pre-tax $1,656M). Project economics are shown to be most sensitive to silver price and silver grade, followed by operating costs.

Qualified Persons: All scientific or technical information in this press release including assay results referred to, and mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of the following:

  • P. Salmenmaki, P.Eng.
  • R. Chesher, FAusIMM (CPMET)
  • M. Molavi, P.Eng.
  • J. M. Shannon, P.Geo.
  • C. Stewart, P.Geo.
    all of AMC, and:
  • G. Dominguez, P.E., independent consultant of KP.

All are "Qualified Persons" for purposes of NI 43-101.

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tpd Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

Unless otherwise indicated, technical disclosure included herein, including the use of the terms "Mineral Resources" and "Mineral Reserves" and all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates contained in such technical disclosure has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the " CIM ") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the " CIM Definition Standards "). NI 43-101 is an instrument developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (the " SEC Modernization Rules "). The Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and provides disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, information contained in this press release may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had the Company prepared the Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

"Inferred Mineral Resources" are Mineral Resources for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. "Inferred Mineral Resources" are based on limited information and have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility, although it is reasonably expected that the majority of "Inferred Mineral Resources" could be upgraded to "Indicated Mineral Resources" with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them to enable them to be categorized as Mineral Resources and, accordingly, may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, or economic studies except for a Preliminary Economic Assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Resources do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release, including any information relating to MAG's future oriented financial information, are "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred as "forward-looking statements"), including the "safe harbour" provisions of provincial securities legislation, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • statements that address achieving the nameplate 4,000 tpd milling rate at Juanicipio;
  • statements that address our expectations regarding exploration and drilling;
  • statements regarding production expectations and nameplate;
  • statements regarding the additional information from future drill programs;
  • estimated future exploration and development operations and corresponding expenditures and other expenses for specific operations;
  • the Company's expectations regarding the tailings storage facility at Juanicipio;
  • the Company's estimation of tailings production and waste;
  • the expected capital, sustaining capital and working capital requirements at Juanicipio;
  • the anticipated operations of the processing plant at Juanicipio and the related impacts on production for the current financial year;
  • expected upside from additional exploration;
  • expectations relating to permits and license; and
  • other future events or developments.

When used in this release, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events of performance (often but not always using words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "project", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions), as they relate to the Company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. Assumptions underlying the Company's expectations regarding forward-looking statements contained in this release include, among others: MAG's ability to carry on its various exploration and development activities including project development timelines, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, the price of the minerals produced, the costs of operating, exploration and development expenditures, the impact on operations of changes to the Mexican tax and legal regimes, MAG's ability to obtain adequate financing, outbreaks or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally.

Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including amongst others: estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves being based on interpretation and assumptions which are inherently imprecise; no guarantee that licenses and permits required to conduct business will be obtained, which may result in an impairment or loss in the Company's mineral properties; rights to use the surface of the Company's mineral properties are not guaranteed; the properties in which the Company has an interest are located primarily in Mexico; economic and political instability may affect the Company's business; community relations may affect the Company's business, including its interest in Juanicipio; adequate funding may not be available, resulting in the possible loss or dilution of the Company's interests in its properties; substantial expenditures are required for commercial operations and if financing for such expenditures is not available on acceptable terms, the Company may not be able to justify commercial operations; uncertainties and risks relating to the operation of the Juanicipio Mine; the Company's capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns are based on certain assumptions which may prove to be inaccurate; Juanicipio capital requirements contemplated in the 2024 Technical Report are subject to volatility and uncertainty; Mineral projects, such as Juanicipio, are uncertain and it is possible that actual capital and operating costs and economic returns will differ significantly from those estimated for project production; the Juanicipio Mine plan and design and the financial results may not be consistent with the 2024 Technical Report; the continued operation of Juanicipio may be adversely impacted by a lack of access to a skilled workforce; labour risks; the continued operation of Juanicipio may be adversely impacted by lack of access and availability of infrastructure, power and water, and other matters; risks related to the Company's decision to participate in the development, exploration, processing and production of the Juanicipio Mine; the Company may encounter certain transportation and refining risks that could have a negative impact on its operations; the Company's mineral properties are subject to title risk and any challenge to the title to any of such properties may have a negative impact on the Company; risks related to potential Indigenous rights claims made against the Company's mineral properties and the complex nature of such claims; title opinions provide no guarantee of title and any challenge to the title to any properties may have may have a negative impact on the Company; title to the properties in which the Company has an interest that are not registered in the name of the Company may result in potential title disputes having a negative impact on the Company; the Company being a minority shareholder and non-operator of Juanicipio and therefore is dependent on, and subject to, the decisions of the majority shareholder and operator of Juanicipio; the Company holds its Juanicipio interest through a minority shareholding in the Juanicipio Entities and therefore may be adversely impacted by disputes amongst the shareholders; risks related to the highly competitive nature of the mineral exploration industry; tailings storage facility / permit risks; risks related to natural disasters; the Company may face equipment shortages, access restrictions and a lack of infrastructure; the Company is dependent on its key personnel, none of whom are insured by the Company; foreign currency fluctuations and inflationary pressures may have a negative impact on the Company's financial position and results; risks related to amendments to the Federal Mining Law; the Company's activities within Mexico are subject to extensive laws and regulations governed by Mexican regulators; as well as those risks more particularly described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .

LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14 


For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MAG SilverMAG:CAMAGSilver Investing
MAG:CA,MAG
The Conversation (0)

First Majestic Announces Commencement of Bullion Sales from First Mint

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the completed commissioning and commencement of bullion sales from its 100% owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC ("First Mint"). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint vertically integrates a manufacturing plant for investment-grade fine silver bullion into the First Majestic portfolio.

In line with First Majestic's commitment to environmental and community stewardship, First Mint operates state-of-the-art machines that require less electricity and do not release gas emissions compared to traditional minting processes. The eco-friendly and high efficiency production line allows the mint to produce over 10% of the Company's current silver production coming from the Mexican operations. Plans are currently underway to expand the operation by adding additional equipment and personnel as required.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Offer for OreCorp Lapsed

Trading Symbol:
TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (" Silvercorp " or the " Company ") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announced today that, further to its off-market takeover bid (the " Offer ") for all of the ordinary shares in OreCorp Limited (" OreCorp ") (ASX:ORR), Silvercorp did not satisfy the 50.1% minimum acceptance condition prior to the close of the Offer on March 22, 2024 and elected not to exercise its "right to match" a competing offer for OreCorp. Silvercorp will remain entitled to payment of a break fee of approximately AUD$2.8 million in certain circumstances, as set out in the BID.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Provides Notice of Updated Juanicipio Technical Report

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) (" MAG ", or the "Company ") announces that it will release results from its updated Juanicipio Technical Report (the " Report ") on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. A conference call will be held to discuss the results of the Report on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference call dial-in numbers:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending Gold Forum Europe 2024 which is being held at the Park Hyatt in Zürich, Switzerland, from April 8 to 10, 2024.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Tuesday, April 9 at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time in Ballroom 3.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Krauth, silver flakes.

Peter Krauth: Silver's Time Will Come, Why Price Hasn't Moved (Yet)

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor, provided his latest thoughts on the silver market, honing in on his theory for why the metal's price hasn't risen in the face of substantial deficits for the last several years.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he acknowledged investors' frustration with the metal's price — despite four years of consecutive supply shortfalls, it has largely gone sideways.

"You've got three aspects to this," Krauth explained. "You've got industrial ... supply — this goes to users that make solar panels, that do electronics, all sorts of things like that. You've got the investment side of it, so people who are actually buying physical coins and silver. And then you've got sort of this area where, when there is oversupply in a given year, that gets shunted into the inventories of things like the futures exchanges, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), for example."

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports 2023 Annual Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A"), please see the Company's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") at ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)

  • MAG reported net income of $48,659 ($0.47 per share) driven by income from Juanicipio (equity accounted) of $65,099 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $97,480 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

  • MAG reported net income of $15,694 ($0.15 per share) driven by income from Juanicipio (equity accounted) of $21,069 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $29,787 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

  • A total of 346,766 tonnes of mineralized material at a silver head grade of 467 grams per tonne ("g/t") was processed at Juanicipio during the fourth quarter. Milling performance for 2023 totalled 1,268,757 tonnes at a head grade of 472 g/t.

  • Juanicipio achieved silver production of 4.5 million ounces during the fourth quarter. Silver production for 2023 totalled 16.8 million ounces.

  • Juanicipio continued to capitalize on available milling capacity at the Saucito plant (100% Fresnillo owned) to maintain processing rates during periods of maintenance. Approximately 5% of the material processed during the fourth quarter was processed through the Saucito plant.

  • Juanicipio delivered robust cost performance with cash cost 2 of $3.76 per silver ounce sold and all-in sustaining cost 2 of $9.17 per silver ounce sold in the fourth quarter.
  • Juanicipio generated strong operating cash flow of $84,038 and free cash flow 2 of $61,993 in the fourth quarter. Operating cash flow and free cash flow 2 for 2023 totalled $145,064 and $60,814, respectively.

  • At the end of the year, Juanicipio held cash balances of $42,913, representing an increase of $41,811 over 2022, driven by strong operating cash flows.

  • Juanicipio returned a total of $18,765 in interest and loan principal repayments to MAG during the fourth quarter. Interest and loan principal repayments returned to MAG during 2023 totalled $33,354.

  • MAG concluded a $40,000 senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with the Bank of Montreal on October 4, 2023.

  • Effective June 20, 2023, MAG was included in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index which is tracked by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.

CORPORATE

  • In September the Company published its second annual sustainability report underscoring its commitment to transparency with its stakeholders while providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") commitments, practices and performance for the 2022 year. The 2022 sustainability report is supported by the MAG Silver 2022 ESG Data Table which discloses MAG's historical ESG performance data.

  • During early 2024, as part of the Company's longer term succession planning, Dr. Lex Lambeck was promoted to the position of Vice President, Exploration. Lex has been the project manager for the Deer Trail Project in Utah since it was acquired by MAG in 2019, led by Dr. Peter Megaw. Lex's leadership was instrumental in the application of the "Hub and Spoke" thesis at Deer Trail as well as the Carissa discovery demonstrating his strong skills in generative exploration in district scale settings which will be invaluable in overseeing the Company's portfolio of exploration properties, including exploration at Juanicipio.

  • Marc Turcotte, with his almost 10 years experience at MAG as Vice President, Corporate Development, was promoted to the position of Chief Development Officer. In this broader executive role, Marc will leverage his proven track record in identifying unique situations to zero-in-on and assess inorganic growth opportunities aligned with the Company's commitment to continued Tier-1 growth and expansion. Marc was the architect of the consolidation of the Deer Trail project in Utah as well as the catalyst behind the acquisition of Gatling Exploration which brought the Larder project into MAG's portfolio of high quality, high impact exploration properties.

  • Tom Peregoodoff was appointed to the Board of Directors of MAG effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Peregoodoff will fill the vacancy to be created by the planned retirement in June 2024 of Dan MacInnis, who does not plan to seek re-election at the Company's 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders. Tom brings with him over 30 years of industry knowledge and leadership and has extensive experience in all aspects and stages of the global mining business, specializing in mineral exploration.

EXPLORATION

  • Juanicipio:
    • Infill drilling at Juanicipio continued in 2023, with one rig on surface and one underground with the goal of upgrading and expanding the Valdecañas Vein System at depth and further defining areas to be mined in the near to mid-term.
    • During 2023, 13,273 metres (three months ended December 31, 2023: nil metres) and 22,015 metres (three months ended December 31, 2023: 6,686 metres), were drilled from surface and underground respectively. Drilling for the year, both surface and underground, was infill in nature and continues to confirm defined mineralization.

  • Deer Trail Project, Utah:
    • Results from the 12,157 metres in surface-based Phase 2 drilling on the Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit project were reported on January 17, 2023 and August 3, 2023 (see news releases dated January 17, 2023 and August 3, 2023 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca ).
    • On May 29, 2023 MAG started a Phase 3 drilling program focused on up to three porphyry "hub" targets thought to be the source of the manto, skarn and epithermal mineralization and extensive alteration throughout the project area including that at the Deer Trail and Carissa zones. An early onset of winter snowfall impacted the commencement of the third porphyry "hub" target which is expected to be drilled next season and drilling has shifted to offset the Carissa discovery and test other high-potential targets.
    • During 2023, 5,525 metres (three months ended December 31, 2023: 1,609 metres) were drilled at high elevation with final results and interpretation pending.

  • Larder Project, Ontario:
    • On July 12, 2023 drilling resumed at the Larder Project to test additional targets by the end of the year on the Cheminis and Bear areas. During 2023 17,504 metres were drilled at Swansea, Cheminis and Bear.
    • Cheminis Success: The magnetotellurics survey carried out in the summer of 2023 enabled modelling of the south volcanic gold zone at Cheminis and is proving to be applicable elsewhere across the property. Drilling in three successive Cheminis drillholes (GAT-23-019, 020A, and 021B, see Table 1 below) intersected grades of 1.1 to 20.3 g/t gold over core lengths of 0.6 - 11.1 metres demonstrating continuity. This also extended the gold-hosting mine sequence down to 700 metres below surface, more than 370 metres below the deepest workings in this portion of the Cadillac-Larder Break. Incorporating these results into the model should enhance predictability in follow-up drilling.
    • Bear Success: Increased predictability has led to continued success and further definition of the North Bear zone, especially in hole GAT-23-022NA (see Table 1 below) which cut 5.1 metres grading 4.6 g/t gold (including a high-grade zone of 1.4 metre grading 16.2 g/t gold). These intercepts extend gold mineralization to 650 metres below surface, and it remains open in all directions.

Table 1: 2023 Larder Drillholes Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) 1 Gold (g/t) Lithology Target/Zone
GAT-23-019 767.00 776.50 9.50 2.1 Mafic Volcanics South Cheminis Mine Sequence Zone
Including 767.40 768.80 1.40 5.1 South Volcanics South Cheminis Mine Sequence Zone
Including 767.80 768.00 0.30 11.0 South Volcanics South Cheminis Mine Sequence Zone
and 945.00 955.00 10.00 1.1 Green Komatiites North Cheminis Zone
Including 946.00 949.50 3.50 2.1 Green Komatiites North Cheminis Zone
GAT-23-020A 605.30 605.90 0.60 9.4 Quartz Vein & South Volcanics South Cheminis Zone
and 672.90 678.80 5.90 3.5 Komatiite-Syenite Contact North Cheminis Zone
Including 676.30 678.80 2.50 6.3 Komatiite-Syenite Contact North Cheminis Zone
Including 678.30 678.80 0.50 20.3 Green Komatiite-Syenite Contact North Cheminis Zone
GAT-23-021B 757.40 768.50 11.10 3.2 Brecciated South Volcanics with Graphite South Cheminis Mine Sequence Zone
Including 766.00 768.00 2.00 10.2 South Volcanics South Cheminis Mine Sequence Zone
GAT-23-022NA 784.60 785.50 0.90 6.0 Green Komatiites North Bear Zone
and 789.50 794.60 5.10 4.6 Green Komatiite with Graphite North Bear Zone
Including 790.30 791.70 1.40 16.2 Quartz Vein with Graphite North Bear Zone
Including 791.20 793.70 0.50 33.8 Quartz Vein with Graphite North Bear Zone
and 939.50 940.20 0.70 5.7 South Volcanics South Bear Zone


JUANICIPIO RESULTS

All results of Juanicipio in this section are on a 100% basis, unless otherwise noted.

Operating Performance

The following table and subsequent discussion provide a summary of the operating performance of Juanicipio for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Key mine performance data of Juanicipio (100% basis) Year ended
December 31, December 31,
2023 2022
Metres developed (m) 14,864 12,999
Material mined (t) 1,097,289 792,693
Material processed (t) 1,268,757 646,148
Silver head grade (g/t) 472 520
Gold head grade (g/t) 1.27 1.39
Lead head grade (%) 1.14 % 0.90 %
Zinc head grade (%) 2.05 % 1.72 %
Silver payable ounces (koz) 15,318 8,697
Gold payable ounces (koz) 31.73 20.27
Lead payable pounds (klb) 25,862 9,892
Zinc payable pounds (klb) 36,881 14,898

During the year ended December 31, 2023 a total of 1,097,289 tonnes of mineralized material were mined. This represents an increase of 38% over 2022. Increases in mined tonnages at Juanicipio have been driven by the operational ramp up of the milling facility.

During the year ended December 31, 2023 a total of 1,268,757 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through the Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo plants. This represents an increase of 96% over 2022. The increase in milled tonnage has been driven by the Juanicipio mill commissioning and operational ramp up. As reported by the operator, Fresnillo, the Juanicipio processing facility achieved nameplate capacity of 4,000 tpd during September 2023 with silver recovery consistently above 88%. Juanicipio continued to capitalize on available milling capacity at the Saucito plant (100% Fresnillo owned) to maintain processing rates during periods of maintenance. Approximately 5% of the material processed during the fourth quarter of 2023 was processed through the Saucito plant.

The average silver head grade for the mineralized material processed in the year ended December 31, 2023 was 472 g/t (year ended December 31, 2022: 520 g/t).

The following table provides a summary of the total cash costs (1) and all-in-sustaining costs ("AISC") (1) of Juanicipio for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022.

Key mine performance data of Juanicipio (100% basis) Year ended
December 31, December 31,
2023 2022
Total operating cash costs (1) 88,080 40,522
Operating cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) 5.75 4.66
Total cash costs (1) 93,025 40,871
Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) 6.07 4.70
All-in sustaining costs (1) 158,151 83,463
All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) 10.32 9.60

(1) Total operating cash costs, operating cash cost per ounce, total cash costs, cash cost per ounce, all-in sustaining costs, and all-in sustaining cost per ounce are non-IFRS measures, please see below ‘ Non-IFRS Measures ' section and section 12 of the 2023 MD&A dated March 18, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a detailed reconciliation of these measures to the 2023 Financial Statements.


Financial Results

The following table presents excerpts of the financial results of Juanicipio for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (MAG's share of income from its equity accounted investment in Juanicipio).

Year ended
December 31, December 31,
2023 2022
$ $
Sales 442,288 215,736
Cost of sales:
Production cost (171,830 ) (61,985 )
Depreciation and amortization (68,475 ) (20,913 )
Gross profit 201,983 132,838
Consulting and administrative expenses (18,768 ) (8,436 )
Extraordinary mining and other duties (4,945 ) (349 )
Interest expense (18,524 ) (2,298 )
Exchange losses and other (2,937 ) (5,160 )
Net income before tax 156,809 116,595
Income tax expense (27,381 ) (26,348 )
Net income (100% basis) 129,428 90,247
MAG's 44% portion of net income 56,948 39,709
Interest on Juanicipio loans - MAG's 44% 8,150 1,058
MAG's 44% equity income 65,099 40,767

Sales increased by $226,552 during the year ended December 31, 2023, mainly due to 84% higher metal volumes and 5% higher realized metal prices.

Offsetting higher sales was higher depreciation ($47,561) as the Juanicipio mill achieved commercial production and commenced depreciating the processing facility and associated equipment, and higher production cost ($109,845) which was driven by higher sales and operational ramp-up in mining and processing, including $44,027 in inventory movements as commissioning stockpiles were drawn down.

Other expenses increased by $28,932 mainly as a result of higher extraordinary mining and other duties ($4,596) related to higher precious metal revenues from the sale of concentrates, higher consulting and administrative expenses ($10,332) as an operator services agreement became effective upon initiation of commercial production whereby Fresnillo and its affiliates continue to operate the mine, and higher interest incurred on shareholder loans ($16,227) which were completely expensed during 2023, whereas being only partly expensed with the rest capitalized to construction in progress during 2022.

Taxes increased by $1,033 impacted by deferred tax charges associated with fixed assets as well as higher taxable profits generated during the period.

Mineralized Material Processed at Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo Plants (100% basis)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (1,268,757 tonnes processed) Year Ended
December 31, 2022
Amount
$
Payable Metals Quantity Average Price
$ 		Amount
$
Silver 15,317,765 ounces 23.66 per oz 362,457 188,722
Gold 31,735 ounces 1,978.07 per oz 62,774 36,958
Lead 11,731 tonnes 0.96 per lb. 24,746 9,380
Zinc 16,729 tonnes 1.15 per lb. 42,496 23,398
Treatment, refining, and other processing costs ( 2 ) (50,185 ) (42,722 )
Sales 442,288 215,736
Production cost (171,830 ) (61,985 )
Depreciation and amortization (1) (68,475 ) (20,913 )
Gross Profit 201,983 132,838

(1) The underground mine was considered readied for its intended use on January 1, 2022, whereas the Juanicipio processing facility started commissioning and ramp-up activities in January 2023, achieving commercial production status on June 1, 2023.
(2) Includes toll milling costs from processing mineralized material at the Saucito and Fresnillo plants.


Sales and treatment charges are recorded on a provisional basis and are adjusted based on final assay and pricing adjustments in accordance with the offtake contracts.

MAG FINANCIAL RESULTS – YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

As at December 31, 2023, MAG had working capital of $67,262 (December 31, 2022: $29,232) including cash of $68,707 (December 31, 2022: $29,955) and no long-term debt. As well, as at December 31, 2023, Juanicipio had working capital of $86,336 including cash of $42,913 (MAG's attributable share is 44%).

The Company's net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to $48,659 (December 31, 2022: $17,644) or $0.47/share (December 31, 2022: $0.18/share). MAG recorded its 44% income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio of $65,099 (December 31, 2022: $40,767) which included MAG's 44% share of net income from operations as well as loan interest earned on loans advanced to Juanicipio (see above for MAG's share of income from its equity accounted investment in Juanicipio).

December 31, December 31,
2023 2022
$ $
Income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio 65,099 40,767
General and administrative expenses (13,594 ) (12,352 )
General exploration and business development (736 ) (193 )
Exploration and evaluation assets written down - (10,471 )
Operating Income 50,769 17,751
Interest income 2,594 630
Other income 1,017 -
Foreign exchange loss (144 ) (366 )
Income before income tax 54,236 18,015
Deferred income tax expense (5,577 ) (371 )
Net income 48,659 17,644

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash cost and cash cost per silver ounce of Juanicipio to production cost of Juanicipio on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS measure) as presented in the notes to the 2023 Financial Statements.

Year ended December 31,
(in thousands of US$, except per ounce amounts) 2023 2022
Production cost as reported 171,830 61,985
Depreciation on inventory movements (3,919 ) 5,551
Adjusted production cost 167,911 67,536
Treatment, refining, and other processing costs 50,185 42,722
By-product revenues (2) (130,016 ) (69,736 )
Total operating cash costs (1) 88,080 40,522
Extraordinary mining and other duties 4,945 349
Total cash costs (1) 93,025 40,871
Silver ounces sold 15,317,765 8,697,372
Operating cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 5.75 4.66
Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 6.07 4.70

(1) As Q3 2023 represented the first full quarter of commercial production, information presented for total operating cash costs and total cash costs together with their associated per unit values are not directly comparable.
(2) By-product revenues relates to the sale of other metals contained in the lead and zinc concentrates produced and delivered, namely gold, lead, and zinc.


The following table provides a reconciliation of AISC of Juanicipio to production cost and various operating expenses of Juanicipio on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS measure), as presented in the notes to the 2023 Financial Statements.

Year ended December 31,
(in thousands of US$, except per ounce amounts) 2023 2022
Total cash costs 93,025 40,871
General and administrative expenses 18,768 8,436
Exploration 7,575 7,824
Sustaining capital expenditures 37,728 25,268
Sustaining lease payments 856 854
Interest on lease liabilities (48 ) (23 )
Accretion on closure and reclamation costs 247 232
All-in sustaining costs (1) 158,151 83,463
Silver ounces sold 15,317,765 8,697,372
All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 10.32 9.60
Average realized price per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 23.66 21.70
All-in sustaining margin ($/ounce) 13.34 12.10
All-in sustaining margin 204,306 105,259

(1) As Q3 2023 represented the first full quarter of commercial production, information presented for all-in sustaining costs and all-in sustaining margin together with their associated per unit values are not directly comparable.


For the year ended December 31, 2023 the Company incurred corporate general and administrative expenses of $13,242 (year ended December 31, 2022: $12,216), which exclude depreciation expense.

The Company's attributable silver ounces sold for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 6,739,817 (year ended December 31, 2022: 3,826,844), resulting in additional AISC for the Company of $1.96/oz (year ended December 31, 2022: $3.19/oz), in addition to Juanicipio's AISC presented in the above table.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company based on its economic interest in Juanicipio to net income (the nearest IFRS measure) of the Company per the 2023 Financial Statements. All adjustments are shown net of estimated income tax.

Year ended December 31,
(in thousands of US$) 2023 2022
Net income after tax 48,659 17,644
Add back (deduct):
Taxes 5,577 371
Depreciation and depletion 352 136
Finance costs (income and expenses) (3,467 ) (264 )
EBITDA (1) 51,121 17,887
Add back (deduct):
Adjustment for non-cash share-based compensation 2,894 3,250
Exploration property write-down - 10,471
Share of net earnings related to Juanicipio (65,099 ) (40,767 )
MAG attributable interest in Junicipio Adjusted EBITDA 108,564 65,403
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 97,480 56,244

(1) As Q3 2023 represents the first full quarter of commercial production, information presented for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is not directly comparable.


The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow of Juanicipio to its cash flow from operating activities on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS measure), as presented in the notes to the 2023 Financial Statements.

Year ended December 31,
(in thousands of US$) 2023 2022
Cash flow from operating activities 145,064 129,261
Less:
Cash flow used in investing activities (83,393 ) (155,758 )
Sustaining lease payments (856 ) (854 )
Juanicipio free cash flow (1) 60,814 (27,351 )

(1) As Q3 2023 represents the first full quarter of commercial production, comparative information presented for free cash flow of Juanicipio is not directly comparable.


Qualified Persons: All scientific or technical information in this press release including assay results referred to, and mineral resource estimates, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., CPG, MAG's Chief Exploration Officer and Gary Methven, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services; both are "Qualified Persons" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Certain information contained in this release, including any information relating to MAG's future oriented financial information, are "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred as "forward-looking statements"), including the "safe harbour" provisions of provincial securities legislation, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • statements that address achieving the nameplate 4,000 tpd milling rate at Juanicipio;
  • statements that address our expectations regarding exploration and drilling;
  • statements regarding production expectations and nameplate;
  • statements regarding the additional information from future drill programs;
  • estimated future exploration and development operations and corresponding expenditures and other expenses for specific operations;
  • the expected capital, sustaining capital and working capital requirements at Juanicipio, including the potential for additional cash calls;
  • expected upside from additional exploration;
  • expected results from Deer Trail Project Phase 3 drilling;
  • expected results from the Larder Project at the Cheminis zone;
  • expected capital requirements and sources of funding; and
  • other future events or developments.

When used in this release, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events of performance (often but not always using words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "project", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions), as they relate to the Company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. Assumptions underlying the Company's expectations regarding forward-looking statements contained in this release include, among others: MAG's ability to carry on its various exploration and development activities including project development timelines, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, the price of the minerals produced, the costs of operating, exploration and development expenditures, the impact on operations of the Mexican tax and legal regimes, MAG's ability to obtain adequate financing, outbreaks or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally.

Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including amongst others: commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs or cost overruns; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; risks relating to the Company's business operations; risks relating to the financing of the Company's business operations; risks related to the Company's ability to comply with restrictive covenants and maintain financial covenants pursuant to the terms of the Credit Facility; the expected use of the Credit Facility; risks relating to the development of Juanicipio and the minority interest investment in the same; risks relating to the Company's property titles; risks related to receipt of required regulatory approvals; pandemic risks; supply chain constraints and general costs escalation in the current inflationary environment heightened by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the events relating to the Israel-Hamas war; risks relating to the Company's financial and other instruments; operational risk; environmental risk; political risk; currency risk; market risk; capital cost inflation risk; risk relating to construction delays; the risk that data is incomplete or inaccurate; the risks relating to the limitations and assumptions within drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies relied upon in preparing economic assessments and estimates, including the 2017 PEA; as well as those risks more particularly described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .

LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

White Gold Corp. Identifies Multiple Prospective IP Chargeability Anomalies on Two Large Multi-Element Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit, Yukon, Canada

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

Related News

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Gold Investing

$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings

Lithium Investing

Extension To Share Purchase Plan

Lithium Investing

Shareholders Resoundingly Support SPP

Lithium Investing

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Gold Investing

Successful Completion of A$12 Million Share Placement

×