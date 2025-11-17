LUPRON DEPOT® new strength receives Health Canada Approval for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

  • LUPRON DEPOT (leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension) is a hormonal medication first approved by Health Canada in 1989 for advanced prostate cancer, and later for various conditions including endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty.1

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that a new 6-month 45mg LUPRON DEPOT® (leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension) strength has received Health Canada approval for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. LUPRON DEPOT is now available in four dosing options: 7.5 mg (1-Month), 22.5 mg (3-Month), 30 mg (4-Month), and 45 mg (6-Month).1  LUPRON DEPOT was initially approved by Health Canada for advanced prostate cancer in 1989, providing 36 years of proven clinical use in Canada.

"Advanced prostate cancer can have a devastating impact on patients and their quality of life," says Dr. Andrew Loblaw, Clinician Scientist and Head of Genitourinary Radiation Oncology Clinical Studies Group. "As a physician, I am pleased to know that my patients will be able to access a treatment that helps reduce the administration burden many often experience. This announcement marks a significant advancement in how we treat and manage advanced prostate cancer for years to come."

Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Canadian men, representing one in five new cancer case diagnoses. Statistically, one in eight Canadian men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Despite its high prevalence, most cases are treatable, especially when caught early. Given the significant impact on men's health, it is critically important to continually advance and introduce new treatment options, ensuring better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.2

"At AbbVie, we strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives," says Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada. "With over three decades of improving the lives of Canadians living with advanced prostate cancer, this announcement reflects our long-term commitment to putting patients first and creating possibilities for communities."

About LUPRON DEPOT® (leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension)
LUPRON DEPOT is a hormonal medication approved by Health Canada for various conditions including advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty. LUPRON DEPOT is a synthetic gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analog that, with continuous use, suppresses the body's production of sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen.1 Please consult the LUPRON DEPOT product monograph for more information.

About AbbVie in Oncology 
AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines.

About AbbVie 
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca.

Follow AbbVie Canada on X, Instagram, or LinkedIn. For more information on AbbVie's complete Neuroscience portfolio, please visit http://www.abbvie.ca/

1 LUPRON DEPOT (leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension) product monograph. AbbVie Corporation. 2025. Available at: https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/LUPRON_DEPOT_PM_EN.pdf

2 Statistics Canada. Prostate cancer: The bane of men. 2024. Available at: https://www.statcan.gc.ca/o1/en/plus/6967-prostate-cancer-bane-men

