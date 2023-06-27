Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

MAG Reports AGSM Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the " AGSM ") held on June 26, 2023, MAG's shareholders (the " Shareholders ") approved by majority: to elect all eight directors standing for election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company; to support the Company's approach to executive compensation; to approve the renewal of the unallocated stock options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's third amended and restated stock option plan (the " Option Plan "); to approve the renewal of the unallocated share units, rights and other entitlements under the Company's amended and restated share unit plan (the " Share Unit Plan "); and to approve the renewal of the unallocated deferred share units, rights and other entitlements under the Company's third amended and restated deferred share unit plan (the " DSU Plan " and together with the Option Plan and DSU Plan, the " Plans ").

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

Motions:
Nominees Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Withheld 		%
For 		%
Withheld
Peter Barnes 64,103,342 53,566,939 10,536,403 83.56% 16.44%
Tim Baker 64,103,342 63,496,964 606,378 99.05% 0.95%
Jill Leversage 64,103,342 63,267,335 836,007 98.70% 1.30%
Selma Lussenburg 64,103,342 62,811,236 1,292,106 97.98% 2.02%
Daniel MacInnis 64,103,342 63,516,885 586,457 99.09% 0.91%
Susan Mathieu 64,103,342 63,481,686 621,656 99.03% 0.97%
George Paspalas 64,103,342 63,941,277 162,065 99.75% 0.25%
Dale Peniuk 64,103,342 63,600,508 502,834 99.22% 0.78%
Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Withheld 		%
For 		%
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 72,624,669 70,643,550 1,981,119 97.27% 2.73%
Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Against 		%
For 		%
Against
Say on Pay 64,103,342 63,079,166 1,024,176 98.40% 1.60%
Option Plan 54,357,150 51,473,935 2,883,215 94.70% 5.30%
Share Unit Plan 54,357,150 51,719,010 2,638,140 95.15% 4.85%
DSU Plan 54,357,150 51,724,043 2,633,107 95.16% 4.84%


George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG, extends his thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued strong support.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo Plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that relate to the Company's approach to executive compensation and the renewal of the unallocated entitlements under the Plans. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements identified herein include, but are not limited to, a subsequent change in the Company's approach to executive compensation from that approach approved by Shareholders, failure of the Company to receive approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of the renewal of the unallocated entitlements under the Plans, changes in applicable laws, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including those risks disclosed in MAG Silver's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and MAG Silver undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov . 


For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Website: www.magsilver.com  Email: info@magsilver.com

Surface Access and Core Storage Facilities Secured for the Sandra Silver-Gold Project in Northwestern Durango State, Mexico

Orex Minerals Inc. (the " Company " or " Orex ") (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) as operator of the joint venture, have secured surface access and core storage facilities for exploration on the Sandra Silver-Gold Project, located on lands of the Ejido "Escobar y Anexos" in Guanacevi, Durango, Mexico . The Sandra Project is held by Empresa Minera Sandra-Escobar S.A. de C.V., a 60:40 joint venture between Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) and Orex.

A signing ceremony with the executives of the Ejido was conducted on 7 June 2023 , with the presentation of a cheque as monetary compensation for the use of the land. The village of Escobar is located approximately 5 kilometres northwest of the Boleras Silver Deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

silver bars and coins

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Discovery Silver Rises on Cordera Project Update

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined last week, finishing the period at 19,415.93.

The index sank to its lowest level since March, weighed down by lower oil prices, which hurt energy stocks. Tech and real estate stocks also took hits as interest rate uncertainty continued to worry investors.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Galena Mining

Abra Production And Operations Update

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce the departure of the scheduled June concentrate shipment which left the port of Geraldton on Friday, 23 June 2023. Additional operational improvements in line with the scheduled production ramp-up continue to be implemented. The mine is estimating concentrate stock levels to be approximately 3kt by the end of June which will enable a double shipment (or a larger single shipment) in July.
Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Continues Drilling

Klondike Silver Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:KS) | (OTC:KLSVF) | (WKN:A1H8T1)(TSXV:KS) | (OTC:KLSVF) | (WKN:A1H8T1) is pleased to report on progress from its current underground drill program from workings at the Silvana Mine, targeting western extensions of the mine outside of the historic Silvana claim block that the Company owns in southeastern, British Columbia.

Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company's annual general meeting held on June 22, 2023.

A total of 142,378,954 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors, the election of management's nominees as directors and the renewal of the Company's Amended and Restated Share Unit Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

wooden lettered blocks transitioning from "fake" to "fact"

Silver Price Manipulation: Fact or Fantasy? (Updated 2023)

From the Hunt brothers to social media’s “silver squeeze,” silver price manipulation is a longstanding and much-discussed feature of the silver market.

Silver price manipulation dates back to 1979 to 1980, when oil baron brothers William and Nelson Hunt reportedly bought upwards of 35 million ounces of silver worth at least US$1 billion. The Hunts were buying both physical silver and silver futures, and were taking physical delivery on futures contracts instead of settling for cash. Their actions ultimately sent the white metal’s price soaring to nearly US$50 per ounce, still its highest price to date.

However, their scheme ultimately ended in disaster: On March 27, 1980, they missed a margin call, and the silver price plunged to US$11 in an event forever known as “Silver Thursday.”

